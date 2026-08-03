CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

CLAT 2027 Eligibility: The application process for the CLAT 2027 exam has officially begins from today, August 3, 2026. The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled for December 6, 2026. To be eligible for undergraduate programs, you must have completed your Class 12th or appearing for exams in March or April 2027. While postgraduate candidates must either hold a law degree or be in the final stages of their law graduation. Generally, a minimum of 45% is required in your qualifying exams, though there is a relaxation to 40% for candidates in the SC/ST categories.

CLAT 2027: Important Dates

Check out the important date for CLAT 2027 here: