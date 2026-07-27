CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Scheduled Today LIVE: Check Important Topics, Exam Day Guidelines and More

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to hold the CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 today. All the major exam papers will start from 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM; while the shorter skill/elective papers will begin from 10:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM. Specific vocational papers are scheduled to take place from 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM. Students can give an exam for compartment in just one subject. This will offer an additional chance to the students who have been put under the compartment category.
This exam offers an opportunity for improvement in the eligible subjects to those who desire. CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026 is out. The students have to bring along their admit card along with one valid school ID to the exam center. The practical exams of class 12 supplementary candidates will take place separately from 29 July to 4 August, 2026.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Schedule
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Examinations for all subjects on a single day.
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Examination
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Date
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Timings
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Theory Examination (All Subjects)
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July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)
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Slot 1 (3-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Slot 2 (2-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
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Practical Examinations
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July 29 to August 4, 2026
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As allotted by the respective school/centre
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
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Those who came for taking the examination will be requested to bring the admit card issued by CBSE Supplementary, if any school ID available then it along with the required stationery.
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They should try to reach at the center early so that the process of verification can go smoothly.
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Ordinary students were told to collect the admit card from their own schools while private students had the facility of downloading it from the website of CBSE.
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It will be better if they follow all the guidelines provided for the examination by the board, and avoid bringing any unauthorized equipment such as mobile phone or smartwatches to the examination hall.