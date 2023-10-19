ICSI CS December 2023 Enrolment Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS December 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the enrolment window for the ICSI CS 2023 December exam with late fee today, October 19, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the CS executive and professional exam and are yet to enrol for the additional module can fill out the enrolment form through the official website - icsi.edu.

As per the given schedule, candidates who want to make changes in their optional subject, exam centre, medium or module can do the same from October 20 to November 20, 2023. They need to enter the necessary details such as programme name, qualification, aadhar card number, name, personal information etc in the registration form.

The examination authority will conduct the ICSI CS December 2023 executive exam from December 21 to 29, 2023, whereas the professional exam will be held between December 21 to 30, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to get enrolled.

ICSI CS December 2023 Enrolment Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

ICSI CS December 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the ICSI CS December session exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates ICSI CS Enrollment December 2023 (With Late Fee) October 17 to 19, 2023 ICSI CS Enrolment Service (Change in Exam centre, medium, optional subject and, module) October 20 to November 20, 2023 ICSI CS December 2023 Executive Exam December 21 to 29, 2023 ICSI CS December 2023 Professional Exam December 21 to 30, 2023

Check the ICSI CS December exam 2023 Time table here

How to enrol for ICSI CS December 2023 exam online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to fill out the ICSI CS December 2023 enrolment form.

Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: Search for the registration link in case of new user

Step 3: Click on the enrolment link available for ICSI CS December exam 2023

Step 4: Enter the necessary details and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Go through the enrolment form and submit

Step 6: Download it for future use

Also Read: DU PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

