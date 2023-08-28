AP OAMDC Counselling 2023 Registration Starts For Round 2, Check Steps To Apply Here

AP OAMDC Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registrations for the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 phase 2 counselling today: August 28, 2023. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the second round of counselling can register themselves by visiting the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the AP OAMDC counselling phase 2 is September 1, 2023. Candidates need to make the payment of the required amount of the registration fee after filling out the application form. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registration process.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP OAMDC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the AP OAMDC counselling round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates AP OAMDC phase 2 registration August 28 to September 1, 2023 Exercising of web options September 4 to 8, 2023 Allotments September 12, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges September 12, 2023

How to fill out the AP OAMDC counselling round 2 registration form 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps to register for the AP OAMDC counselling 2023 phase 2 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP OAMDC - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on AP OAMDC counselling phase 2 counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register by using the necessary details and make the fee payment of the application fee

Step 4: Now, enter the choices for seat allotment

Step 5: Submit the options filled and click on the final submission button

Step 6: Download and print the hard copy of the application confirmation page for future reference

Also Read: JEECUP 2nd Round Result 2023 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

