Which Engineering Branch Is known As The Circuit Savants?

Electrical Engineering: Since Circuit Theory is the basis of both Electrical Engineering (EE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), they are classified as "circuit branches" because of this. These branches concentrate on the systematic movement of electric charge, whereas mechanical or civil engineering disciplines rely on the physics of solid masses and fluids.

Engineers can model real-world physical processes, such as a turbine spinning or a digital signal being processed, as an interconnection of idealized components like resistors, capacitors, and inductors using the mathematical language of circuit theory.

Large-scale energy transfer is usually included in "circuits" in the context of Electrical Engineering (EE). Engineers concentrate on power generation, high-voltage transmission, and heavy machinery while designing the macro-circuits that make up the country's power grid. In contrast, this theory is scaled down to the microscopic level in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).