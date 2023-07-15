CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency will close the CUET PG answer key challenge window today, July 15, 2023. NTA released the CUET PG provisional answer key on July 13, 2023, and opened the challenge window for feedback. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG entrance exams and have doubts about the provisional answer key can submit the feedback and raise objections through the link given on the website.

When raising challenges in the CUET PG 2023 answer key students must note that they are required to upload documents supporting their claim in order to be considered. A fee of Rs. 200 also needs to be submitted for each objection raised. The feedback and challenges will be taken into consideration by the subject experts based on which the final answer key will be released.

CUET PG 2023 provisional answer key challenge window is available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the CUET PG answer key challenge through the link given here.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Click Here

Steps to Raise Objections on the CUET PG Answer Key

The CUET PG answer key objections are to be filed in online mode only. Candidates who wish to submit feedback can follow the below-given steps.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website

Step 2: Login using the application number and password/ date of birth

Step 3: Click on the view/ challenge answer key

Step 4: To challenge use any one or more of the options given in the next five columns

Step 5: Upload documents supporting the objection

Step 6: Click on submit and review the claims

Step 7: Modify the challenge if required and click on save claim

Step 8: Submit the requisite fee

Step 9: Select the mode of payment and submit the requisite fee.

