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DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Class 11th Marks Memo Available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jul 17, 2026, 20:39 IST

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Class 11 Plus One result has been announced by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education on July 17, 2026 at 3 pm. Provisional mark sheets can be accessed via results.hse.kerala.gov.in using the registration number and date of birth of the candidate. There are several alternative websites and applications available to accommodate the large volume of traffic due to the over four lakh candidates appearing for the exam. 

Kerala Plus One Result 2026
Kerala Plus One Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Kerala Plus One examination results are released on, July 17, 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • Evaluation was strategically delayed to accommodate late answer papers from Gulf countries.
  • Students require their unique eight-digit registration number and correct birth date.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Director of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, the result of the HSE Plus One Exam 2026 has been announced today, i.e., 17th July 2026, at 3pm. The students who have taken part in the annual exams of Class 11 can download the online scorecards from the official website portal. The direct link for the Kerala HSE Plus One Result 2026 is soon going to be updated on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

The link to check the Kerala HSE Plus One result 2026 will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with their seat number and date of birth. Students are advised to download a copy of their HSE Plus One marksheets for further admission rwquirements. 

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official Website

The official website that is used to access the Kerala Board Result 2026 is results.hse.kerala.gov.in. In order to distribute the workload on the server during peak traffic times, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, releases the results via a few other websites as well.

  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in 
  • keralaresults.nic.in 
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026 DIRECT LINK

The Kerla board plus one result 2026 will be out anytime soon. Students need to keep their login credentials ready. The Link will be active while the results are out on the official website.

Click here to check the Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026.

Check: DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: HSE, VHSE Result Today at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2026, 20:39 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Students advised to verify scorecard details

    Students need to cross-check their personal details, subjects studied, scores scored, and registration number after downloading the Plus One result. 

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 19:39 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Digital Marksheet vs. Original Certificates

    The mark sheet that has been downloaded from the internet now is just a tentative one. This helps the students to get a provisional admission in class 12 as an evidence of having passed in this examination. The actual mark sheets which have high security holographic stickers will be issued to students in a couple of weeks.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 18:39 IST

    Plus One Result 2026: Login details

    Students can download the result by using the details, including:

    Roll Number
    Date of birth (DOB) or password

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:08 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet

    Below mentioned are the details that have been mentioned in the marksheet:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Best of both score
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:03 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: What If I Fail?

    The classes for Class 12 students have already commenced. Candidates who fail in their plus one examination can appear for the exam of the specific subject along with the next batch of Plus one students in March 2027. They will not be considered as failed will be allowed to continue with their plus two studies.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:31 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Minimum Qualifying Criteria

    The Directorate mandates strict minimal thresholds for a student to secure promotion to the Plus Two curriculum. A student must achieve at least 30% marks or an absolute Grade D in every individual theory and practical subject. Additionally, a minimum combined score of 35% is required across the aggregate paper evaluations. Falling short in any specific subject requires clearing the supplementary exams.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Provisional online marksheets

    This online marks memo that is available on the official website is a provisional one. The candidates have to get their original mark sheet from their school once the results are out. This provisional copy will be enough for admission purposes and others.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:00 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Last year comparison

    In the previous year, the result for Kerala Plus One was announced on June 2. Approximately 3,83,647 students from the regular category had applied for the exam. In the previous year 2025, the total pass percentage came to 62.28% – much less compared to the Plus Two pass percentage.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:53 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: PRD Live app offers alternative result access

    Plus One Exam of Kerala State was held during the academic year 2025-26 from March 5, 2026 to March 27, 2026. The result declaration date process was carried out by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:49 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27

    Kerala Plus One examination was conducted for the academic year 2025-26 between March 5, 2026, and March 27, 2026. Evaluation process was done by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education before the announced dates of the result announcement.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:47 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Last year comparison

    The previous year's Kerala Plus One result was announced on June 2. Approximately 3,83,647 students were enrolled under the regular category. The passing percentage in the year 2025 was 62.28%, much lesser than the Plus Two passing percentage, which depicts the challenging nature of Class 11 examination.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:39 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: How to check

    • Step 1: Log into the respective websites at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.
    • Step 2: Click on the option which says “Kerala +1 Results 2026”.
    • Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit the same.
    • Step 4: Your results would be displayed.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:37 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: HSE First Year Result Out

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:32 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: Re-evaluation process

    In the previous year, those who were not happy with their Plus One results had the option of applying for re-evaluation at Rs 500 per subject and scrutiny of answer sheets at Rs 100. This is likely to continue in 2026. Stay tuned for official announcement from DHSE post results today.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:27 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Key Highlights

    After the scorecards for Kerala Plus One Examinations 2026 have been released, then students can also download the result by entering their school codes. This result will include all the details including subject wise marks, total score, student’s name, roll number, and pass/fail status. To get more information on the Kerala Plus One Examinations results, students need to look at the table below.

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 – Highlights
    Particulars Details
    Conducting Authority Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala
    Examination Name Kerala Plus One Examination 2026
    Category Result
    Result Status Announced
    Exam Date 5th March to 27th March 2026
    Kerala +One Result Declaration Date TBA
    Mode of Result Online PDF mode
    Login Credentials Required 7-digit Registration Number and Date of Birth
    Official Websites keralaresults.nic.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:25 IST

    DHSE Kearala Plus One Result: Where to check

    Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their Kerala Plus One result 2026 on the official websites after the announcement. The Kerala Plus One result can be checked from the following websites.

    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:19 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: VHSE NSQF First Year Result OUT

  • Jul 17, 2026, 07:07 IST

    DHSE Kearala Plus One Result: Where to check

    Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their Kerala Plus One result 2026 on the official websites after the announcement. The Kerala Plus One result can be checked from the following websites.

    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 16, 2026, 21:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result On July 17

    The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 is scheduled to be declared on 17th July 2026. This announcement has been made officially in the local newspapers. The candidates appearing in the Kerala Plus One examination in March 2026 can check the result online on the official website on the next day. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 20:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Date and Time Confirmed

    As per an official notification in local newspapers, the DHSE Kerala Plus One result will be announced on July 17, 2026. The link to check the result will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 19:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: What If I Fail?

    The classes for Class 12 students have already commenced. Candidates who fail in their plus one examination can appear for the exam of the specific subject along with the next batch of Plus one students in March 2027. They will not be considered as failed will be allowed to continue with their plus two studies.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 18:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Evaluation Across All Academic Streams

    The DHSE evaluation camps maintained high standards of consistency across the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams. A centralized answer key system was used to ensure fair and accurate grading for all students. Experienced subject matter experts oversaw the script reviews to eliminate human error or grading discrepancies. This rigorous process guarantees the accuracy of your final grades.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:13 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Results Expected to be Declared Soon

    Kerala Plus One result 2026 is expected soon. It must be noted that classes have already commenced for students who appeared for the Plus 1 exams. Candidates clearing the exam will be eligible to continue their class 12 studies. Those who faile must appear for the repeat examination.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:46 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Pass Percentage

    Preliminary statistical briefs from the unified evaluation camps indicate a robust academic performance this term. Early projections hint at an overall state-wide pass percentage hovering between 88% and 90% across combined streams. This reflects a notable improvement over the 2025 performance data, where the aggregate qualification rate cleared 62.28%. The detailed stream-wise performance indicators will be formally shared during the upcoming ministerial briefing.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:00 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet

    Below mentioned are the details that has been mentioned in the marksheet:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Best of both score
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:30 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Login details

    Students can download the result by using the details, including:

    • Roll Number
    • Date of birth (DOB) or password
  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:00 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Roll Number on DigiLocker

    The candidates may verify the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 through Roll Number in DigiLocker in the following way:

    • Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or computer.
    • Log into the application using your mobile number and email address.
    • Search for the ‘DHSE Kerala First Year Result 2026’ link.
    • Confirm your identity using Aadhar number and OTP.
    • Enter the information and the mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Jul 16, 2026, 14:30 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Result Tomorrow?

    The suspense for more than 4 lakhs of candidates is coming to an end. It is highly anticipated that the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the Plus One results tomorrow, i.e., July 17, 2026. Once declared officially, students can immediately see their marks online through their roll number and date of birth.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 13:29 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One 2026: Official Website

    The official website that is used to access the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 is results.hse.kerala.gov.in. In order to distribute the workload on the server during peak traffic times, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala releases the results via a few other websites as well.

    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:40 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Pass Percentage

    Preliminary statistical reports emanating from the evaluation camps show promising performance levels this semester. It is projected that the general passing percentage for the state will be within the range of 88-90 percent. The figure represents a significant improvement compared to the previous year's aggregate passing percentage which was 62.28 percent. The performance details will be officially provided in the forthcoming briefing by the minister. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Minimum Qualifying Criteria

    The Directorate mandates strict minimal thresholds for a student to secure promotion to the Plus Two curriculum. A student must achieve at least 30% marks or an absolute Grade D in every individual theory and practical subject. Additionally, a minimum combined score of 35% is required across the aggregate paper evaluations. Falling short in any specific subject requires clearing the supplementary exams.

     

  • Jul 16, 2026, 11:49 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Steps To Check

    • Launch your web browser and enter the site results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
    • Choose Kerala Plus One Result 2026 from there.
    • Input your distinctive eight-digit registration number into the required space.
    • Supply your correct date of birth corresponding to the school record. Proceed by clicking on the submit or view result button.
    • See your score card online and download a hard copy thereof instantly.
  • Jul 16, 2026, 11:27 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet

    Below mentioned are the details that has been mentioned in the marksheet:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Best of both score
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 16, 2026, 11:02 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Provisional Digital Marksheet vs. Original Certificates

    The statement of marks downloaded from the internet today serves as a provisional document. It functions as official proof of passing to help students secure hassle-free provisional admission into the subsequent Class 12 academic session. The original physical marksheets, complete with high-security holographic seals, will be printed separately. These will be distributed to students by their respective schools in a few weeks.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 10:46 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Minimum Qualifying Criteria

    The Directorate mandates strict minimal thresholds for a student to secure promotion to the Plus Two curriculum. A student must achieve at least 30% marks or an absolute Grade D in every individual theory and practical subject. Additionally, a minimum combined score of 35% is required across the aggregate paper evaluations. Falling short in any specific subject requires clearing the supplementary exams.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 10:07 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    Kerala HSE Plus One result 2026 will be available online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download the marksheets. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Grade

    Qualifying Status

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:52 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Official Website to Check Results

    The Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can visit the website results.hse.kerala.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:27 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 To be Declared on July 17, Says Official Confirmation

    According to the notification given in local newspapers, the Kerala Plus One result will now be announced tomorrow, July 17, 2026. The link to check the result will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are required to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:19 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result On July 17

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will now be announced on July 17, 2026. An official confirmation of the date has been provided in local newspapers. Students who have appeared for the Kerala Plus One examinations in March 2026 can visit the official website tomorrow, to check the result and download their individual marksheets. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:14 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Passing Criteria

    Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.Those who fail to secure this minimum marks will be eligible to appear for the improvement exam.The schedule for improvement exams will be announced separately soon.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:00 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Result Delayed

    The DHSE was expected to announce the Class 11 results on June 10, 2026. However the result was delayed because the exams were held later for students in Gulf countries and the evaluation of their answer sheet had to be completed first.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 08:50 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Date and Time Confirmed

    As per an official notification in local newspapers, the DHSE Kerala Plus One result will be announced on July 17, 2026. The link to check the result will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 08:46 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: What If I Fail?

    The classes for Class 12 students have already commenced. Candidates who fail in their plus one examination can appear for the exam of the specific subject along with the next batch of Plus one students in March 2027. They will not be considered as failed will be allowed to continue with their plus two studies.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 07:03 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Results Expected to be Declared Soon

    Kerala Plus One result 2026 is expected soon. It must be noted that classes have already commenced for students who appeared for the Plus 1 exams. Candidates clearing the exam will be eligible to continue their class 12 studies. Those who faile must appear for the repeat examination. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:41 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Official Websites to Check

    The DHSE Kerala Plus 1 result 2026 will be announced online soon. Candidates can get here the list of websites to check the result.

    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in 

    • keralaresults.nic.in 

    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    • dhsekerala.gov.in

  • Jul 16, 2026, 06:08 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: When will Board Announce Results

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. It was earlier scheduled to be released on July 15, 2026. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the result are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the board result. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 18:11 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Digital Marksheet vs. Original Certificates

    The mark sheet that has been downloaded from the internet now is just a tentative one. This helps the students to get a provisional admission in class 12 as an evidence of having passed in this examination. The actual mark sheets which have high security holographic stickers will be issued to students in a couple of weeks.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:11 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Essential Verification Checklist

    Immediately upon downloading the electronic marks memo PDF, students must verify their personal details. Check the spelling of your name, registration number, roll number, date of birth, and school name. It is also important to verify that the subject-wise grade letters align correctly with your performance expectations. Any discrepancies found should be formally reported to your school headmaster for correction.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:00 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Required Credentials

    The process of accessing the student’s personal portal involves using two main verification codes. The first one is the unique 8-digit examination number followed by the date of birth of the candidate. It should be noted that the date of birth must be keyed in the system using the DD/MM/YYYY format as it is registered in the official school register.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:45 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Helpdesk Channels Active

    The Directorate has set up dedicated customer support desks to assist with result-related issues. If you encounter server errors, missing grade statements, or login trouble, you can reach the support center at 0471-2323192. You can also email technical queries to dhsekerala@gmail.com for rapid resolution by the technical team.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:42 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet

    Below mentioned are the details that has been mentioned in the marksheet:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Best of both score
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:36 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Pass Percentage

    Preliminary statistical briefs from the unified evaluation camps indicate a robust academic performance this term. Early projections hint at an overall state-wide pass percentage hovering between 88% and 90% across combined streams. This reflects a notable improvement over the 2025 performance data, where the aggregate qualification rate cleared 62.28%. The detailed stream-wise performance indicators will be formally shared during the upcoming ministerial briefing.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:34 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Roll Number on DigiLocker

    The candidates may verify the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 through Roll Number in DigiLocker in the following way:

    • Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or computer.
    • Log into the application using your mobile number and email address.
    • Search for the ‘DHSE Kerala First Year Result 2026’ link.
    • Confirm your identity using Aadhar number and OTP.
    • Enter the information and the mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:29 IST

    Plus One Result 2026: Login details

    Students can download the result by using the details, including:

    • Roll Number
    • Date of birth (DOB) or password
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Minimum Qualifying Marks

    The Directorate mandates strict minimal thresholds for a student to secure promotion to the Plus Two curriculum. A student must achieve at least 30% marks or an absolute Grade D in every individual theory and practical subject. Additionally, a minimum combined score of 35% is required across the aggregate paper evaluations. Falling short in any specific subject requires clearing the supplementary exams.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:13 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Digital Marksheet vs. Original Certificates

    The mark sheet that has been downloaded from the internet now is just a tentative one. This helps the students to get a provisional admission in class 12 as an evidence of having passed in this examination. The actual mark sheets which have high security holographic stickers will be issued to students in a couple of weeks.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:10 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Grading System

    The Kerala DHSE uses a standardized relative grading framework rather than absolute raw scores. The evaluation metrics assign grades ranging from A+ down to D based on a student's performance. An A+ represents top-tier academic performance, while a D grade marks the minimum requirement to pass a subject. Students receiving an E grade must appear for the supplementary SAY exams to clear the course.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:07 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details mentioned

    The details mentioned on the result are:

    • Name of the examination board
    • Name of the School along with the district code
    • Student name
    • Roll number
    • Fater and mother name
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject opted
    • Subject-wise marks obtained by the student
    • Total Percentage obtained by the student
    • Grades obtained by the student
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:00 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Steps To Check

    • Launch your web browser and enter the site results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
    • Choose Kerala Plus One Result 2026 from there.
    • Input your distinctive eight-digit registration number into the required space.
    • Supply your correct date of birth corresponding to the school record. Proceed by clicking on the submit or view result button.
    • See your score card online and download a hard copy thereof instantly.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:55 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Results Out Soon

    The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is widely expected to declare the results of the Plus One Class (Class 11) examinations today, July 15, 2026. Over 4 lakh students who have taken part in the March examinations are anxiously waiting for the declaration of their results. The direct download links will be made available once the result is declared on keralaresults.nic.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Students should have their registration number and date of birth handy to download their provisional mark sheets.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:32 IST

    Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026: Passing Criteria

    • The lowest marks that must be obtained by the students in each subject to be promoted to Plus Two or Class 12, according to DHSE, Kerala, lie in the range of 30% to 35%.
    • Most importantly, one must obtain 30% or more marks in each subject in the Terminal Exam (TE). The combined marks in the three exams i.e. CE, PE, and TE must ensure that one is able to pass the exam with a minimum D+ grade.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:59 IST

    Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026: Where to check

    The candidates who have taken the exam can view their Kerala Plus One result 2026 via the official website after the announcement. The Kerala Plus One result 2026 can be viewed through the below-mentioned websites.

    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:34 IST

    What after Kerala Plus One result 2026?

    The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2025 is announced; those students who pass the examination will be promoted to Class 12. If any student is not satisfied with the marks and wants revaluation and scrutiny, then they can go for revaluation.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:27 IST

    Plus One Result 2026: Login details

    Students can download the result by using the details, including:

    • Roll Number
    • Date of birth (DOB) or password
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:19 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Roll Number on DigiLocker

    The candidates may verify the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 through Roll Number in DigiLocker in the following way:

    • Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or computer.
    • Log into the application using your mobile number and email address.
    • Search for the ‘DHSE Kerala First Year Result 2026’ link.
    • Confirm your identity using Aadhar number and OTP.
    • Enter the information and the mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:51 IST

    Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026: Why It is Delayed?

    The declaration of the results of the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) examination was postponed from the initially planned date of June 10 to July 15, 2026. The reason behind the deferral was that the exams conducted at Gulf countries were delayed due to clashes in West Asia. The deferral made it possible to conduct the exams in the remaining centers as well as to evaluate the answer scripts of the exams.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:49 IST

    Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026: Passing Criteria

    • The lowest marks that must be obtained by the students in each subject to be promoted to Plus Two or Class 12, according to DHSE, Kerala, lie in the range of 30% to 35%.
    • Most importantly, one must obtain 30% or more marks in each subject in the Terminal Exam (TE). The combined marks in the three exams i.e. CE, PE, and TE must ensure that one is able to pass the exam with a minimum D+ grade.
  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:38 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details mentioned

    The details mentioned on the result are:

    • Name of the examination board
    • Name of the School along with the district code
    • Student name
    • Roll number
    • Fater and mother name
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject opted
    • Subject-wise marks obtained by the student
    • Total Percentage obtained by the student
    • Grades obtained by the student
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:02 IST

    DHSE Kerala plus one result 2025 - Topper's name soon

    Apart from the declaration of the Kerala Plus One results, the board is going to declare the topper’s name. The names of the toppers will be declared both for district-wise and stream-wise.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:59 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Marks Allocation Criteria

    The final score tabulations include approved grace marks for eligible student categories. These marks are awarded for participation in recognized extra-curricular activities, including the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Student Police Cadet (SPC) program, National Service Scheme (NSS), and state-level sports or arts festivals. The designated points are added directly to the core subject aggregates before generating the final grades.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:00 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: No Rank Lists or Individual Toppers Published

    As per the guidelines of the state government, the DHSE does not provide any official ranks or mention top performers. This methodology emphasizes holistic development and helps in reducing the burden of academic stress among the students. The official marks sheet shows results that demonstrate the overall success rate of the students and the performance of schools.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:40 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Grading System

    The Kerala DHSE uses a standardized relative grading framework rather than absolute raw scores. The evaluation metrics assign grades ranging from A+ down to D based on a student's performance. An A+ represents top-tier academic performance, while a D grade marks the minimum requirement to pass a subject. Students receiving an E grade must appear for the supplementary SAY exams to clear the course.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:25 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: (SAY) Improvement Exams Schedule

    Students who do not secure passing grades in one or more subjects can take the Save A Year (SAY) improvement exams. This supplementary session helps students clear pending papers without losing an academic year. The SAY exam timetable and registration details will be published on dhsekerala.gov.in within the week. The exams are tentatively scheduled to run during the early weeks of August.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:24 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result : Stream-Wise Performance Trends

    Early trends indicate that the Science stream is leading the overall pass percentages this year. Historical data from past cycles shows Science achieving a 68.69% pass rate, followed by Commerce at 59.64%, and Humanities at 50.57%. This year's streamlined assessment process is expected to push these numbers higher across all three academic divisions. The final stream-wise rankings will be published by the department later today.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:49 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet

    Below mentioned are the details that has been mentioned in the marksheet:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Best of both score
    • Qualifying status

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:43 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Essential Verification Checklist

    Immediately upon downloading the electronic marks memo PDF, students must verify their personal details. Check the spelling of your name, registration number, roll number, date of birth, and school name. It is also important to verify that the subject-wise grade letters align correctly with your performance expectations. Any discrepancies found should be formally reported to your school headmaster for correction.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:39 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Digital Marksheet vs. Original Certificates

    The mark sheet that has been downloaded from the internet now is just a tentative one. This helps the students to get a provisional admission in class 12 as an evidence of having passed in this examination. The actual mark sheets which have high security holographic stickers will be issued to students in a couple of weeks.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:39 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Minimum Qualifying Marks

    The Directorate mandates strict minimal thresholds for a student to secure promotion to the Plus Two curriculum. A student must achieve at least 30% marks or an absolute Grade D in every individual theory and practical subject. Additionally, a minimum combined score of 35% is required across the aggregate paper evaluations. Falling short in any specific subject requires clearing the supplementary exams.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:38 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Required Credentials

    The process of accessing the student’s personal portal involves using two main verification codes. The first one is the unique 8-digit examination number followed by the date of birth of the candidate. It should be noted that the date of birth must be keyed in the system using the DD/MM/YYYY format as it is registered in the official school register.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:37 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official Release

    Class 11th evaluation dashboard will be enabled by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education this afternoon. According to some administrative sources, scores for all streams have been locked in the fast server. There are more than 4 lakhs of students from various regional centers who are able to view their scoresheets after this afternoon. The registration forms of students must remain handy in order to avoid any kind of bureaucratic delay.

Kerala Plus One result 2026: Why was the result delayed?

The declaration of the results of the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) examination was postponed from the initially planned date of June 10 to July 15, 2026. The reason behind the deferral was that the exams conducted at Gulf countries were delayed due to clashes in West Asia. The deferral made it possible to conduct the exams in the remaining centers as well as to evaluate the answer scripts of the exams.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Passing Criteria

The minimum marks which students have to secure in individual subjects to be eligible for promotion to Plus Two or Class 12, as per DHSE, Kerala, is between 30% to 35%.
Importantly, one needs to get 30% or above in the individual subject in the Terminal Examination (TE). The total score in the CE, PE, and TE should be such that one passes in the examination with at least a D+ grade.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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