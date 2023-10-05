  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022 Out, Get Direct Link To Download Here

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022 Out, Get Direct Link To Download Here

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022: BBOSE has released the dummy admit card for the second higher secondary examination for the December 2022 session in online mode. Candidates can download their hall tickets at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 5, 2023 11:52 IST
BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022
BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the dummy admit card for the candidates who are appearing in the second higher secondary examination for the December 2022 session in online mode. Candidates can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website  - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official notification, in case of any corrections in the BBOSE dummy admit card 2022, candidates can make the required modifications by October 7, 2023. Corrections can be made in the respective fields including the candidate's name, correction in the spelling of the parent's name, date of birth, gender, category, photograph, and signature by the respective co-ordinator. 

In order to download the BBOSE admit card for December 2023, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as username and password in the login window. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to get their hall tickets.

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the BBOSE’s official post

How to download the BBOSE dummy admit card for the December session 2022 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) admit card for the second class 12th exam December session 2022.

Step 1: Visit the BBOSE's official website  - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the admit card available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details such as username and password 

Step 5: Click on the submit button and download the BBOSE admit card for future use

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Second Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Announced, Download PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

FAQ

How can I get Bihar Board Open school Admit Card 12th?

Candidates can get their BBOSE 12th admit card for December session 2022 through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to download Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2022?

To download the Bihar Board (BBOSE) dummy admit card 2022 by entering the necessary login details such as username and password in the login window.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023