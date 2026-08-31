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Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days This Month, Check Full State-Wise List

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 17:05 IST

Banks will remain closed for up to 14 days in September 2026. Check the complete state-wise and nationwide holiday list and know which banking services remain available online.

Banks will remain close for 14 days in September 2026. (Photo Credit: AI Generated)
Banks will remain close for 14 days in September 2026. (Photo Credit: AI Generated)

Banks in India will observe many holidays in the month of September. According to the RBI listing, there are a total of 14 holidays, including weekends. Although not all these holidays are nationwide, a few holidays are just because of a local festival that is celebrated in a particular part of the country. These holidays are only for certain states or cities and are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

All bank customers and students who are planning to visit the bank this month for their important work should check the local RBI calendar before reaching the bank doors. The bank branches may be closed, but banks will typically offer UPI, ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking services.

State-Wise and Regional Bank Holidays In September 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Affected States / Locations

September 4

Friday

Janmashtami

Major parts of India, with some state-specific exceptions

September 11

Friday

Local Elections Closure

Jaipur Municipal Corporation area, Rajasthan

September 12

Saturday

Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

Assam

September 14

Monday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa

September 15

Tuesday

Samvatsari / Nuakhai / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)

Gujarat, Odisha, and Goa

September 21

Monday

Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva / Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

Assam and Kerala

September 22

Tuesday

Karma Puja

Jharkhand

September 23

Wednesday

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Birthday

Jammu & Kashmir

September 25

Friday

Indrajatra

Sikkim

Nationwide Bank Holidays in September

Some holidays are applicable to banks across the country. These include the regular second and fourth Saturday closures and all Sundays.

The nationwide holidays in September 2026 are:

  • September 6: Sunday
  • September 12: Second Saturday
  • September 13: Sunday
  • September 20: Sunday
  • September 26: Fourth Saturday
  • September 27: Sunday

These dates apply to public and private sector bank branches across India.

Will Online Banking Services Work?

Customers and students can continue using UPI, mobile banking apps, internet banking, ATMs, and debit and credit cards for most routine transactions.

Even if physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use digital banking services. These include:

  • ATM cash withdrawals and deposits will work regardless of the bank closure.

  • You will not be stuck, as UPI payments through apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm

  • Internet banking and Mobile banking applications will work as they always do

  • The process of IMPS, NEFT and RTGS money transfers will also be completed

  • Most regular banking activities can still be completed online without visiting a branch

Discliamer: Bank holidays vary by state, union territory, and specific city. A holiday applicable in one state or city may not apply to branches in another location. So, customers and students are advised to check holiday calender before visiting the bank.

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Content Writer

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 17:05 IST

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