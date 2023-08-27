MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates For Mop-Up Round Announced, Check Details Here

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for the mop-up round in online mode. The counselling committee will release the vacancies for eligible candidates for the mop-up round on September 5, 2023. Candidates can download the MP NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the state counselling committee will announce the seat allotment result for the Madhya Pradesh NEET UG mop-up round on September 13, 2023. The seat allocation results can be accessed online once released. Candidates are also informed that those who have already registered for the NEET UG counselling are not required to register again for the mop-up round.

MP NEET UG counselling 2023 mop-up round dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the Madhya Pradesh MBBS/BDS counselling 2023 mop-up round dates in the table below:

Events Dates Fresh registrations August 29 to September 4, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Publication of revised state merit list of registered candidates September 5, 2023 Publication of vacancies September 5, 2023 Choice filling and choice locking September 6 to 10, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Seat allotment result for mop-up round September 13, 2023 Reporting at the allotted college in person for document verification and admission September 14 to 20, 2023 (5 pm)

How to register for the MP NEET UG counselling mop-up round 2023 online?

Medical aspirants who are yet to apply for the MP NEET UG counselling 2023 can register for the mop-up round once the registration process begins by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details as required

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents in the given format

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Go through the details filled in the MP NEET UG mop-up round application form

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page for future use

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

