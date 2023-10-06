Assam NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Know How To Download Here

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the seat allotment results for the NEET PG counselling round 3 today: October 6, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download their seat allocation results through the official website - dme.assam.gov.in.
As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges between October 9 and 10, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Added Vacant Seats
The counselling committee has also released the seat matrix for the Assam NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling in online mode. Candidates can check the list of the vacant seats in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Seat
|
Category
|
College
|
MD Radiotherapy
|
1
|
UR
|
Guwahati Medical College
|
MD General Medicine
|
1
|
UR
|
Silchar Medical College
|
MS Orthopedics
|
1
|
UR
|
Silchar Medical College
|
MD Pediatrics
|
1
|
OBC/MOBC NCL
|
Silchar Medical College
|
MS Opthalmology
|
1
|
OBC/MOBC NCL
|
Jorhat Medical College
How to check the Assam NEET PG 2023 round 3 seat allotment result?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.assam.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Assam NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 allotment result
Step 3: The seat allotment result pdf will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download the Assam NEET PG seat allotment result for further use
