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CNLU CLAT Registration 2027 Link Active at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Steps to Apply

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 10:06 IST

CLAT 2027 application link now active at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates applying for UG, PG Law entrance examinations must submit their application form before the deadline. 

CLAT 2027 Registration Commence at 10 AM
CLAT 2027 Registration Commence at 10 AM
Register for Result Updates

CLAT 2027  Registration:  The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has commenced the CLAT 2027 application process today, August 3, 2026. The link for candidates to register for CLAT 2027 is now ACTIVE on the official website. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Law Admission Test for UG and PG admissions can visit the website to register and apply. The last date to apply for CLAT 2027 is October 31, 2026.

CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026. According to the official press release issued, the CLAT 2027 registration link will be activated at 10 AM today. Those who wish to apply for the Law entrance examination must visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. Candidates must complete the registration and application in order to be issued their CLAT Admit Cards. 

CLAT 2027 application link will be activated at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. A direct link for students to apply for CLAT 2027 will also be given below.

For Live Updates on CLAT 2027 Registration Click Here

CLAT 2027 Registration Direct Link - Click Here

CLAT Registration 2027: Important Dates

The last date for students to register for CLAT 2027 is October 31, 2026. Candidates can check the important dates for applications below.

Application Begin

August 3, 2026 (10 AM)

Last date to apply

October 31, 2026

CLAT 2027 exam

December 6, 2026 (2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m )

Steps to Apply for CLAT 2027

The link for candidates to submit their CLAT 2027 applications has been activated. Students must first register with a valid email ID and mobile number before filling out the online application form. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2027

Step 2: Click on CLAT 2027 registration

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Review the filled application form

Step 7: Save and click on submit

CLAT 027 Applications: Documents Required

When filling out the CLAT 2027 applications, it is mandatory for students to upload the relevant documents. The list of documents required is provided below

  1. Front-facing passport-size recent photograph with plain background

  2. Signature of the candidate

  3. Category certificate if you are applying under SC/ST/OBC

  4. Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying under PwD category

  5. Relevant certificate issued by competent authority if you are applying under BPL category

CLAT 2027 Application Fee

The application fee is to be submitted along with the online application form. The application process will not be considered completed until the fee is submitted. Candidates can submit their CLAT Application Fee 2027 using Credit/ Debit Cards or Net Banking and UPI facilities. 

Category

Fee

General/OBC

Rs.4,000/-

SC/ST/BPL/PwD

Rs.3,500/-

Cost of previous years' question paper

Rs.500/- (not included in the CLAT 2027 application fee of Rs.4,000/- or Rs.3,500/-)

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 07:00 IST

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