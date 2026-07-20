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GATE 2027 Notifcation LIVE: IIT Madras Announced Exam Date; Check Full Schedule on gate.iitm.ac.in; Update Here

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Jul 21, 2026, 17:37 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially announced the GATE 2027 examination schedule. The online registration process will begin on August 14, 2026, through the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The computer-based examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027, for admission to postgraduate engineering, technology, architecture, science, humanities programmes, and recruitment to participating Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Candidates can check the latest updates on registration dates, eligibility, application process, exam schedule, admit card, and results in this live blog.

GATE 2027 Notifcation LIVE: IIT Madras Announced Exam Date; Check Full Schedule on gate.iitm.ac.in; Update Here
GATE 2027 Notifcation LIVE: IIT Madras Announced Exam Date; Check Full Schedule on gate.iitm.ac.in; Update Here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • GATE 2027 Registration: IIT Madras will commence the GATE 2027 online registration process on August 14, 2026, through the official website.
  • Exam Dates Announced: GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20,and 21, 2027, in multiple sessions all over India.
  • Official Website: Candidates can submit applications and access all official notifications at gate2027.iitm.ac.in once the registration link is activated.

GATE 2027 Exam Date Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. As per the notification, the online registration process will begin on August 14, 2026, at the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in . The national-level entrance examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes and recruitment in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
Candidates planning to appear for GATE 2027 should keep track of the registration dates, fee payment deadlines, application correction window, admit card release, and result announcement. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple exam centres in India and abroad. Stay tuned for the latest updates on GATE 2027 registration, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, admit card, and result.

GATE 2027: Important Dates

Event

Date

GATE 2027 Registration Begins

August 14, 2026

Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee

September 21, 2026

Last Date to Apply With Late Fee

September 30, 2026 

Application Correction Window

October 14 to 21, 2026 

GATE 2027 City Allotment Notification

January 4, 2027

GATE 2027 Exam Dates

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027

GATE 2027 Result Declaration

March 19, 2027

How to Register for GATE 2027 Online?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the GATE 2027 application process:

  1. Visit the official GATE 2027 website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in
  2. Click on the GATE 2027 Registration/GOAPS link available on the homepage
  3. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
  4. Log in using the generated credentials
  5. Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and communication details
  6. Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature, and supporting certificates
  7. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes
  8. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 21, 2026, 17:37 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: ECE Syllabus Revised: What’s Added, Modified, and Removed

    IIT Madras has officially launched the GATE 2027 website, announcing a series of key updates for the upcoming engineering entrance exam. For candidates preparing for the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) paper, the authorities have introduced some minor but crucial modifications to the syllabus.
    While almost 90% of the GATE ECE syllabus remains unchanged, students must realign their preparation strategy to cover the newly added concepts and note the removed sections.

    Key Changes in the GATE 2027 ECE Syllabus:
    What’s Added:

    • Engineering Mathematics: Correlation and regression analysis (under Probability and Statistics).
    • Networks, Signals & Systems: FIR and IIR filter design.
    • Electronic Devices: Formation of energy bands in solids and Scaling in MOSFETs.
    • Analog Circuits: Dominant-pole (Miller) compensation and phase margin (Op-amp syllabus).
    • Control Systems & Communications: PID controller included. Information Theory now includes "Source coding".

    What’s Modified:

    • Differential Equations are restructured into Linear differential equations, Euler-Cauchy equations, and Nonhomogeneous equations.
    • Sampling continuous-time signals now strictly focuses on the Nyquist sampling theorem, sampling, and reconstruction.
    • Lag, lead, and lag-lead compensation has been broadened to general "compensators".

    What’s Removed:

    • Discrete-time processing of continuous-time signals has been removed entirely.

    Unchanged Sections:

    • Digital Circuits and Electromagnetics remain 100% unchanged.
  • Jul 21, 2026, 16:23 IST

    GATE 2027 Exam Dates Announced by IIT Madras: New Robotics Paper Introduced

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. The highly anticipated engineering entrance test is set to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027.
    Key Highlights of GATE 2027:

    • New Subject Added: A brand new Robotics and Automation (RA) paper has been introduced for 2027.
    • Paper Revision: The Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper is now a sectional paper under Engineering Sciences (XE).
    • Registration Timeline: The online application portal is expected to go live by mid-August 2026.
    • Enhanced Security: For the first time, candidate registration will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication to ensure a smooth, secure entry process at exam centers.

    Candidates preparing for the exam are advised to regularly check the official GATE 2027 IIT Madras website for the upcoming application link and detailed syllabus updates.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 14:57 IST

    GATE 2027 Official Website and Latest Updates

    Candidates should regularly visit the official GATE 2027 website for notifications regarding registration, eligibility, application correction, admit card, exam schedule, answer key, result, and counselling updates.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 12:50 IST

    What Details Will the GATE 2027 Information Brochure Contain?

    The detailed information brochure is expected to include eligibility criteria, paper combinations, exam pattern, syllabus, application fee, reservation policy, examination cities, important dates, and document upload specifications. Candidates are advised to read the brochure carefully before filling out the application form.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 11:37 IST

    Why is GATE Important?

    Apart from postgraduate admissions, a good GATE score opens doors to recruitment in top PSUs, research fellowships, scholarships and higher education opportunities abroad. Several organisations such as ONGC, NTPC, GAIL, BHEL, IOCL and NPCIL have previously considered GATE scores during recruitment, depending on their hiring notifications.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 10:12 IST

    GATE 2027 Exam Dates Confirmed

    According to IIT Madras, GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, in multiple sessions for different papers. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across centres in India and select international cities.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 06:23 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Branch-wise AIR 1 Toppers of GATE 2025 (Major Papers)

    Test Paper

    AIR 1 Topper

    Biotechnology

    Arnab Paul

    Civil Engineering

    Abhay Singh

    Computer Science & IT

    Rahul Kumar Singh

    Mechanical Engineering

    Rajneesh Bijarniya

    Electrical Engineering

    Raja Majhi

    Electronics & Communication

    Gautham

    Mathematics

    Soham Pal

    Mining Engineering

    Aniket Kumar Gupta
  • Jul 21, 2026, 05:39 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: GATE 2026 Branch-wise AIR 1 Toppers

    Test Paper

    AIR 1 Topper

    Raw Marks

    GATE Score

    Computer Science & IT (CS)

    Maninder

    92.57

    1000

    Mechanical Engineering (ME)

    Rahul Nehra

    96.67

    1000

    Civil Engineering (CE)

    Amit Sihag*

    94.54

    1000

    Civil Engineering (CE)

    Sahil Nagal*

    94.54

    1000

    Electrical Engineering (EE)

    Tejavath Manoj Kumar

    92.00

    1000

    Electronics & Communication (EC)

    Gaurav Kumar

    95.67

    1000

    Chemical Engineering (CH)

    Ekta Priyadarshinee

    87.33

    1000

    Data Science & AI (DA)

    Yashwanth M. S.

    90.00

    1000

    Biotechnology (BT)

    Dhanvin Richie Gupta

    82.67

    1000

    Aerospace Engineering (AE)

    Yugesh Kumar R

    73.00

    1000
    NOTE: (*)Civil Engineering had a tie for AIR 1.
  • Jul 21, 2026, 05:01 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: GATE Previous Year Statistics

    Year

    Registered Candidates

    Appeared Candidates

    Qualified Candidates

    GATE 2026

    Around 9.7 lakh

    Around 8.2 lakh

    Around 1.96 lakh

    GATE 2025

    9.36 lakh+

    7.47 lakh+

    Around 1.72 lakh

    GATE 2024

    8.26 lakh+

    6.53 lakh+

    Around 1.29 lakh
  • Jul 21, 2026, 04:10 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: GATE Score Remains Valid for Three Years

    Candidates qualifying GATE 2027 can use their scores for admission to MTech, ME, MArch, PhD and other postgraduate programmes offered by IITs, NITs, IIITs, IISc and several universities. The GATE score is also accepted by multiple Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. The scorecard remains valid for three years from the date of result declaration.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 02:53 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Previous Year's GATE Participation Statistics

    GATE continues to be one of India's largest postgraduate entrance examinations. In GATE 2025, over 9.36 lakh candidates registered, while approximately 7.47 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The overall qualifying percentage remained around 23%, highlighting the highly competitive nature of the exam.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 02:05 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Exam Dates Confirmed

    According to IIT Madras, GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, in multiple sessions for different papers. The examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across centres in India and select international cities.

  • Jul 21, 2026, 00:44 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Registration Begins on August 14

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced that the online registration process for GATE 2027 will begin on August 14, 2026. Candidates can complete the application process through the GOAPS portal available on the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The institute has released the detailed information brochure, application fee, and eligibility guidelines before registrations.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 23:11 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Official Website and Latest Updates

    Candidates should regularly visit the official GATE 2027 website for notifications regarding registration, eligibility, application correction, admit card, exam schedule, answer key, result, and counselling updates.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 22:42 IST

    GATE Score Validity and PSU Recruitment Opportunities

    A GATE score is generally valid for three years from the date of result declaration. The score is accepted for admission to M.Tech, M.E., M.S., PhD, and other postgraduate programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, IISc, and several other institutes. In addition, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores to shortlist candidates for recruitment into engineering positions.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 21:22 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Result Date and Scorecard Details

    The GATE 2027 result will be announced on March 19, 2027. Candidates can check their scores online by logging into the official wesbite. The scorecard will contain the candidate's marks, GATE score, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 19:40 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Admit Card Release Date

    The GATE 2027 admit card is expected to be released in January 2027. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging into the official website using their enrolment ID and password. The admit card will mention the exam date, shift, venue, and reporting time.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 18:57 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: How to Fill GATE 2027 Application Form

    Visit the official GATE 2027 website
    Click on the GOAPS registration link
    Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
    Log in using the generated credentials
    Fill in personal, academic, and contact details
    Select the preferred examination paper and exam city
    Upload the required documents
    Pay the application fee online
    Submit the application form
    Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

  • Jul 20, 2026, 18:06 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Application Fee

    The detailed application fee for different categories will be announced in the official information brochure. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, and other available payment methods. Separate fees may apply for late registration.

    The fee structure for Indian candidates per test paper is outlined as follows:
     
    Candidate CategoryRegular Registration PeriodExtended Registration Period (with ₹500 Late Fee)
    Female / SC / ST / PwD ₹1,000 ₹1,500
    General / OBC / EWS / Foreign Nationals ₹2,000 ₹2,500
  • Jul 20, 2026, 16:45 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Documents Required for Registration

    Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:
    Passport-size photograph
    Signature
    Valid photo ID proof
    Category certificate (if applicable)
    PwD certificate (if applicable)
    Degree certificate or qualifying examination details
    Address and communication details
    Net banking/debit card/credit card/UPI for fee payment

  • Jul 20, 2026, 16:18 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who have completed or are currently pursuing the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree, or those who have already obtained a government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to apply for GATE 2027. Applicants should refer to the official information brochure for programme-specific eligibility requirements.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 16:00 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Direct Link to Apply

    The direct application link will be activated on August 14, 2026. Once available, candidates can visit the official GATE website and access the GOAPS portal to complete the registration process.
    Official Website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in

  • Jul 20, 2026, 15:39 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: Exam to Be Held on February 6

    GATE 2027 will be conducted over three weekends in February. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode for various engineering, science, architecture, humanities, and interdisciplinary subjects. Candidates should check their allotted exam date and shift after the admit cards are released.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 15:22 IST

    GATE 2027 LIVE: IIT Madras Releases GATE 2027 Exam Schedule

    IIT Madras, the organising institute for GATE 2027, has announced that the examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The exam will be held in multiple sessions across various test centres in India. The detailed information brochure, paper-wise schedule, and application details will be made available on the official website.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 15:21 IST

    GATE 2027 Registration Starts on August 14

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin the GATE 2027 registration process on August 14, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Applicants are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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