  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GATE 2024 Information Brochure Releases at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Registrations To Start From August 30

GATE 2024 Information Brochure Releases at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Registrations To Start From August 30

GATE 2024:  IISC Bengaluru has issued the information brochure of the GATE 2024 in online mode. Candidates can download the GATE 2024 information brochure at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 27, 2023 11:38 IST
GATE 2024 Information Brochure Out
GATE 2024 Information Brochure Out

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru has released the information brochure of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2024 to get admission into various master's programmes at IITs, NITs, and IIITs can check and download the GATE 2024 information brochure by visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 information brochure consists of information regarding the conduction of the entrance exam. As per the given schedule, the examination authority will open the application portal likely on August 30, 2023. The GATE 2024 exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Whereas the results are scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2024. 

Check the GATE official Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023