BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022 Out, Get Direct Link To Download Here

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the dummy admit card for the candidates who are appearing in the second higher secondary examination for the December 2022 session in online mode. Candidates can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official notification, in case of any corrections in the BBOSE dummy admit card 2022, candidates can make the required modifications by October 7, 2023. Corrections can be made in the respective fields including the candidate's name, correction in the spelling of the parent's name, date of birth, gender, category, photograph, and signature by the respective co-ordinator.

In order to download the BBOSE admit card for December 2023, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as username and password in the login window. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to get their hall tickets.

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card December 2022 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download the BBOSE dummy admit card for the December session 2022 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) admit card for the second class 12th exam December session 2022.

Step 1: Visit the BBOSE's official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the admit card available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details such as username and password

Step 5: Click on the submit button and download the BBOSE admit card for future use

