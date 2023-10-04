  1. Home
AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Reporting Dates Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC has announced the round 1 final seat allotment result online today for MD, MS- Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy courses. Candidates can check AYUSH NEET PG 2023 round 1 allotment result at aaccc.gov.in. Know steps to check here

Updated: Oct 4, 2023 19:38 IST
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET PG counselling today online. Candidates can download the final seat allotment order at aaccc.gov.in. As per the final AYUSH NEET PG round 1 counselling results 2023, 835 candidates have been allotted Ayurveda seats, 37 got Siddha seats, 62 Unani, and 189 Homoeopathy seats have been allocated.

Along with the AYUSH NEET PG seat allotment results for postgraduate MD, MS- Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy courses, the AACCC has also announced rules for reporting to colleges. Candidates who have been allotted seats will be given 10-day time to report to the college. Physical reporting to the allotted college will conclude on October 13 till 5 PM. 

AYUSH NEET PG Final Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can get the direct link to download the final allotment result of AYUSH NEET PG counselling: 

Courses 

Direct Link

Final Result for R-1 PG Homoeopathy

Download Here 

Final Result for R-1 PG Ayurveda

Download Here 

Final Result for R-1 PG Unani

Download Here 

Final Result for R-1 PG Siddha

Download Here 

How To Download AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

As per the official schedule, the final result for AYUSH NEET PG counselling seat allotment round 1 has been announced. Go through the steps to know how to check the seat allotment result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG counselling tab

Step 3: On the new page - click on AYUSH Seat allotment result round 1.

Step 4: The result will appear in the form of PDF

Step 5: Download AYUSH NEET seat allotment pdf for future reference

Rules for reporting for Qualified Candidates in AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 

AACCC has given three rules for reporting to the allotted colleges: 

Rules

Conditions

Instruction to candidates

Rule 1

Candidates who have been allotted seats and wish to retain the seat

Should join the institute within stipulated reporting period

Rule 2

Candidates who have been allotted seats and not wish to retain the seat

Free Exit. Candidates don’t need to join the allotted college.

Rule 3

Candidates who have been allotted seats and wish to upgrade the seat in R-2

Report to the allotted institute physically and submit willingness for upgradation at the time of admission.

