DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Check HSE, VHSE Result Online at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, has been announced the Kerala Plus One Result today, July 17, 2026. According to the details provided, the results will be announced at 3 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the DHSE +1 Annual Examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the online marksheets.
It must be noted that classes for Class 12 students have already commenced. While students in class 11 last year were automatically passed, the results being announced today will confirm their further studies. Those unable to score the minimum marks in their annual exam will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exams and improve their score.
Kerala DHSE +1 Result 2026 will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. To check the results, students are required to login with their seat number and date of birth.
Kerala Plus 1 Result 2026: List of Websites to Check
DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be available online. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and enter their credentials. The list of websites for students to check the result is given below
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results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results/
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keralaresults.nic.in
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results.kite.kerala.gov.in
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results.kerala.gov.in
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dhsekerala.gov.in
Steps to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026
The DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2026 will be announced online. The link to check the annual exam result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala
Step 2: Click on the Plus 1 result link
Step 3: Login with the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The Class 11 marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the DHSE Plus 1 result marksheets for further reference
Kerala DHSE Plus 1 Result 2026 Revaluation and Scrutiny
After the DHSE Plus One result is announced, candidates who wish to improve their scores must submit applications for the revaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets. The applications will be available on the official website shortly after the results are announced. The answer sheets will be taken for scrutiny and revaluation and the final results will be issued within a few weeks.