Assam NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Know How To Download Here

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the seat allotment results for the NEET PG counselling round 3 today: October 6, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download their seat allocation results through the official website - dme.assam.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges between October 9 and 10, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of Added Vacant Seats

The counselling committee has also released the seat matrix for the Assam NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling in online mode. Candidates can check the list of the vacant seats in the table below:

Subject Seat Category College MD Radiotherapy 1 UR Guwahati Medical College MD General Medicine 1 UR Silchar Medical College MS Orthopedics 1 UR Silchar Medical College MD Pediatrics 1 OBC/MOBC NCL Silchar Medical College MS Opthalmology 1 OBC/MOBC NCL Jorhat Medical College

How to check the Assam NEET PG 2023 round 3 seat allotment result?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Assam NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 allotment result

Step 3: The seat allotment result pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the Assam NEET PG seat allotment result for further use

