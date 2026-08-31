Bank Holidays In September 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days This Month, Check Full State-Wise List

Banks in India will observe many holidays in the month of September. According to the RBI listing, there are a total of 14 holidays, including weekends. Although not all these holidays are nationwide, a few holidays are just because of a local festival that is celebrated in a particular part of the country. These holidays are only for certain states or cities and are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. All bank customers and students who are planning to visit the bank this month for their important work should check the local RBI calendar before reaching the bank doors. The bank branches may be closed, but banks will typically offer UPI, ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking services. State-Wise and Regional Bank Holidays In September 2026 Date Day Holiday Affected States / Locations September 4 Friday Janmashtami Major parts of India, with some state-specific exceptions September 11 Friday Local Elections Closure Jaipur Municipal Corporation area, Rajasthan September 12 Saturday Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Assam September 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa September 15 Tuesday Samvatsari / Nuakhai / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) Gujarat, Odisha, and Goa September 21 Monday Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva / Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Assam and Kerala September 22 Tuesday Karma Puja Jharkhand September 23 Wednesday Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Birthday Jammu & Kashmir September 25 Friday Indrajatra Sikkim

Nationwide Bank Holidays in September Some holidays are applicable to banks across the country. These include the regular second and fourth Saturday closures and all Sundays. The nationwide holidays in September 2026 are: September 6 : Sunday

: Sunday September 12 : Second Saturday

: Second Saturday September 13 : Sunday

: Sunday September 20: Sunday

Sunday September 26 : Fourth Saturday

: Fourth Saturday September 27: Sunday These dates apply to public and private sector bank branches across India. Will Online Banking Services Work? Customers and students can continue using UPI, mobile banking apps, internet banking, ATMs, and debit and credit cards for most routine transactions. Even if physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use digital banking services. These include: ATM cash withdrawals and deposits will work regardless of the bank closure.

You will not be stuck, as UPI payments through apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm

Internet banking and Mobile banking applications will work as they always do

The process of IMPS, NEFT and RTGS money transfers will also be completed

Most regular banking activities can still be completed online without visiting a branch