AIBE 18 Registration Window 2023 Closes Soon, Get Direct Link To Register Here

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: BCI will close the registration window for AIBE 18 exam soon in online mode. Candidates who are yet to register can fill out the registration form at allindiabarexamination.com. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Oct 6, 2023 13:29 IST
AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) exam on October 9, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested and are yet to register can submit their registration form by entering the necessary details through the official website  - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the given schedule, the last date for payment of online registration for AIBE XVIII is extended till  October 10, 2023. The examination authority will issue the admit cards on October 20, 2023, and the All India Bar Exam 18 will be conducted on October 29, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to register for the AIBE XVIII exam 2023. 

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the complete dates related to the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for AIBE XVIII exam

October 9, 2023

Last date for payment of online registration

October 10, 2023

Availability of admit card

October 20, 2023

AIBE 18 exam date 

October 29, 2023

How to fill out the AIBE 18 exam 2023 registration form online?

The AIBE 18 registration form 2023 can be accessed online. Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to register for the All India Bar Exam XVIII for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: After this, click on the registration link available at the top left corner of the website

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and register 

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials 

Step 5: Upload the valid documents and submit the registration fees

Step 6: Go through the application form and download it for future reference

