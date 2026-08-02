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CLAT 2027 Registration LIVE: CNLU Application Window Open, Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Fees, Latest Updates Here

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Aug 3, 2026, 18:21 IST

CLAT 2027 registration has started today, August 3 for aspirants aiming to get admission into National Law Universities (NLU) across India. Students can now apply using their mobile number and password on the official CNLU website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. You can also check the required application fees and important documents here.

CLAT 2027 Registration Live
CLAT 2027 Registration Live

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CLAT 2027 Registration started today, August 3 at 10 am.
  • Students can register using their mobile number and password.
  • The application fee is Rs. 4,000 for General/OBC/PwD/NRI and Rs. 3,500 for SC/ST/BPL.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has started the registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 today, August 3, 2026. Candidates aiming to take admission into five-year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes across 27 National Law Universities (NLUs) can now register on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in using their mobile number and password. The CLAT 2027 will be held on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How To Register For CLAT 2027?

  • Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on “CLAT 2027”.

  • Enter your mobile number, password and select your respective programme.

  • Submit details and documents as required.

  • Your application for the 2027 CLAT will be successfully considered.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Direct Link

CLAT 2027: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, Other Backwards Classes (OBC), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Non-Resident of India (NRI) category will be required to pay Rs. 4,000 as application fees, while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Below the Poverty Line (BPL) categories need to pay Rs. 3,500.

Who Can Apply For CLAT 2027?

The eligibility criteria differs for candidates applying to undergraduate (UG) admissions and those applying for postgraduate (PG) admissions via CLAT. 

Candidates applying for the UG-CLAT and belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are required to score 40 per cent in the 10+2 or an equivalent examination to be eligible for the examination. Other category candidates require 45 per cent marks.

Candidates aiming for the PG-CLAT require a degree in LL.B. with 50 per cent marks except candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD requiring 45 per cent to be eligible for the examination. 

CLAT 2027 Schedule

Event

Date

CLAT 2027 Registration Starts

August 3, 2026 ( 10 am)

CLAT 2027 Registration Ends

October 31, 2026

CLAT 2027 Admit Card Release Date

Expected in November 2026

CLAT 2027 Exam Date

December 6, 2026

CLAT 2027 Result Date

Expected in December 2026
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:24 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration: Application Fee

    The application fee to for CLAT 2027 is:

    • General/OBC/PwD/NRI: Rs 4,000
    • SC/ST/BPL: Rs 3,500
    Students can also avail past year papers by paying a prescribed fee on the official portal of the CNLU. 
  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:44 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Link Active: Application Form Out At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

    The CLAT 2027 registration link is now active. Students aiming to take admission into UG and PG law courses across India can now register using their mobile number and password. 

    The application form is available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:31 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live: Documents Required For Applying

    1. Front facing passport size recent photograph with plain background
    2. Signature of the candidate
    3. Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC
    4. Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying under PwD category
    5. Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying under BPL category
  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:14 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration: Check Direct Link, Official Websites To Apply

    Students can apply for the CLAT 2027 through the direct link provided here - CLAT 2027 Registration Direct Link. The official website for CLAT 2027 registration is consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

    You can apply using your mobile number, password and submitting the documents as required. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:04 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live: Application And Previous Year Question Paper Fee

    Category

    Fee

    General/OBC

    Rs.4,000/-

    SC/ST/BPL/PwD

    Rs.3,500/-

    Cost of previous years' question paper

    Rs.500/- (not included in the CLAT 2027 application fee of Rs.4,000/- or Rs.3,500/-)
  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:57 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live: CLAT 2027 Registration Starts

    The CLAT 2027 registration window has been opened. Students can now apply using their mobile number and password on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027. Check the application fees, eligiblity and required documents here. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:51 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration: Important Dates Students Should Remember

    Exam Event Exam Date
    Registration begin August 3
    Last date to apply October 31
    Admit Card Date November 2026
    CLAT Exam Date December 6, 2026
    Results Second week of December 2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:45 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration: Keep These Documents Ready

    Students are advised to keep the below documents ready to ensure they apply for the CLAT 2027 examination on time. 

    1. Passport-size photograph
    2. Scanned signature
    3. Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets (or graduation details for PG)
    4. Category certificate (if applicable)
    5. PwD certificate (if applicable)
    6. Valid email ID and mobile number
    7. Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI for fee payment
  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:40 IST

    CLAT 2027 Live Updates: Common Mistakes to Avoid While Filling CLAT Form

    Before registration begins, candidates should ensure that their name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, uploaded documents, and category details exactly match their official records, as incorrect information may create issues during admission verification.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:30 IST

    CLAT 2027 Live: Registration to Begin at 10 AM Today

    The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will activate the CLAT 2027 registration link at 10 AM today. Eligible candidates seeking admission to UG and PG law programmes can submit their applications online until October 31, 2026.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 09:10 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live Updates: Documents Required For Applying

    Candidates applying for CLAT 2027 should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

    1. A recent passport-size photograph with a white background in JPG/JPEG format (file size: 10 KB to 50 KB).
    2. Signature on plain white paper using a black or dark blue pen, uploaded in JPG/JPEG format (file size: 10 KB to 30 KB).
    3. Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate to verify the candidate’s date of birth and personal details.
    4. Class 12 marksheet or appearing certificate for UG applicants. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 examination in 2027 can upload a school-issued appearing certificate.
    5. Category certificate (SC, ST, OBC, or PwD), if applying under the respective reservation category.
    6. BPL certificate, wherever applicable, to avail of fee concessions.
    7. A valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, or Passport, for identity verification.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 08:40 IST

    CLAT 2027 Live Updates: What Happens After Registration?

    Once the application process closes, the Consortium is expected to release admit cards in November, followed by the CLAT 2027 examination on December 6. The answer key, results, and counselling schedule will be announced thereafter.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 08:29 IST

    CLAT 2027 to Be Held on December 6

    Along with opening registrations today, the Consortium has scheduled the CLAT 2027 examination for December 6, 2026, in offline mode from 2 PM to 4 PM. The CLAT 2027 registrations begin today at 10 am. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 07:40 IST

    CLAT 2027 Live Updates: No Changes in CLAT 2027 Exam Pattern

    The Consortium has already confirmed that no changes have been made to the CLAT 2027 UG and PG syllabus or exam pattern. Candidates can prepare according to the previous year’s structure despite the Expert Committee submitting recommendations for future improvements.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 07:10 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration: Last Date to Apply

    Candidates will have nearly three months to complete the application process. The last date to submit the CLAT 2027 application form is October 31, 2026, and aspirants are advised not to wait until the final days to register.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 06:40 IST

    CLAT 2027 Application Fee

    The application fee for CLAT 2027 is as follows: 

    • General/OBC/PwD/NRI: Rs. 4,000
    • SC/ST/BPL: Rs. 3,500
    Students will be required to pay the fees after they have registered and submitted all the documents. 
  • Aug 3, 2026, 06:15 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live Updates: Application Window Goes Live Today At 10 AM

    The CLAT 2027 registration window will go live today, August 3, 2026 at 10 am. Candidates will be able to register by clicking on the "CLAT 2027" option available on the homepage. They need to enter their mobile number, password and select the respective programme. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 05:28 IST

    CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria

    For UG (5-Year Integrated LLB)

    • Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board
    • General/OBC/PwD/NRI candidates should have secured at least 45% marks
    • SC/ST candidates require a minimum of 40% marks
    • Candidates appearing for the Class 12 examination in 2027 are also eligible to apply

    For PG (LLM)

    • Applicants must possess an LLB degree or an equivalent qualification
    • General category candidates should have secured at least 50% marks
    • SC/ST candidates require 45% marks
  • Aug 3, 2026, 04:16 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration: Important Dates

    Event Activity Date(s)
    CLAT 2027 Application Window Opening  August 3, 2026
    Application Window Closing  October 31, 2026
    Exam Date December 6, 2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 01:50 IST

    CLAT 2027: When Did CNLU Release CLAT 2027 Notification?

    The CLAT 2027 notification for admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes across 25 National Law Universities of India was released on July 22, 2026. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 23:54 IST

    CLAT 2027 Eligibility In Detail

    Candidates aiming for admission into Law UG programmes via CLAT need to have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 per cent marks, except candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), who require 40 per cent to be eligible. 

    Those aiming for admission into Law PG programmes need to have a LL.B. Degree with 50 per cent marks. Those belonging to SC/ST/PwD must have secured 45 per cent marks or its equivalent grade.  

  • Aug 2, 2026, 20:10 IST

    CLAT 2027 Exam Live: Expert Committee Invites Public Feedback

    While this year’s exam pattern remains unchanged, the Consortium has invited feedback on the Expert Committee report reviewing the CLAT examination. Suggestions can be submitted through the designated online feedback process.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 19:54 IST

    CLAT 2027: Photograph And Signature Format, Size Details

    Candidates need to submit certain documents like photograph and signature in the format prescribed by the CNLU. 

    Document

    Image size (maximum)

    Format

    Photograph

    500 KB

    jpg/jpeg or PNG

    Signature

    100 KB

    jpg/jpeg or PNG

    State of domicile certificate

    1.5 MB

    PDF
  • Aug 2, 2026, 18:02 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live: Exam Pattern

    • English Language
    • Current Affairs and General Knowledge
    • Legal Reasoning
    • Logical Reasoning
    • Quantitative Techniques

    The examination will be conducted for a duration of two hours and will consists of 120 multiple choice questions. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 16:35 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live: Counselling To Be Conducted After Result

    The Consortium is expected to announce the counselling schedule after the declaration of CLAT 2027 results, with seat allotment to be conducted in multiple rounds.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 16:14 IST

    CLAT 2027: Eligibility

    Candidates should ensure they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for UG or PG admissions before completing the application process.


  • Aug 2, 2026, 15:46 IST

    CLAT 2027: Admit Card

    The Consortium is expected to release CLAT 2027 admit cards a few weeks before the examination, likely in November, 2026. Candidates will be able to download them using their login credentials.


  • Aug 2, 2026, 15:25 IST

    CLAT 2027: Application Correction Window

    Candidates are advised to carefully review the information entered in their application forms, as any correction window, if announced, will be available only for a limited period.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 15:10 IST

    CLAT 2027: No Changes In Syllabus And Exam Pattern

    According to a notice issued on July 21, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has confirmed that there will be no changes to the syllabus, exam pattern, or sections for the CLAT 2027 UG and PG examinations. Both papers will continue to follow the same pattern as the previous year’s exam.

    The announcement follows the annual meeting of the CNLU Governing Body held on July 18, 2026. The Consortium has also released the CLAT Expert Committee Report on question format and quality, stating that its recommendations will be considered for implementation by the CLAT 2027 Convenor and all question paper setters.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:48 IST

    CLAT 2027: Exam Pattern For PG-CLAT

    The PG-CLAT follows a similar exam pattern as UG-CLAT in terms of duration, number of questions, marking scheme, and negative marking. However, it is conducted with objective-type questions for postgraduate admissions.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:34 IST

    CLAT 2027: Exam Pattern For UG-CLAT

    For UG-CLAT, candidates are assessed on their comprehension, reasoning, and current affairs awareness. The exam consists of 120 questions to be completed in 120 minutes, with each question carrying one mark. A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applied for every incorrect answer. The question paper covers English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:15 IST

    CLAT 2027 Live: Documents Required For Application Process

    • Passport-size photograph
    • Scanned signature
    • Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets (or graduation details for PG)
    • Category certificate (if applicable)
    • PwD certificate (if applicable)
    • Valid email ID and mobile number
    • Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI for fee payment
  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:10 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration: PG-CLAT Eligibility

    Candidates aiming for the PG-CLAT require a degree in LL.B. with 50 per cent marks except candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD requiring 45 per cent to be eligible for the examination. 


  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:59 IST

    CLAT 2027: UG-CLAT Eligibility

    Candidates applying for the UG-CLAT and belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are required to score 40 per cent in the 10+2 or an equivalent examination to be eligible for the examination. Other category candidates require 45 per cent marks.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:46 IST

    CLAT 2027: Exam Date, Pattern

    The CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 6 from 2 pm to 4 pm in pen and paper mode. The exam pattern differs for the CLAT examination conducted for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admission into law universities

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:42 IST

    CLAT 2027 Registration Live: Application Window Opens Tomorrow

    The CLAT 2027 registration is set to commence on August 3, 2026 at 10 am for candidates aiming to take admission into five-year integrated law process across National Law Universities (NLUs) of India. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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