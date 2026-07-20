GATE 2027 Notifcation LIVE: IIT Madras Announced Exam Date; Check Full Schedule on gate.iitm.ac.in; Update Here

GATE 2027 Exam Date Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. As per the notification, the online registration process will begin on August 14, 2026, at the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in . The national-level entrance examination will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes and recruitment in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
Candidates planning to appear for GATE 2027 should keep track of the registration dates, fee payment deadlines, application correction window, admit card release, and result announcement. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple exam centres in India and abroad. Stay tuned for the latest updates on GATE 2027 registration, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, admit card, and result.
GATE 2027: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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GATE 2027 Registration Begins
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August 14, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee
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September 21, 2026
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Last Date to Apply With Late Fee
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September 30, 2026
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Application Correction Window
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October 14 to 21, 2026
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GATE 2027 City Allotment Notification
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January 4, 2027
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GATE 2027 Exam Dates
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027
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GATE 2027 Result Declaration
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March 19, 2027
How to Register for GATE 2027 Online?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the GATE 2027 application process:
- Visit the official GATE 2027 website: gate2027.iitm.ac.in
- Click on the GATE 2027 Registration/GOAPS link available on the homepage
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Log in using the generated credentials
- Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and communication details
- Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature, and supporting certificates
- Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference