SEED 2024 Applications Open for B.Des Programme, Check Registration Details Here

SEED 2024 Registration: Symbiosis Institute of Design has commenced the registrations for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 exams. The institute has also issued the last date for candidates to submit their SEED 2024 applications. According to the details provided, the last date for candidates to submit their SEED 2024 registration is November 20, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the SEED 2024 exams can visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Technology and submit their applications.

The complete schedule for the SEED 2024 examination will be made available on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the SEED 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design or click on the direct link given below to register.

SEED 2024 Registration - Click Here

SEED 2024 Registration Schedule

The following is the schedule for the SEED 2024 entrance exam. Eligible candidates can check the schedule below.

Particulars Date SEED 2024 registration begin Available Now Last date to register for SEED November 20, 2023 SEED 2024 admit card To be announced soon SEED 2024 entrance exam To be announced soon

How to Register for SEED 2024

The SEED 2023 online registration and application process will be available on the official website soon. Candidates eligible to apply for the SEED entrance examination can follow the steps given below to apply for the entrance exam

Step 1: Visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Technology

Step 2: Click on the SEED 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to register

Step 4: Fill out the SEED 2024 online application form

Step 5: Upload the academic documents required

Step 6: Submit the photograph, signature, and other images

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: SNAP 2023 Exam Dates Released at snaptest.org; Registration Begins Today