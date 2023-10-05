BIEAP IPE March 2024 Exam Fee Payment Deadline Extended, Check Last Date Here

BIEAP IPE March 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has extended the last date for examination fee payment for the 1st and 2nd-Year Intermediate failed (Private Candidates) or discontinued students of both General and Vocational stream for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March 2024 till November 30, 2023. Candidates can check the exam fee date notification from the official website - bieap.apcfss.in.

As per the recent updates, all the Principals and the management are requested to give wide publicity about the extension of the due date and re-admission of failed students to achieve 100% GER among the students, parents, and staff of their respective colleges.

Check the official notice here

Guidelines for the classes 10th, 12th students to achieve 100% GER

As per the official notice, the Government has accorded permission for the re-admission of failed students of classes 10 and 12 to achieve a 100% Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER). Candidates can check the guidelines mentioned below:

The students, who get re-admission, have to write all the subjects in the Public Examinations, and in both appearances, the marks of the candidate whichever is higher will be considered.

The certificates issued to the students without mentioning categories like Fail/Compartmental/ Private or star marks. All the students either passed in the first attempt or later will get the same pass certificate without any discrimination.

All the re-admitted students are eligible for the entitlements like Jagananna Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda etc., as per their eligibility.

How to download the BIEAP IPE March 2024 exam fee payment notice?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the IEAP IPE March 2024 exam fee payment notice online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - bieap.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the notification

Step 3: The official notice will appear on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details and download it for future reference

