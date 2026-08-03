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CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 11:55 IST

CLAT 2027: Check complete eligibility criteria, including age limit rules, minimum 12th marks with 45 percent for general category and 40 percent relaxation for SC/ST category, stream flexibility, and attempt limits for UG and PG courses. Check out the complete eligibility here. 

CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply, Age Limit, Educational Qualification
CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply, Age Limit, Educational Qualification
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CLAT 2027 Eligibility: The application process for the CLAT 2027 exam has officially begins from today, August 3, 2026. The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled for December 6, 2026. To be eligible for undergraduate programs, you must have completed your Class 12th or appearing for exams in March or April 2027. While postgraduate candidates must either hold a law degree or be in the final stages of their law graduation. Generally, a minimum of 45% is required in your qualifying exams, though there is a relaxation to 40% for candidates in the SC/ST categories. 

CLAT 2027: Important Dates

Check out the important date for CLAT 2027 here: 

Event

Dates

Opening of CLAT 2027 application

August 3, 2026 

CLAT 2027 registration last date

October 31, 2026

CLAT 2027 application correction last date

Will be announced

Release of CLAT 2027 admit card

15 days before the exam

CLAT 2027 exam date

December 6, 2026 from 2 pm to 4 pm

CLAT UG 2027 Exam Eligibility Criteria

CLAT exam eligibility, students must have completed their class 12 from any recognised board with 45% marks and for the SC/ST category, five percent relaxation on marks. Check out the details are given in the table below.

Criteria

Eligibility

Educational Qualifications
  • Candidates must have completed their class 12 from any recognised board.
  • Candidates appearing for their class 12 exam and are due to pass out in 2027 are eligible to apply.

Minimum marks required in qualifying exam
  • General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates need to score a minimum of 45%.
  • SC/ST category candidates need to score a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in their class 12

CLAT exam Age Limit
  • There is no age limit for appearing in the CLAT 2027 exam.

CLAT Exam Eligibility Criteria for PG 2027

To appear for CLAT PG 2027, students must have secured 50% marks in Class 12 exams from any recognised board. Students who belong to the SC/ST category will have five percent relaxation to appear for the exam. Check out the table below for more details 

Criteria

Eligibility

Educational Qualifications
  • Candidates must have completed their 5-year LLB or 3-year LLB graduation from any law school recognised by the Bar Council of India.
  • Candidates who are appearing for their final year LLB exams are eligible to apply.

Minimum marks in the qualifying exam
  • General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates need to score a minimum of 50% in their LLB undergraduate degree.
  • SC/SC category candidates need to score a minimum of 45% aggregate marks in their LLB

Age Limit
  • There is no age limit for appearing in the CLAT PG 2027 exam

Candidates can check the official website for any latest notifications or important updates. As the registrations has started, students can apply start applying and do not wait for the deadline. The Consortium of NLUs does not specify CLAT eligibility age. Candidates of all age groups can apply and appear for the CLAT 2027. 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 11:07 IST

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