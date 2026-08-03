CNLU CLAT Registration 2027 Link Active at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Steps to Apply

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has commenced the CLAT 2027 application process today, August 3, 2026. The link for candidates to register for CLAT 2027 is now ACTIVE on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Law Admission Test for UG and PG admissions can visit the website to register and apply. The last date to apply for CLAT 2027 is October 31, 2026.

CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026. According to the official press release issued, the CLAT 2027 registration link will be activated at 10 AM today. Those who wish to apply for the Law entrance examination must visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. Candidates must complete the registration and application in order to be issued their CLAT Admit Cards.