AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 2 Counselling Registrations Begin on August 28, Check Schedule Registration Details Here

AP OAMDC Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 phase 2 counselling schedule. Eligible candidates can apply for the second round counselling through the link to be provided on the official website. As per the given schedule, the OAMDC phase 2 counselling registrations will begin on August 28, 2023. The last date for candidates to submit the applications is September 1, 2023.

To submit the registrations candidates can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates are required to first fill out the application and submit the application fee after which they can complete the choice filling process. The allotment for second round will be conducted as per the choices entered by candidates in the web options process.

AP OAMDC Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date AP OAMDC phase 2 registration August 28 to September 1, 2023 Web option entry September 4 to 8, 2023 Allotment list September 12, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges September 12, 2023

How to Register for Phase 2 AP OAMDC Counselling

Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (AP OAMDC) round 2 counselling registrations to begin on August 28, 2023. Candidates can register for the phase 2 counselling by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP OAMDC

Step 2: Click on OAMDC counselling phase 2 counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete the fee payment process

Step 4: Fill out the applications and enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on the final submission link

Also Read: GATE 2024 Information Brochure Releases at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Registrations To Start From August 30