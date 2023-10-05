Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Second Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Announced, Download PDF Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the provisional seat allotment result for the 2nd round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling online. Those willing to get admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in medical, dental colleges in Karnataka can check the KEA NEET PG allotment list at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment list for round 2 has been released for autonomous, non-in-service, ESIC, and HFW. The results for management seats will be announced after 10 AM today. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in 2nd round will have to compulsorily report to the allotted college as there is no choice selection.

How to check Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 PDF?

The result has been announced on the official website. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET PG allotment list online by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the announcement section

Step 3: Click on the link for PGET provisional seat allotment

Step 4: A PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Search name and save the PDF for future reference

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Reporting to the allotted institutes

The choice 2 candidates of round 1 are required to report to the new college if their seat is upgraded or else they have to report to the previously allotted institute. The officials stated, “Not reporting to the allotted college should not be presumed by the candidates that they have surrendered the seat to KEA. This is tantamount to blocking of seat and it attracts penalty, further government shall initiate legal action in accordance with law against those candidates who fail to take admission in the college allotted in round 1 or round 2.”

Also Read: AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Reporting Dates Here