MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 CLC Round Merit List Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: DME, Madhya Pradesh will announce the merit list for MP NEET PG CLC counselling today: October 19, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the merit list through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 10:45 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will issue the merit list for MP NEET PG counselling college-level counselling (CLC) today: October 19, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the counselling round can download the MP NEET PG CLC round merit list 2023 pdf through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. 

As per the released schedule, the online attendance at the institute by the candidates will be held on October 20, 2023, (from 10 am to 2 pm). The admission process for the shortlisted candidates will be done on October 20, 2023, (from 3 to 7 pm). 

MP NEET PG 2023 CLC Round Merit List - Direct Link (To be available today)

MP NEET CLC Round Merit List 2023 Schedule

Candidates who have registered for the MP NEET CLC round can check the important dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

MP NEET PG CLC round merit list

October 19, 2023

Online attendance at the institute by the candidates

October 20, 2023, (from 10 am to 2 pm)

Admission of selected candidates

October 20, 2023, (from 3 to 7 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to check and download the MP NEET PG CLC round merit list 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the MP NEET PG CLC round merit list 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website  - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the state merit list available on the homepage 

Step 3: A pdf file will be displayed on the new window

Step 4: Download and save it for future use

