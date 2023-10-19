  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Delhi University has started the registration process for the PG mop-up round counselling. The last date for students to complete the registrations for the mop-up round is today, October 19, 2023. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 09:02 IST
DU PG Admission Mop-Up Round Registrations Close Today
DU PG Admission Mop-Up Round Registrations Close Today

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University has started the registration process for the Delhi University Postgraduate mop-up round counselling. Students participating in the mop-up round counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration process. As per the schedule given, the registration link will be closed today October 19, 2023, at 11:50 pm. 

The mop-up round counselling is being conducted for the admissions to the vacant seats available in the affiliate colleges. Seats are open for the MA Hindi programme in 34 colleges while vacant seats are available for the MA Political Science programme in 27 colleges and MSc Mathematics in 26 colleges. 

Students interested in registering for the DU PG Mop-up round counselling process can visit the official admission portal of Delhi University and complete the applications. The registration link is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2023 Mop-Up Round Schedule

The complete schedule for Delhi University PG admission mop-up round counselling is given below.

Particulars

Dates

DU mop-up registration

October 18 and 19, 2023

Allotment result

October 20, 2023

Accept allocated seats

October 20 to 22, 2023

Verification of online application

October 20 to 23, 2023

Last date to pay fees

October 24, 2023

DU PG Mop-Up Round Registration 2023

Delhi University has started the registration process for the PG mop-up round counselling. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the registration. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University Admission

Step 2: Click on the PG admission link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on submit

Also Read: JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 7 Choice Filling Begins Today, Check Complete Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023