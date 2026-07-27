CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Scheduled Today LIVE: Check Important Topics, Exam Day Guidelines and More

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jul 29, 2026, 18:58 IST

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 takes place on July 28 in a single day across designated time slots based on course duration. Designed to help compartment students clear or improve a single subject, candidates must present their official admit card and school ID, while practical exams run separately from July 29 to August 4.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Single-Day Examination Schedule: Theory papers for all subjects are conducted on July 28, 2026.
  • Mandatory Exam Identification: Candidates must present their official admit card and photo school identification.
  • Separate Practical Testing: Practical examinations take place at designated centers from July 29 through August 4.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to hold the CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 today. All the major exam papers will start from 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM; while the shorter skill/elective papers will begin from 10:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM. Specific vocational papers are scheduled to take place from 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM. Students can give an exam for compartment in just one subject. This will offer an additional chance to the students who have been put under the compartment category.

This exam offers an opportunity for improvement in the eligible subjects to those who desire. CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026 is out. The students have to bring along their admit card along with one valid school ID to the exam center. The practical exams of class 12 supplementary candidates will take place separately from 29 July to 4 August, 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Examinations for all subjects on a single day.

Examination

Date

Timings

Theory Examination (All Subjects)

July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Slot 1 (3-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM


Slot 2 (2-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Practical Examinations

July 29 to August 4, 2026

As allotted by the respective school/centre

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

  • Those who came for taking the examination will be requested to bring the admit card issued by CBSE Supplementary, if any school ID available then it along with the required stationery.

  • They should try to reach at the center early so that the process of verification can go smoothly.

  • Ordinary students were told to collect the admit card from their own schools while private students had the facility of downloading it from the website of CBSE.

  • It will be better if they follow all the guidelines provided for the examination by the board, and avoid bringing any unauthorized equipment such as mobile phone or smartwatches to the examination hall.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:58 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Answering Format and Handwriting

    It is recommended that students write answer numbers in the middle or left margin with the help of a blue/black ball point pen. Line separation between answers makes it easier for the invigilators to scan the answer sheet in the digital process.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:17 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Result Declaration Timeline Expectations

    The CBSE uses a quick On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of supplementary answer sheets. It is anticipated that results will be declared by mid-August 2026.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:28 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: Result expected Next Week?

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 next week through the official website of the board cbseresults.nic.in. The marking scheme is nearing its final phase after the smooth conduct of both theory and practical examinations. You can view your scorecard using roll number, school number, and admit card number. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:03 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Theory Exam Scheduled

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Exam 2026 on 28th July 2026. As the name suggests, unlike regular examinations which are conducted over several weeks, all Class 12 supplementary theory examinations are conducted by CBSE on one single day at different centers worldwide

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:23 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Answering Format and Handwriting

    It is recommended that students write answer numbers in the middle or left margin with the help of a blue/black ball point pen. Line separation between answers makes it easier for the invigilators to scan the answer sheet in the digital process.

     

  • Jul 29, 2026, 10:56 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: Result expected Next Week

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 next week on its official portal at cbseresults.nic.in. Following the successful completion of the theory and practical examinations, the evaluation process is in its final stages. Candidates can check their scorecard by entering their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. Successful candidates will receive updated marksheets shortly after.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 06:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Result Declaration

    The CBSE is using an On-Screen Marking (OSM) digital system for supplementary exam paper evaluation through a quick process. The results are expected to be announced around mid-August 2026.

     

  • Jul 29, 2026, 05:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Admit Card Details

    The following details are mentioned on the CBSE class 12 supplementary exam admit card

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subjects
    • Exam centre details
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Jul 29, 2026, 04:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Result Declaration Timeline Expectations

    The CBSE uses a quick On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of supplementary answer sheets. It is anticipated that results will be declared by mid-August 2026.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 03:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Answering Format and Handwriting

    It is recommended that students write answer numbers in the middle or left margin with the help of a blue/black ball point pen. Line separation between answers makes it easier for the invigilators to scan the answer sheet in the digital process.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 01:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: How Many Students have appeared

    Of the total 17.68 lakh students who applied for the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2026, a total of 1,89,095 students have been put into the compartment (supplementary) section due to failure in one subject only. The students who are qualified to appear in this examination have enrolled themselves in the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam.

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 23:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Practical Exam Datesheet

    Event / Parameter

    Date / Details

    School/Centre Reporting Deadline

    July 27, 2026 (Students must report with marksheet & admit card copy)

    Supplementary Theory Exam Date

    July 28, 2026

    Supplementary Practical Exam Window

    July 29, 2026 – August 4, 2026
  • Jul 28, 2026, 22:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Guidelines for 'Repeat in Practical' (RP) Students

    The students who are put in the RP category have to attend only the practical test that is being conducted from July 29 to August 4. They do not have to worry about taking the theory test today because their theory marks already have been taken into account.

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 21:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Key Highlights

    Parameter

    Details / Specifications

    Conducting Authority

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

    Academic Session

    2025–26

    Exam Date (Theory)

    July 28, 2026 (Tuesday) (Conducted on a single day for all subjects)

    Exam Shift Timings

    • 3-Hour Papers (Major Subjects): 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM


    • 2-Hour Papers (Skill/Electives): 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM


    • Vocational Papers: 10:50 AM – 1:30 PM

    Reporting & Reading Time

    • Gate Closure: 10:00 AM


    • Question Paper Reading Time: 10:15 AM – 10:30 AM

    Practical Exam Dates

    July 29 – August 4, 2026 (Conducted at respective schools or designated theory test centers)

    Total Candidates Placed in Compartment

    1,89,095 students (Out of 17.68+ lakh total examinees in 2026)

    Maximum Subjects Allowed

    1 Subject (Offers an opportunity for compartment clearing or performance improvement)

    Mandatory Entry Documents

    Printed CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 + Valid School Photo ID

    Admit Card Collection / Download

    • Regular Students: Collect signed/stamped copy from school


    • Private Students: Download online via cbse.gov.in / cbseit.in

    Official Website

    cbse.gov.in
  • Jul 28, 2026, 20:21 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Attempting All Questions Policy

    Always answer all the questions in a paper as it is always better to write something rather than not at all. Even a partial attempt in answering, writing down any given data, formulas, and even basic definitions can score some marks for you according to the CBSE marking criteria.

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 19:41 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Answering Format and Handwriting

    It is recommended that students write answer numbers in the middle or left margin with the help of a blue/black ball point pen. Line separation between answers makes it easier for the invigilators to scan the answer sheet in the digital process.

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 18:03 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Combined Marksheet Rules

    Students who pass the supplementary exam will be issued an updated digital marksheet through DigiLocker, reflecting their revised status without carrying "Compartment" tags on the passing certificate.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 17:36 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Admit Card Details

    The following details are mentioned on the CBSE class 12 supplementary exam admit card

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subjects
    • Exam centre details
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Jul 28, 2026, 16:26 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: What After The Result

    After the declaration of CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026, those candidates who have performed well will get their provisional marksheets downloaded and the combined marksheets from their respective schools. The candidates who pass the exams can start admissions in further studies like the undergraduate courses in universities and counseling for engineering and medical. For those who want their marks revised, they can apply for the process of verification of answer sheets and re-evaluation.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 15:49 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: Result Declaration Timeline

    CBSE employs an accelerated On-Screen Marking (OSM) digital assessment system for supplementary papers. The results are expected to be released by mid-August 2026.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 15:10 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: Overview

    Particulars

    Details

    Exam Name

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026

    Conducting Body

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

    Category

    Question Paper

    Exam Level

    Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

    Exam Date

    July 28, 2026

    Eligible Candidates

    Private candidates appearing for the Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Examination 2026

    Registration Mode

    Online

    Registration Dates

    June 30 to July 9, 2026

    Question Paper Availability

    After the completion of each subject exam

    PDF Format

    Subject-wise PDF

    Official Website

    https://cbse.gov.in
  • Jul 28, 2026, 14:45 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: Difficulty level

    The CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam is not very difficult and remains on par with, or even slightly less difficult than, the board examinations. The only difference is that the same syllabus, pattern of questions, and passing marks of 33% are maintained in the supplementary examination too.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 14:41 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: Private Candidate

    Private candidates who downloaded admit cards online should ensure they carry their previous main exam roll number details along with their original government photo identification card for center verification.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 14:26 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supplementary 2026: Step-Marking Policy Awareness

    CBSE uses strict step marking system of evaluation. When writing numerical and mathematical derivations, always mention the given value, formulae used, working and the answer in proper units.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 13:53 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Handling Difficult Questions

    In case you face a difficult numerical problem, do not get stuck there. Rather put a small mark next to the problem number and continue with other questions.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 12:18 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

    • Students Name
    • DOB
    • Roll Number
    • School Name
    • Parents Name
    • Subject Wise Scores
    • Overall Aggregate Marks
    • Grades
    • School Code
    • Qualifying Status

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 10:31 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Begins

    The class 12 supplementary exams have officially commenced for class 12 students. The exam hall will now open only after the exams conclude.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 09:55 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exams to begin at 10 AM

    The Class 12 supplementary exams for CBSE students are set to commence at 10:30 AM. Students will be allowed to enter the exam hall from 10 AM onwards. Those appearing for the exams are advised to keep their admit cards and ID cards ready with them when reporting to the centre. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 09:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Results to be Declared by Next Month

    The CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected to be declared next month. Students clearing their class 12 supplementary exams will be eligible to continue with their higher studies. The revised marksheets will be issued by the board shortly.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 08:43 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Things to Carry Inside the Exam Hall

    The CBSE class 12 supplementary examination is conducted for students who wish to improve their exam scores. Candidates appearing for the exams are allowed to carry the following items with them inside the exam hall

    Admit card

    Pen and pencil

    ID card

    Water bottle

    Medcations

  • Jul 28, 2026, 08:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Time

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary examination 2026 will be conducted from 10:30 AM onwards. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for specific exams and from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM for a few other papers. Students are advised to check the exam schedule carefully. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 08:07 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Admit Card Details

    The following details are mentioned on the CBSE class 12 supplementary exam admit card

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subjects
    • Exam centre details
    • Instructions for candidates
  • Jul 28, 2026, 07:55 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Schedule

    The following is the exam schedule 'for the CBSE class 12 Supplementary exams

    Examination

    Date

    Timings

    Theory Examination (All Subjects)

    July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

    Slot 1 (3-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM


    Slot 2 (2-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    Practical Examinations

    July 29 to August 4, 2026

    As allotted by the respective school/centre
  • Jul 28, 2026, 07:35 IST

    CBSE class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam to be Held Today Across Designated Centres

    CBSE is set to commence the Class 12 Supplementary examinations today, July 28, 2026. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the supplementary exams must make sure they carry their supplementary exam admit card with them to the centre. Students are also advised to report to the exam centres atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the exam admit card.

  • Jul 28, 2026, 06:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Answering Format and Handwriting

    It is recommended that students write answer numbers in the middle or left margin with the help of a blue/black ball point pen. Line separation between answers makes it easier for the invigilators to scan the answer sheet in the digital process.

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 04:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Mandatory 15-Minute Reading Time

    Question papers shall be given to candidates strictly following the guidelines set by the CBSE for examination at 10:15 AM. The 15 minutes compulsory reading period from 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM is when students have to read the questions and plan for writing. 

  • Jul 28, 2026, 03:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Theory Exam Scheduled

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Exam 2026 on 28th July 2026. As the name suggests, unlike regular examinations which are conducted over several weeks, all Class 12 supplementary theory examinations are conducted by CBSE on one single day at different centers worldwide.

     

  • Jul 28, 2026, 01:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Shift Timings and Duration

    Theory exam is categorized in separate shifts based on duration of the papers. The major academic subjects with 3 hours duration will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Skill & elective subjects having 2 hours duration will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM whereas vocational subjects with 2:40 hours duration from 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM.

     

  • Jul 27, 2026, 23:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Invigilator Signatures on Answer Scripts

    Ensure that the invigilator working during your examination has signed the front page of the answer booklet and the attendance slip before submitting the answer script at the conclusion of the examination. dh hd

  • Jul 27, 2026, 22:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Parent Waiting Area Norms

    Accompanying parents and guardians are not permitted inside the school premises during exam hours. Waiting areas outside the main gates must remain clear to facilitate security protocols.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 21:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Attempting All Questions Policy

    Always answer all the questions in a paper as it is always better to write something rather than not at all. Even a partial attempt in answering, writing down any given data, formulas, and even basic definitions can score some marks for you according to the CBSE marking criteria.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 20:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Theory Exam Scheduled

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Exam 2026 on 28th July 2026. As the name suggests, unlike regular examinations which are conducted over several weeks, all Class 12 supplementary theory examinations are conducted by CBSE on one single day at different centers worldwide.

     

  • Jul 27, 2026, 18:20 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Handling Difficult Questions

    If presented with an unusual or complex numerical question, avoid getting stuck. Place a minor mark beside the question number and move ahead to complete known questions first before returning.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 17:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Time Management – 3-Hour Strategy

    Distribute your 180 minutes effectively: 20 minutes on 1 mark questions, 60 minutes on 2 or 3 marks questions, 70 minutes on long 5 marks questions/case study and keep 30 minutes for revision.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 16:59 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Key Highlights

    Parameter

    Details / Specifications

    Conducting Authority

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

    Academic Session

    2025–26

    Exam Date (Theory)

    July 28, 2026 (Tuesday) (Conducted on a single day for all subjects)

    Exam Shift Timings

    3-Hour Papers (Major Subjects): 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM


    2-Hour Papers (Skill/Electives): 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM


    Vocational Papers: 10:50 AM – 1:30 PM

    Reporting & Reading Time

    Gate Closure: 10:00 AM


    Question Paper Reading Time: 10:15 AM – 10:30 AM

    Practical Exam Dates

    July 29 – August 4, 2026 (Conducted at respective schools or designated theory test centers)

    Total Candidates Placed in Compartment

    1,89,095 students (Out of 17.68+ lakh total examinees in 2026)

    Maximum Subjects Allowed

    1 Subject (Offers an opportunity for compartment clearing or performance improvement)

    Mandatory Entry Documents

    Printed CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 + Valid School Photo ID

    Admit Card Collection / Download

    Regular Students: Collect signed/stamped copy from school


    Private Students: Download online via cbse.gov.in / cbseit.in

    Official Website

    cbse.gov.in



  • Jul 27, 2026, 16:40 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Result Declaration Timeline Expectations

    The CBSE uses a quick On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of supplementary answer sheets. It is anticipated that results will be declared by mid-August 2026.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 16:15 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Result Declaration

    The CBSE is using an On-Screen Marking (OSM) digital system for supplementary exam paper evaluation through a quick process. The results are expected to be announced around mid-August 2026.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 15:40 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Weather Preparedness Advisory

    It is still raining in many places; hence, you need to be careful and take umbrellas, raincoats, etc., and also make sure that your admit card and stationary are kept dry inside plastic wraps.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 15:20 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: PwD Candidate Guidelines

    The students who come under the category of PwD get compensatory extra time (20 minutes per hour) and facility of a scribe as approved by CBSE through the admit card.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:50 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Proper Utilization of Supplementary Sheets

    If additional continuation sheets are needed, please raise your hand beforehand. Invigilators should sign and write your roll number on the additional sheets, after which they should be stapled properly with the main booklet.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:28 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Guidelines for 'Repeat in Practical' (RP) Students

    The students who are put in the RP category have to attend only the practical test that is being conducted from July 29 to August 4. They do not have to worry about taking the theory test today because their theory marks already have been taken into account.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:21 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Answering Format and Handwriting

    It is recommended that students write answer numbers in the middle or left margin with the help of a blue/black ball point pen. Line separation between answers makes it easier for the invigilators to scan the answer sheet in the digital process.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 14:07 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Dress Code Specifications

    The regular students will have to turn up in their school uniforms with their school ID cards. The private students will need to dress in light colored formal or casual wear.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:51 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: How Many Students have appeared

    Of the total 17.68 lakh students who applied for the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2026, a total of 1,89,095 students have been put into the compartment (supplementary) section due to failure in one subject only. The students who are qualified to appear in this examination have enrolled themselves in the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:50 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Strictly Prohibited Electronic Items

    All smartwatches, fitness bands, mobile phones, Bluetooth earphones, electronic calculators (except if authorized for special needs), and electronic devices are strictly prohibited in the exam hall. Possession of such gadgets will result in their immediate confiscation and inclusion in the Unfair Means (UFM) list.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:49 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Practical Exam Schedule Announced

    Class 12 supplementary practical examinations for students requiring practical examinations have been scheduled by CBSE from July 29 to August 4, 2026. Regular candidates will be appearing for their practical examinations in their respective schools, while private candidates will appear for their practical examinations at the theory exam center.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:49 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Admit Card Verification

    The admit cards of regular candidates should always carry the signature and stamp of the school principal. The private candidates can get their hall tickets from cbse.gov.in and are required to get the signature of their previous school principal or the Center Superintendent.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:48 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Mandatory 15-Minute Reading Time

    Question papers will be handed over to the candidates strictly according to CBSE examination norms at 10:15 AM. There is mandatory 15-minute reading time between 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM when the students should read the questions, see the maximum marks and plan for their writing.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:47 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Shift Timings and Duration

    Theory exam is categorized in separate shifts based on duration of the papers. The major academic subjects with 3 hours duration will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Skill & elective subjects having 2 hours duration will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM whereas vocational subjects with 2:40 hours duration from 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:47 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Theory Exam Scheduled

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Exam 2026 on 28th July 2026. As the name suggests, unlike regular examinations which are conducted over several weeks, all Class 12 supplementary theory examinations are conducted by CBSE on one single day at different centers worldwide.

  • Jul 27, 2026, 13:41 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Tomorrow

    Class 12 supplementary exams for CBSE will take place in one day on July 28 according to designated time slots depending on the duration of courses.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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