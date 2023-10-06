  1. Home
DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Round 3 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Seat Allocation On October 9

DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023: DU will close the registrations for the DU BTech spot round 3 admission tomorrow: October 7, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 6, 2023 14:53 IST
DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will close the registration for the DU BTech spot round 3 admission tomorrow: October 7, 2023, till 4.59 pm. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the spot round admission and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the seat allotment result will be released on October 9, 2023 at 11 am. Candidates are required to accept their allocated seats between October 9 and 11, 2023. Colleges to verify and approve the online application from October 9 and 12, 2023. The last date of the online payment of the admission fees is October 13, 2023. 

DU BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Round Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU BTech Spot Admission 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the Delhi University spot round 3 admission 2023 for BTech programmes can go through the complete schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for DU BTech spot round 3

October 7, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 3

October 9, 2023 (at 11 am)

Candidates to accept the allocated seat

October 9 to 11, 2023

Colleges to verify and approve the online application

October 9 to 12, 2023

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates

October 13, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to apply for DU BTech spot admissions 2023 for round 3?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to fill out the DU BTech Spot round 1 registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in/?B.Tech.-Admissions

Step 2: Now, click on the BTech admissions tab 

Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the details as required and submit

Step 5: Go through the entire application form and make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Download the DU BTech Spot application confirmation page for future use

