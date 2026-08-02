CLAT 2027 Registration LIVE: CNLU Application Window Open, Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Fees, Latest Updates Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has started the registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 today, August 3, 2026. Candidates aiming to take admission into five-year Integrated LLB and LLM programmes across 27 National Law Universities (NLUs) can now register on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in using their mobile number and password. The CLAT 2027 will be held on December 6, 2026 , from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How To Register For CLAT 2027?

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on “CLAT 2027”.

Enter your mobile number, password and select your respective programme.

Submit details and documents as required.

Your application for the 2027 CLAT will be successfully considered.

CLAT 2027 Registration: Direct Link

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CLAT 2027: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, Other Backwards Classes (OBC), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Non-Resident of India (NRI) category will be required to pay Rs. 4,000 as application fees, while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Below the Poverty Line (BPL) categories need to pay Rs. 3,500.

Who Can Apply For CLAT 2027?

The eligibility criteria differs for candidates applying to undergraduate (UG) admissions and those applying for postgraduate (PG) admissions via CLAT.

Candidates applying for the UG-CLAT and belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are required to score 40 per cent in the 10+2 or an equivalent examination to be eligible for the examination. Other category candidates require 45 per cent marks.

Candidates aiming for the PG-CLAT require a degree in LL.B. with 50 per cent marks except candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD requiring 45 per cent to be eligible for the examination.

CLAT 2027 Schedule