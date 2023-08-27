GATE 2024 Information Brochure Releases at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Registrations To Start From August 30

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru has released the information brochure of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2024 to get admission into various master's programmes at IITs, NITs, and IIITs can check and download the GATE 2024 information brochure by visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
The GATE 2024 information brochure consists of information regarding the conduction of the entrance exam. As per the given schedule, the examination authority will open the application portal likely on August 30, 2023. The GATE 2024 exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Whereas the results are scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2024.
Check the GATE official Tweet below:
We are happy to announce the release the GATE 2024 Information Brochure!— GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) August 26, 2023
You can now download the pdf from the link: https://t.co/IdwOvAyyFQ
You can find also the link to the file under the tab Downloads on GATE 2024 website. pic.twitter.com/xBJFtAAZLx
GATE 2024 Important Dates
IISc Bangalore has also announced the important dates related to the GATE 2024 events on its official website. Candidates can check the schedule in the table below:
Events
GATE registration process starts
August 30, 2023 (Expected)
Last date to submit the GATE registration form (without late fee)
September 29, 2023
Last date for submission of application form (by registered candidates) with additional late fee of Rs. 500
October 13, 2023
GATE application form correction window
November 7 to 11, 2023
Availability of GATE mock test
November 2023
Availability of GATE admit card
January 3, 2024
GATE exam
February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024
Release of GATE response sheets
February 16, 2024
GATE answer key
February 21, 2024
Challenging of answer key
February 22 to 25, 2024
Release of GATE result
March 16, 2024
Availability of GATE scorecard
March 23, 2024
How to register for GATE 2024 online?
Candidates who are interested in applying for the GATE 2024 engineering examination can follow the steps that are given below.
Step 1: Go to the official portal of GATE 2024 - gate2024.iisc.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to register
Step 3: Register yourself using your mobile number, name and email ID
Step 4: Login using the newly created details and fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the relevant documents
Step 6: Submit the GATE 2024 application form after the fee payment
Step 7: Print a hardcopy of it for future use
