IIT JAM 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Steps To Register Here

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras will close the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 exams tomorrow, October 20, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the application form through the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the admit cards for the JAM 2024 exam will made available on January 8, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2023. IIT Madras will release the JAM 2024 results on March 22, whereas candidates can download their scorecards on April 2, 2024. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

IIT JAM 2024 Registration - Direct Link

IIT JAM 2024 Application Fees

Candidates need to make the online payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee as per their category to get register for the IIT JAM 2024 exam. Check the fee details in the table below:

Gender/ Category Fee amount One Test Paper Two Test Papers Female/ SC / ST / PwD* Rs 900 Rs 1,250 All Others Rs 1,800 Rs 2,500

Who is eligible for IIT JAM 2024?

Candidates are required to fulfil the below-mentioned eligibility criteria before filling out the application form for IIT JAM 2024 exam online.

Candidates must have cleared their undergraduate (UG) degree or should be in the final year of their undergraduate programme.

Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are eligible to apply as per the policy of the organising institute.

How to fill out the IIT JAM registration form 2024?

Interested candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the IIT JAM 2024 registration form.

Step 1: Go to the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for JAM 2024 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details in the given space

Step 5: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the documents in the given format

Step 7: Make the online payment of the registration fee and click on the submit button

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page for future use

