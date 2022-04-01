JEE Main 2022: Application Date Extended till 5th April for Session 1, Register at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to fill out the application form for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains till 5th April 2022. Candidates can apply online for JEE Main session 1 at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the extension in form filling, NTA has also extended the last date to pay the fee for JEE Mains.

Candidates must note that while the window to pay JEE Mains fee will be open till 11:50 pm on the mentioned date, the application form filling will close at 9:50 pm. National Testing Agency has released a notice informing everyone about the extension of JEE Main registration deadline.

JEE Main Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Mains 2022 Important Dates

Events Date Last date to apply (New) 5th April 2022 till 9:50 pm Last date to pay fee 5th April 2022 till 11:50 pm JEE Mains April Session 21st, 24th, 25th, 29th April and 1st and 4th May 2022

How To Fill JEE Mains 2022 Application Form?

While filling out the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. Those who wish to register for the engineering entrance test can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Go through the steps to know how to fill up the form -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2022 registration link.

Step 3 - Enter the required details and register.

Step 4 - Once done login and fill in the application form.

Step 5 - Upload the documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6 - Now, click on the submit button and download the confirmation page.

JEE Mains 2022 Exam City and Admit Card

This time, a total of 12 new foreign cities in addition to the 13 existing cities have also been added for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam on the demand of the Indian diaspora in various foreign cities. NTA will release the JEE Main admit card for the session 1 exam in the second week of April 2022. As per the official notice from NTA, admit cards will be released on the JEE Main website which has to be downloaded by candidates for appearing in the exam.

