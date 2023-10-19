DU PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University has started the registration process for the Delhi University Postgraduate mop-up round counselling. Students participating in the mop-up round counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration process. As per the schedule given, the registration link will be closed today October 19, 2023, at 11:50 pm.
The mop-up round counselling is being conducted for the admissions to the vacant seats available in the affiliate colleges. Seats are open for the MA Hindi programme in 34 colleges while vacant seats are available for the MA Political Science programme in 27 colleges and MSc Mathematics in 26 colleges.
Students interested in registering for the DU PG Mop-up round counselling process can visit the official admission portal of Delhi University and complete the applications. The registration link is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG Admission 2023 Mop-Up Round Schedule
The complete schedule for Delhi University PG admission mop-up round counselling is given below.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
DU mop-up registration
|
October 18 and 19, 2023
|
Allotment result
|
October 20, 2023
|
Accept allocated seats
|
October 20 to 22, 2023
|
Verification of online application
|
October 20 to 23, 2023
|
Last date to pay fees
|
October 24, 2023
DU PG Mop-Up Round Registration 2023
Delhi University has started the registration process for the PG mop-up round counselling. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the registration.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University Admission
Step 2: Click on the PG admission link
Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on submit
