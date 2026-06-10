DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Check HSE, VHSE Result Online at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, has been announced the Kerala Plus One Result today, July 17, 2026. According to the details provided, the results will be announced at 3 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the DHSE +1 Annual Examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the online marksheets.

It must be noted that classes for Class 12 students have already commenced. While students in class 11 last year were automatically passed, the results being announced today will confirm their further studies. Those unable to score the minimum marks in their annual exam will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exams and improve their score.

Kerala DHSE +1 Result 2026 will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. To check the results, students are required to login with their seat number and date of birth.