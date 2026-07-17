Kerala Class 11th (+1) School Wise Result 2026: Check First Year Results Online at results.hse.kerala.gov.in
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala (Class 11 Result 2026 today. Students can check now their marks memo at official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in using their roll number details.
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the results for Kerala Plus One examination today, July 17, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download their DHSE and VHSE scorecards at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The results have been released for class 11 examinations, and the school-wise result will be declared within 2 hours.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for result updates. This academic session, over 4 lakh students appeared for the annual Higher Secondary First Year exam. Students will require their registration number and date of birth to download their marksheets online.
RELATED | DHSE Kerala +1 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Class 11th Marls Memo Available at results.hse.kerala.gov.in
Where to check Kerala Plus 1 Result 2026 School-Wise?
Candidates will need to visit the following websites to check and download their results for school-wise category for Plus 1 Annual examinations:
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- results.hse.kerala.gov.in
Login Credentials Required to check DHSE Plus One School-Wise Result 2026
The results for DHSE Plus One annual examinations were released today, July 17, 2026. Candidates can check their result status on the official website using their credentials. These details are mentioned on the admit card of the examinations. Candidates must correctly enter the following credentials to check their result status online:
- Registration number
- Date of Birth
How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One School-Wise Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DHSE Kerala Plus One School-Wise Result 2026 marksheets online:
- Visit the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the link for Kerala Plus One Result 2026.
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth to submit.
- DHSE Kerala Plus One School-Wise Result 2026 marksheet will appear.
- Check your details and download the marksheet for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - DHSE Kerala Plus One School-Wise Result 2026
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.