Ayush NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registrations Begin Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling round 2 registrations tomorrow, October 19, 2023. Eligible candidates participating in the second counselling round can visit the official counselling website to complete the registrations.

Students who were not allotted a seat in the first counselling round and those who wish to participate in the second round can visit the official website of AYUSH NEET PG and submit their applications. The last date for students to submit their Ayush NEET PG round 2 registrations is October 24, 2023.

The Ayush NEET PG counselling round 2 registration link will be available on the official counselling website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also apply for Ayush NEET PG counselling through the direct link which will be available on this page.

How to Apply for Ayush NEET PG Counselling

The round 2 counselling registration window will open tomorrow. Those applying for the NEET PG round 2 counselling process can follow the steps given here and submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on NEET PG counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit the registration

Step 4: Fill out the choices for the round 2 allotment

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Ayush NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Registration and payment October 19 to 24, 2023 Choice filling/locking October 20 to 24, 2023 Processing of seat allotment October 25 to 26 2023 Publication of result October 27, 2023 Reporting at the allotted Institute October 28 to November 6, 2023

