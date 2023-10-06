  1. Home
Assam NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Know How To Download Here

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: DME, Assam will issue the seat allotment results for the NEET PG counselling round 3 today: October 6, 2023. Candidates can download their seat allocation results at dme.assam.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 6, 2023 12:33 IST
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the seat allotment results for the NEET PG counselling round 3 today: October 6, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download their seat allocation results through the official website - dme.assam.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges between October 9 and 10, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Added Vacant Seats

The counselling committee has also released the seat matrix for the Assam NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling in online mode. Candidates can check the list of the vacant seats in the table below:

Subject

Seat

Category

College

MD Radiotherapy

1

UR

Guwahati Medical College

MD General Medicine

1

UR

Silchar Medical College

MS Orthopedics

1

UR

Silchar Medical College

MD Pediatrics

1

OBC/MOBC NCL

Silchar Medical College

MS Opthalmology

1

OBC/MOBC NCL

Jorhat Medical College

Check the official notice here

How to check the Assam NEET PG 2023 round 3 seat allotment result?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Assam NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 allotment result 

Step 3: The seat allotment result pdf will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Download the Assam NEET PG seat allotment result for further use

