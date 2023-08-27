NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

  1. Home
NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result 2023: MCC will release the seat allotment result for the NEET PG counselling round 2 tomorrow, August 28, 2023. Once released, candidates can check their seat allotment results through the official website - mcc.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 27, 2023 13:01 IST
NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 2 tomorrow, August 28, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have applied for the MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 to get admission into MD, MS, and MDS programmes in various state medical, and dental colleges can check their seat allotment results through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

To check the seat allotment result, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials in the result login window. Shortlisted candidates will have to submit their documents on the MCC portal for verification on August 29, 2023. They need to report/ join the allocated colleges between August 29 and September 5, 2023. 

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates for Round 2

Candidates can go through the dates of the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Announcement of seat allotment result 

August 28, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal

August 29, 2023

Reporting/Joining 

August 29 to September 5, 2023

Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC 

September 6, 2023

How to check NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 result online? 

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 result. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the PG medical tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result 

Step 4: A new result login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, enter the required login credentials as asked

Step 6: The NEET PG seat allotment result for round 2 will be displayed in the new window

Step 7: Go through the result and download it for future use

