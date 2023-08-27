  1. Home
AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 2 Counselling Registrations Begin on August 28, Check Schedule Registration Details Here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to begin the counselling phase 2 registrations tomorrow. Eligible candidates can check the complete registration schedule and details here.

Updated: Aug 27, 2023 12:03 IST
AP OAMDC Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 phase 2 counselling schedule. Eligible candidates can apply for the second round counselling through the link to be provided on the official website. As per the given schedule, the OAMDC phase 2 counselling registrations will begin on August 28, 2023. The last date for candidates to submit the applications is September 1, 2023. 

To submit the registrations candidates can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates are required to first fill out the application and submit the application fee after which they can complete the choice filling process. The allotment for second round will be conducted as per the choices entered by candidates in the web options process.

AP OAMDC Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

AP OAMDC phase 2 registration

August 28 to September 1, 2023

Web option entry

September 4 to 8, 2023

Allotment list

September 12, 2023

Reporting to allotted colleges

September 12, 2023

How to Register for Phase 2 AP OAMDC Counselling

Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (AP OAMDC) round 2 counselling registrations to begin on August 28, 2023. Candidates can register for the phase 2 counselling by following the steps given here. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP OAMDC

Step 2: Click on OAMDC counselling phase 2 counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete the fee payment process

Step 4: Fill out the applications and enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on the final submission link

