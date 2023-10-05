AP OAMDC Counselling 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
AP OAMDC Phase 3 Counselling 2023: APSCHE will issue the seat allotment result for the AP OAMDC counselling phase 3 today: October 5, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their seat allotment orders at oamdc1-apsche.aptonline.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 5, 2023 11:38 IST
AP OAMDC Phase 3 Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (AP OAMDC) counseling phase 3 today: October 5, 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allotment orders through the official website  - oamdc1-apsche.aptonline.in.

In order to download the seat allotment letter candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the login window. They are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates. 

AP OAMDC phase 3 seat allotment 2023  - Direct Link (To be available today)

Details mentioned on the AP OAMDC seat allotment result 2023

Candidates are advised to check the below-given details carefully which are provided on the AP OAMDC phase 3 seat allotment letter. 

  • Candidate's name
  • Course name
  • Registration/ roll number
  • Rank
  • Allotted college

AP OAMDC 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the highlights related to the AP OAMDC counselling 2023 in the table below:

Particulars 

Highlights

Name

AP OAMDC 

Full Form

Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges

Conducting Authority

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Number of Phases

3

Degree Admission Web portal

oamdc1-apsche.aptonline.in

Official Website

apsche.ap.gov.in

How to download the AP OAMDC phase 3 seat allotment 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the AP OAMDC phase 3 seat allotment 2023 online. 

Step 1: Go to the official website  - oamdc1-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the seat allotment letter available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details as asked

Step 5: The AP OAMDC phase 3 seat allotment letter will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the seat allotment order and print a hard copy of it for future use

