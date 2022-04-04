JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at 9:50 PM, Check List of Documents Required

JEE Main 2022: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for the April session tomorrow on 5th April 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Main session 1 application form till 9:50 pm whereas the application fees can be paid till 11.50 pm in online mode. To fill up the JEE Main online form, candidates will have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The form filling process includes - registration, filling up the application form, uploading the required documents and paying the application fees. This year, the NTA has announced to conduct JEE Main 2022 in two sessions - April and May.

JEE Mains 2022 Registration Session 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents Required to Fill JEE Mains Application Form 2022

The application form for JEE Main 2022 has already been released. To submit the form, candidates are required to upload the documents as prescribed by the authorities. Also, the documents must be scanned in the specified format. Without submission of the documents, the JEE Mains form will remain incomplete. Go through the list of documents to know how to fill up the form -

Scanned image of the photograph. Also, the photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background. It must be in JPG format between 10 to 200 kb.

Scanned image of signature. It should be between 4 to 30 kb.

Scanned image of Category Certificate(wherever applicable), and PwD Certificate (wherever applicable). The size must be between 10 to 300 kb.

How To Apply for JEE Mains 2022?

Only one application form of JEE Mains has to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by them for the same session will not be accepted. They can apply online through these simple steps given below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of JEE Mains - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link - Registration for JEE(Main) 2022.

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen, now, click on the new registration.

Step 4 - Enter the required details and register.

Step 5 - Now, login and fill up the complete application form and pay the fee.

Step 6 - Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

