IGNOU December TEE 2023 Hall Ticket Out, Get Admit Card Download Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU December TEE 2023 hall ticket. The link for students to download the IGNOU December TEE 2023 admit card is available on the official website of the university. Students who have applied for the December TEE 2023 exams can download the admit card through the link available here.

To download the IGNOU December TEE 2023 hall ticket, students are required to visit the official website and log in using the enrollment number and programme details in the link provided. Students must note that the December TEE 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students on the day of the exams,

IGNOU December TEE 2023 hall ticket link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the term-end exam can also download the admit card through the direct link available here.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Admit Card - Click Here



Steps to Download IGNOU December TEE 2023 Hall ticket

The December TEE 2023 admit card is available on the official website of the university. Students appearing for the IGNOU December TEE 2023 exams can download the hall ticket through the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the December TEE 2023 hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the programme and enrollment number in the given link

Step 4: Download the December TEE 2023 admit card for further reference

The last date for students to apply for the December TEE 2023 exams is November 10, 2023. Students yet to submit the IGNOU December TEE 2023 applications can visit the official website until 6:00 PM to complete the registration and application process.

