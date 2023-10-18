Ayush NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registrations Begin Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

  1. Home
Ayush NEET PG round 2 counselling registrations will begin tomorrow. Students applying for the Ayush NEET PG counselling process can visit the official website of NEET PG counselling to complete the registration process.

Updated: Oct 18, 2023 10:30 IST
Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling round 2 registrations tomorrow, October 19, 2023. Eligible candidates participating in the second counselling round can visit the official counselling website to complete the registrations.

Students who were not allotted a seat in the first counselling round and those who wish to participate in the second round can visit the official website of AYUSH NEET PG and submit their applications. The last date for students to submit their Ayush NEET PG round 2 registrations is October 24, 2023. 

The Ayush NEET PG counselling round 2 registration link will be available on the official counselling website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also apply for Ayush NEET PG counselling through the direct link which will be available on this page.

How to Apply for Ayush NEET PG Counselling 

The round 2 counselling registration window will open tomorrow. Those applying for the NEET PG round 2 counselling process can follow the steps given here and submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on NEET PG counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit the registration

Step 4: Fill out the choices for the round 2 allotment

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Ayush NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Registration and payment

October 19 to 24, 2023

Choice filling/locking

October 20 to 24, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

October 25 to 26 2023

Publication of result

October 27, 2023

Reporting at the allotted Institute

October 28 to November 6, 2023

