GATE 2027 Notifcation LIVE: IIT Madras Announced Exam Date; Check Full Schedule on gate.iitm.ac.in; Update Here

Jul 21, 2026, 16:23 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has officially released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. The highly anticipated engineering entrance test is set to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027.

Key Highlights of GATE 2027:

New Subject Added: A brand new Robotics and Automation (RA) paper has been introduced for 2027.

Paper Revision: The Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper is now a sectional paper under Engineering Sciences (XE).

Registration Timeline: The online application portal is expected to go live by mid-August 2026.

Enhanced Security: For the first time, candidate registration will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication to ensure a smooth, secure entry process at exam centers.

Candidates preparing for the exam are advised to regularly check the official GATE 2027 IIT Madras website for the upcoming application link and detailed syllabus updates.