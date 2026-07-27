CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Scheduled Today LIVE: Check Important Topics, Exam Day Guidelines and More

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to hold the CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 today. All the major exam papers will start from 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM; while the shorter skill/elective papers will begin from 10:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM. Specific vocational papers are scheduled to take place from 10:50 AM to 1:30 PM. Students can give an exam for compartment in just one subject. This will offer an additional chance to the students who have been put under the compartment category.

This exam offers an opportunity for improvement in the eligible subjects to those who desire. CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026 is out. The students have to bring along their admit card along with one valid school ID to the exam center. The practical exams of class 12 supplementary candidates will take place separately from 29 July to 4 August, 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Class 12 Supplementary (Compartment) Examinations for all subjects on a single day.

Examination Date Timings Theory Examination (All Subjects) July 28, 2026 (Tuesday) Slot 1 (3-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Slot 2 (2-Hour Papers): 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Practical Examinations July 29 to August 4, 2026 As allotted by the respective school/centre

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines