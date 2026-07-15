DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Class 11th Marks Memo Available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Director of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, the result of the HSE Plus One Exam 2026 has been announced today, i.e., 17th July 2026, at 3pm. The students who have taken part in the annual exams of Class 11 can download the online scorecards from the official website portal. The direct link for the Kerala HSE Plus One Result 2026 is soon going to be updated on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

The link to check the Kerala HSE Plus One result 2026 will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with their seat number and date of birth. Students are advised to download a copy of their HSE Plus One marksheets for further admission rwquirements.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official Website

The official website that is used to access the Kerala Board Result 2026 is results.hse.kerala.gov.in. In order to distribute the workload on the server during peak traffic times, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, releases the results via a few other websites as well.

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026 DIRECT LINK

The Kerla board plus one result 2026 will be out anytime soon. Students need to keep their login credentials ready. The Link will be active while the results are out on the official website.

Click here to check the Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026.

Check: DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: HSE, VHSE Result Today at results.kite.kerala.gov.in