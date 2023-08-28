JEECUP 2nd Round Result 2023 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the results for the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023 for round 2 in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for counselling can check and download their seat allotment results by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To get the results, candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as application number, password and security pin in the result login window. As per the schedule, candidates can freeze/float their allotted seat and deposit the fee for seat acceptance and security free from today, August 28, 2023, to August 30, 2023 (upto 5 pm).

JEECUP Round 2 Counselling Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEECUP counselling 2023 schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the JEECUP counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Online freeze/ float option, fee payment for seat acceptance and security fee August 28 to 30, 2023 (upto 5 pm) 2nd round document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit August 28 to 30, 2023 3rd round choice-filling August 28 to 30, 2023 3rd round seat allotment result August 31, 2023 3rd round online freeze options for all candidates, fee deposit for seat acceptance and document verification process September 1 to 3, 2023

How to check the UP Polytechnic 2nd round counselling result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check their JEECUP round 2 seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of JEECUP - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the round 2 seat allotment result of JEECUP counselling 2023 (Server 1 or 2)

Step 3: A new result login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details including the application number, password and security pin

Step 5: The UP Polytechnic JEECUP round 2 seat allotment status will appear

Step 6: Check the details and download the JEECUP counselling result 2023

Step 7: Print a hardcopy of it for future reference

