Kerala Class 11th (+1) School Wise Result 2026: Check First Year Results Online at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the results for Kerala Plus One examination today, July 17, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download their DHSE and VHSE scorecards at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The results have been released for class 11 examinations, and the school-wise result will be declared within 2 hours.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for result updates. This academic session, over 4 lakh students appeared for the annual Higher Secondary First Year exam. Students will require their registration number and date of birth to download their marksheets online.

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