AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations To Start From October 12, Know How To Register Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the registrations for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 on October 12, 2023. Interested candidates can fill out the registration form by entering the necessary login details from the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the round 3 counselling is October 15, 2023 (till 2 pm). The choice filling and locking window will be open till October 15, 2023 (till 11.55 pm). The counselling committee will release the result on October 18, 2023. Shortlisted candidates need to visit to their allotted colleges between October 19 and 26, 2023.

Check AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates applying for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 can check the schedule in the table given below:

Events Dates Registration and Payment October 12 to 15, 2023 (till 2 pm) Choice filling/ locking October 13 to 15, 2023 (till 11.55 pm) Processing of seat allotment October 16 to 17, 2023 Publication of result October 18, 2023 Reporting at the allotted institute October 19 to 26, 2023

How to register for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3.



Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the UG counselling and then register

Step 3: After this, click on the new candidate registration and enter all the details as asked

Step 4: Upload the valid documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Submit and download the confirmation page for future use

