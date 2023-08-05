BHU UG Admission 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Today on bhuonline.in; Download Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University, will release the first seat allocation list for Round 1 today: August 5, 2023. Regular candidates who wish to take admission to undergraduate courses can access the results on the official website: bhuonline.in available in PDF format.

According to the official schedule, the first allocation list will be out today. There will total of 8 rounds for BHU UG admission 2023 (regular students). The remaining lists are scheduled to be published on August 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.

BHU UG Admission 2023 Round 1 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the list is mentioned below:

BHU UG 1st Allotment List 2023 Click Here

How to Check BHU UG Merit List 2023?

Regular candidates can download the BHU UG admission 2023 list by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the UG section

Step 3: Click on the BHU UG merit list 2023 link available

Step 4: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F to search your name

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

BHU UG Admission 2023: What After Release of Seat Allotment Lists?

After the release of all-around results, the authorities will release the list of available seats on August 16, 2023. Afterward, the online registration portal will be activated for the mop-up round and the seat allocation list for the same will be out on August 19 and 20, 2023.

BHU UG Counselling Dates 2023 Click Here

