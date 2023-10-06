IIT Dhanbad PhD Admissions 2023: Phase 2 Registration Commences, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
IIT Dhanbad PhD Admissions 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (ISM), Dhanbad has started the registrations for its PhD phase 2 in online mode. Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website - admission.iitism.ac.in. Get the direct link here.

Oct 6, 2023
IIT Dhanbad PhD Admissions 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (ISM), Dhanbad has commenced the registration process for its PhD phase 2 programmes in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying can fill out the admission application form through the official website - admission.iitism.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the IIT Dhanbad PhD programme is October 30, 2023. The intimation to the shortlisted candidates for the interview will be released on November 10, 2023. The interview of the shortlisted candidates will be held between November 29 and 30, 2023. The merit list will be released on December 6, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

IIT Dhanbad PhD Admissions 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here) 

IIT Dhanbad PhD Admissions 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the IIT Dhanbad PhD phase 2 admissions 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register IIT PhD phase 2 admissions

October 30, 2023

Intimation to shortlisted candidates for interview

November 10, 2023

Interview for shortlisted candidates

November 29 and 30, 2023

Declaration of the merit list

December 6, 2023

Fee payment & Seat Acceptance of Merit list candidates

December 6 to 11, 2023

Declaration of extended merit list

December 13, 2023

Fee payment & Seat Acceptance of Extended Merit list candidates

December 13 to 18, 2023

Physical Admission (in Campus) & joining of admitted students 

December 26, 2023

How to register for IIT Dhanbad PhD admissions for Phase 2 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the IIT Dhanbad 2023 PhD Phase 2 registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website - admission.iitism.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and then select Phd programmes

Step 3: The PhD admissions 2023 window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: After this, click on the registration link and enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use

