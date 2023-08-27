GATE 2024 Information Brochure Releases at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Registrations To Start From August 30

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru has released the information brochure of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2024 to get admission into various master's programmes at IITs, NITs, and IIITs can check and download the GATE 2024 information brochure by visiting the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 information brochure consists of information regarding the conduction of the entrance exam. As per the given schedule, the examination authority will open the application portal likely on August 30, 2023. The GATE 2024 exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Whereas the results are scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2024.

Check the GATE official Tweet below:

We are happy to announce the release the GATE 2024 Information Brochure!



You can now download the pdf from the link: https://t.co/IdwOvAyyFQ



You can find also the link to the file under the tab Downloads on GATE 2024 website. pic.twitter.com/xBJFtAAZLx — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) August 26, 2023