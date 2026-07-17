Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Download DHSE Class 11 Marks Memo at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Active Link here

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has officially declared that the HSE Plus One Result 2026 today, 17th July, 2026 at 3pm. Those students who appeared in the annual exams of Class 11 would now be able to go to the official website portal for downloading the online score cards. The direct link to check the Kerala HSE Plus One Result 2026 would be made available shortly on the official website of results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

In order to download the mark sheets, the candidates should first go to the homepage and then follow the instructions given under the result section and log in to the portal using their registration number and date of birth from their hall tickets. The online score card generated would be provisional marks memo showing the marks of all subjects along with the grand total and pass status. All candidates whose names appear in the list are advised to download the provisional Plus One mark sheet in multiple prints since these mark sheets are compulsory for all further procedures for admissions to class 12. In addition to the Plus One DHSE results, the Plus One VHSE results has been be declared.

Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026: DIRECT LINK

The Kerala board plus one result 2026 is out anytime soon. Students need to keep their login credentials ready. The Link will be active while the results are out on the official website.

Click here to check the Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Date And Time

The below-mentioned are the date and time of the Kerala Plus One Result 2026:

Component Information Exam Authority Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala Exam Dates March 5 to March 27, 2026 Result Declaration Date July 17, 2026 Result Release Time Morning / Afternoon hours (Link activated dynamically) Official Portals results.hse.kerala.gov.inkeralaresults.nic.inresults.kite.kerala.gov.in Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Alternative Formats SMS service, Saphalam App, PRD Live App, and DigiLocker

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Key Highlights

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, publishes the main points along with the results of Class 11 examinations. The main facts, administrative working details, and evaluation criteria are presented in the following structural format of the table: