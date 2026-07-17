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Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Download DHSE Class 11 Marks Memo at results.hse.kerala.gov.in; Active Link here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Jul 17, 2026, 21:15 IST

Kerala Plus One Result 2026:The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, has released the Class 11 Plus One results today, July 17, 2026 at 3pm. Students can access their provisional marksheets on results.hse.kerala.gov.in using their registration number and birthdate. Multiple alternative sites and apps are active to handle heavy traffic for over four lakh candidates. In addition to the Plus One DHSE results, the Plus One VHSE results will also be declared.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026
Kerala Plus One Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • DHSE Class 11 examination results are announced officially by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education todat at 3pm.
  • Students need their individual registration number and date of birth compulsorily for logging in.
  • Candidates are required to obtain at least thirty percent marks to pass the exam.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has officially declared that the HSE Plus One Result 2026 today, 17th July, 2026 at 3pm. Those students who appeared in the annual exams of Class 11 would now be able to go to the official website portal for downloading the online score cards. The direct link to check the Kerala HSE Plus One Result 2026 would be made available shortly on the official website of results.hse.kerala.gov.in

In order to download the mark sheets, the candidates should first go to the homepage and then follow the instructions given under the result section and log in to the portal using their registration number and date of birth from their hall tickets. The online score card generated would be provisional marks memo showing the marks of all subjects along with the grand total and pass status. All candidates whose names appear in the list are advised to download the provisional Plus One mark sheet in multiple prints since these mark sheets are compulsory for all further procedures for admissions to class 12. In addition to the Plus One DHSE results, the Plus One VHSE results has been be declared.

Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026: DIRECT LINK

The Kerala board plus one result 2026 is out anytime soon. Students need to keep their login credentials ready. The Link will be active while the results are out on the official website.

Click here to check the Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Date And Time

The below-mentioned are the date and time of the Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Component Information
Exam Authority Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala
Exam Dates March 5 to March 27, 2026
Result Declaration Date July 17, 2026
Result Release Time Morning / Afternoon hours (Link activated dynamically)
Official Portals results.hse.kerala.gov.inkeralaresults.nic.inresults.kite.kerala.gov.in
Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Alternative Formats SMS service, Saphalam App, PRD Live App, and DigiLocker

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Key Highlights

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, publishes the main points along with the results of Class 11 examinations. The main facts, administrative working details, and evaluation criteria are presented in the following structural format of the table:

Parameter Official Examination Details
Conducting Board Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala
Exam Class Cycle Higher Secondary Education (HSE) First Year / Plus One
Examination Window March 5 to March 27, 2026
Total Registered Candidates Over 4 lakh regular stream candidates
Total Test Centres Allocated 1,984 centers (including Lakshadweep and Gulf countries)
Evaluation Postponement Factor Rescheduled tests in Gulf nation centers shifted the final timeline
Minimum Passing Criteria 30% aggregate score (D+ Grade) in each individual subject
Theory Baseline Floor Minimum 24 marks out of 80 for papers without practicals
Result Access Credentials Student Registration Number + Date of Birth
Alternative Mobile Platforms Saphalam App, PRD Live App, and DigiLocker storage sync
Primary Online Domain results.hse.kerala.gov.in
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2026, 21:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Minimum Qualifying Criteria

    The Directorate has stringent requirements for a student who must meet them for him/her to be able to join the Plus Two course. In individual subjects of the theory and practical papers, a student must get at least 30% marks or Grade D. What’s more, there must be an aggregate of at least 35% marks in all the papers. A failure in any one subject requires a supplementary exam.

     

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 20:15 IST

    Kerala Board Results 2026 Live: Result Link

    The announcement of the results would take place via the respective portals simultaneously today. According to the top authorities from the board, there is some testing being carried out by the tech team in order to balance the servers as there will be a huge amount of traffic generated because of the enormous number of applicants in almost four lakhs. There is an organized strategy employed via the official government portals, mirror portals, app servers, and school dashboards.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 19:15 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned

    The details mentioned on the result are:

    • Name of the examination board
    • Name of the School along with the district code
    • Student name
    • Roll number
    • Fater and mother name
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject opted
    • Subject-wise marks obtained by the student
    • Total Percentage obtained by the student
    • Grades obtained by the student
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 17, 2026, 18:36 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Grading System

    This system of evaluation maintains a balance between continuous internal assessment and theory papers. In case of standard subjects which are not practical, 80 marks are reserved for the theory paper, while 20 marks are kept for internal assessment. In order to get promoted to Plus Two course, a student needs to get a minimum percentage equal to D+ in all individual subjects.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 18:01 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: School Wise Result

    The results are out for Class 11 exams, while the school wise result will be announced in 2 hours' time. It is recommended that the candidates keep visiting the official website to check any updates on their result. The current academic year saw 4 lakh candidates appear for the Higher Secondary First Year exam. Candidates would need their registration number and DOB to fetch the marksheets online.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:58 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Roll Number on DigiLocker

    The candidates may verify the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 through Roll Number in DigiLocker in the following way:

    • Open the DigiLocker app on your mobile device or computer.
    • Login to the app through your mobile number and email ID.
    • Find the ‘DHSE Kerala First Year Result 2026’ link.
    • Verify your credentials through Aadhar number and OTP.
    • Fill in the details and your mark sheet will appear on your screen.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:46 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Apply for Scrunity

    The students who are not happy with their Kerala plus one score can go for revaluation or scrutiny. For this, they have to contact the school authorities.

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: Apply for scrutiny

     
  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:40 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: DigiLocker

    Integration of DigiLocker is all set for the coming database launch. Those students who like to have their documents digitally archived can use their Aadhaar login details to log into their national profile at DigiLocker. After uploading of the complete data by the board, the candidates can make a document pull request in DHSE Kerala category and store it permanently in their cloud account.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:22 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Marks Allocation Criteria

    The marks obtained are summed up along with the approved grace marks that are granted to students falling in specific categories. Grace marks are allocated to those who have participated in the extracurricular activities such as National Cadet Corps (NCC), Student Police Cadets (SPC) programme, National Service Scheme (NSS), or sports/arts festival at the state level.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:08 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result

    The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education appreciated the data management teams for handling the online submission process. Their meticulous efforts have enabled the submission of millions of individual data fields successfully today.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:07 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Official Website to Check Results

    Result of Kerala Plus One 2026 would be declared online soon. For downloading the marksheets candidates need to log in to the official website. Candidates can visit the website www.results.hse.kerala.gov.in for checking the result and downloading the marksheets.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:02 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Subjects
    • Grade
    • Qualifying Status
  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:30 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Login Credentials

    Students can download the result by using the details, including:

    • Roll Number
    • Date of birth (DOB) or password
  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:14 IST

    Kerala 1 Result: School wise Pass Percentage

    The board of examination will declare the pass percentage of Plus Two result along with the announcement of the results. Candidates will be given the result statistics individually for each stream. Below is the table containing the result statistics of Plus Two examination:

    Particulars

    Statictics

    Total Students Appeared

    To be updated

    Overall Pass Percentage

    To be updated

    Stream-wise Pass Percentage

    To be updated
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:59 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Results out

    The Plus One (Class 11) exam results have been announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, on July 17, 2026, at 3:30 pm.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:55 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Saphalam KITE app to host scorecards

    Access will also be available through the Saphalam KITE app for the Plus One results of Kerala. The students can simply use their examination login details and download their marks statement once the result link goes live.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:51 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official portals

    Five portals will host the Kerala Plus One Result 2026:

    –results.hse.kerala.gov.in

    –keralaresults.nic.in

    –results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    –dhsekerala.gov.in

    –prd.kerala.gov.in

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:48 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Gulf exam dates

    The examinations scheduled for the Plus One Kerala in the Gulf nations on March 5, 6 and 7, 2026 have been rescheduled considering the existing security scenario in West Asia. The new dates will be announced for students based in the Gulf region. Their results too will feature in the declaration being made today.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:46 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Registration number and date of birth required

    For viewing the Kerala Plus One exam result online, the candidates have to provide the registration number and date of birth. The details entered should be same as recorded with the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:46 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Digilocker

    The digital locker synchronisation facility is already available for those who wish to upgrade their digital records. All one needs to do is log into his or her account, navigate to the Kerala DHSE category, input his or her information, and get the authenticated digital scorecard synced up.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:42 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Details Mentioned In The Marksheet

    The following is the list of details which have been printed on the mark sheet:

    • Name of candidate
    • Roll no.
    • Name of examination
    • Marks obtained
    • Best of both
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:41 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Steps To Check

    • Step 1: Login to the website through links www.results.hse.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kerala.gov.in, and www.dhsekerala.gov.in.
    • Step 2: Select the link that reads ‘Kerala Plus One Results 2026’.
    • Step 3: Enter your registration number and Date of Birth.
    • Step 4: Your results would be displayed.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:37 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Website Working

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:36 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Result OUT

    The Class 11 Plus One Examination Results for students of Kerala State are expected to be declared today i.e., July 17, 2026, at 3 PM by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala. The scores of the provisional results can be checked at the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in by using their Registration Number and Date of Birth. In addition to this, the Plus One VHSE results will also be declared with the Plus One DHSE results.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:31 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Live Updates: Marks memo details

    The marks memo for the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will include the following information – name of the student, registration number, date of birth, name of the school, subject wise marks, total marks, result (pass or fail), and grades.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:30 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Steps to Check School-Wise

    • Students should first log in to the official DHSE, Kerala Website.
    • On the home page, click on “Kerala +One Result 2026” link.
    • Next, search for the “School-Wise Result” link.
    • Next, input your individual school code as login credentials. Click on “Submit”.
    • Now, a new webpage will appear with the list of students along with their Kerala Plus One results.
    • Lastly, hit “Ctrl + F” and type in your name.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:22 IST

    Kerala 1 Result 2026: Multiple Official Websites

    The Kerala Plus One Results for 2026 can be accessed using websites like results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Accessing other portals is another way to avoid any delays in case of heavy traffic on the result

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:21 IST

    Kerala 1 Improvement Exam: Details Expected

    The students, who are unhappy with their results or fail to qualify, will be permitted to take part in the Plus One Improvement Exam 2026. The notification is expected to be issued by DHSE following the declaration of results.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:20 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: VHSE NSQF First Year Result 2026 OUT

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:17 IST

    Kerala 1 Result 2026: Details Mentioned

    It is suggested that the students should go through the above-mentioned details of the Kerala +1 results. Below are the details which are included in the Kerala +1 Result 2026.

    • Name of the student
    • Name of the examination
    • Name of Mother
    • Name of Father
    • Name of School
    • Roll Number
    • Date of Birth
    • Photo
    • Name of Subject
    • Marks in Subject wise
    • Total Marks
    • Percentage
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:16 IST

    Kerala 1 Result: School wise Pass Percentage

    The board of examination will declare the pass percentage of Plus Two result along with the announcement of the results. Candidates will be given the result statistics individually for each stream. Below is the table containing the result statistics of Plus Two examination:

    Particulars

    Statictics

    Total Students Appeared

    To be updated

    Overall Pass Percentage

    To be updated

    Stream-wise Pass Percentage

    To be updated
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:15 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Around four lakh students have appeared for Class 11 examination

    Approximately four lakh students have appeared for the Plus one exams of Kerala this year. The result is likely to come out soon.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:10 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Official Website

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:07 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: How To Download Result Via Roll Number

    • Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education System (DHSE), Kerala at www.keralaresults.nic.in.
    • Step 2: Find the option that says ‘DHSE Plus One Result 2026’ in the homepage.
    • Step 3: It redirects you to the login page.
    • Step 4: Enter your unique 7-digit registration number and date of birth as your login credentials.
    • Step 5: Fill in all other required information and click on “Submit”.
    • Step 6: You will get the result of Kerala plus one exam 2026 on the next page which opens up on your screen.
    • Step 7: Save your result and also take some copies or screenshot of the same for future references.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:02 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Login Credentials

    Students can download the result by using the details, including:

    • Roll Number
    • Date of birth (DOB) or password
  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:57 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Few Minutes Left

    Plus One Result 2026 is being announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala today on July 17 at 3:00 PM IST. Only some minutes left for the release of the official link. Students need to collect all the login credentials as soon as possible. Get prepared with your registration number and date of birth and download your result through the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:55 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the marksheets

    1. Candidate name
    2. Roll number
    3. Name of exam
    4. Subjects
    5. Grade
    6. Qualifying Status
  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:40 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Around four lakh students registered for Class 11 exams

    Approx 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Plus One examinations this year. The results are expected to be released soon on the official website.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:26 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Link will be active after the result

    The dynamic update of the links will emphasize the pass percentage statistics on a per-school basis when the information is available. Through this mapping, the regional educational authorities can assess the mode of teaching and plan their educational support programs for schools needing them.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:21 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Steps To Check The Scorecard

    • Open your web browser and type the website URL results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
    • Select Kerala Plus One Result 2026 from there.
    • Enter your unique eight-digit registration number in the designated field.
    • Enter your exact date of birth based on the records of your school. Click on the submit or result button.
    • View your result card online and print a soft copy of it.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:08 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: One Hour Left

    The DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will be out at 3 PM today. Students should keep their login credentials ready and keep checking the official websites and jagran josh for the latest updates.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:03 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Scorecard details need to be verified by students

    Personal details, subject name, marks scored, and registration number must be checked by candidates after downloading their Plus One examination result.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:02 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Online Marksheets to be released after Result announcement

    After result declaration, the provisional marksheets can be downloaded from the website. The online score card shall consist of subject wise marks along with total marks and pass/fail status.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:47 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Official Website to Check Results

    Result of Kerala Plus One 2026 would be declared online soon. For downloading the marksheets candidates need to log in to the official website. Candidates can visit the website www.results.hse.kerala.gov.in for checking the result and downloading the marksheets.  

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:46 IST

    Plus One Result 2026: Login credentials

    The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 needs to be verified by using particular login credentials at the official DHSE websites. The candidates are required to enter their registration number (the one which is written on their hall ticket) along with their Date of Birth in the format of DD/MM/YYYY. The school administrators, in order to get the consolidated result of their school, are needed to have their own School Code.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:55 IST

    Kerala Plus One result 2026: Why was the result delayed?

    Results announcement of the Kerala Plus One (Class 11) exam was delayed from the originally scheduled date of June 10 to July 15, 2026. The reason for the delay was the exams held in Gulf nations had been delayed due to conflict in West Asia. This resulted in the possibility of conducting the remaining exams and grading the papers of those exams. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:55 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result: Marks Allocation Criteria

    The marks obtained are summed up along with the approved grace marks that are granted to students falling in specific categories. Grace marks are allocated to those who have participated in the extracurricular activities such as National Cadet Corps (NCC), Student Police Cadets (SPC) programme, National Service Scheme (NSS), or sports/arts festival at the state level.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:41 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Evaluation Guidelines

    The board's evaluation guidelines confirm that missing an exam due to medical emergencies requires a formal review process. Affected candidates who submitted verified medical documentation during the main March exam window will receive special instructions regarding supplementary testing options alongside the standard SAY exam schedule.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:54 IST

    DHSE Kerala plus one result 2025 - Topper's name soon

    Apart from the declaration of the Kerala Plus One results, the board is going to declare the topper’s name. The names of the toppers will be declared both for district-wise and stream-wise.

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:29 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: DigiLocker

    Integration of DigiLocker is all set for the coming database launch. Those students who like to have their documents digitally archived can use their Aadhaar login details to log into their national profile at DigiLocker. After uploading of the complete data by the board, the candidates can make a document pull request in DHSE Kerala category and store it permanently in their cloud account.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 11:17 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details Given on Marksheets

    Kerala HSE Plus One result 2026 will be available online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download the marksheets. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Subjects
    • Grade
    • Qualifying Status

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:47 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Requirements for Passing

    Pupils must receive at least 35% of the possible points in each subject and the total.Those who don't receive these minimum scores will be able to take the improvement test.Soon, a separate announcement will be made on the improvement exam schedule.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:39 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Alternative Checking Methods

    • To get your mark details on your phone, send KERALA11<space>[YourRegistrationNumber] to 56263 via SMS.
    • School-Wise Results: Using their own school code, school administrators can access consolidated records on the official portal.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:14 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 To be Declared Todat, July 17, Says Official Confirmation

    According to the notification given in local newspapers, the Kerala Plus One result will now be announced tomorrow, July 17, 2026. The link to check the result will be available on the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are required to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:06 IST

    DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026: What If I Fail?

    Classes for the students of Class 12 have begun. The candidates who do not succeed in their plus one exams can sit for the test of the concerned subject along with the next lot of Plus One students in March 2027. They will not be regarded as failures and will continue their plus two course. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:51 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Grading System

    This system of evaluation maintains a balance between continuous internal assessment and theory papers. In case of standard subjects which are not practical, 80 marks are reserved for the theory paper, while 20 marks are kept for internal assessment. In order to get promoted to Plus Two course, a student needs to get a minimum percentage equal to D+ in all individual subjects.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:40 IST

    DHSE Kerala Class 11th Result: Minimum Qualifying Criteria

    The Directorate has stringent requirements for a student who must meet them for him/her to be able to join the Plus Two course. In individual subjects of the theory and practical papers, a student must get at least 30% marks or Grade D. What’s more, there must be an aggregate of at least 35% marks in all the papers. A failure in any one subject requires a supplementary exam. 

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 IST

    Plus One Result 2026: Login details

    Students can download the result by using the details, including:

    • Roll Number
    • Date of birth (DOB) or password
  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:29 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Pass Percentage

    According to the initial statistical briefs coming out of the evaluation camps that have been consolidated, there is good academic performance in the current term. The initial predictions suggest an overall passing percentage of about 88%-90% for the whole state. This shows an improvement from the previous year, 2025, where the qualifying percentage was above 62.28%. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned

    The details mentioned on the result are:

    • Name of the examination board
    • Name of the School along with the district code
    • Student name
    • Roll number
    • Fater and mother name
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject opted
    • Subject-wise marks obtained by the student
    • Total Percentage obtained by the student
    • Grades obtained by the student
    • Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:26 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Steps To Check

    • Start your web browser and type the URL results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
    • Select Kerala Plus One Result 2026 on this website.
    • Put in your unique eight-digit registration number in the specified space.
    • Put in your accurate date of birth that matches the one in your school records. Then click on the submit/result button.
    • Check your scorecard online as well as get an offline copy of it.
  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:25 IST

    Kerala Board Plus One Result 2026: Results Expected At 3

    Results for the much-awaited Plus One HSE exams will finally be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala on the day of July 17, 2026. The score card can be downloaded through the online link after 3:30 PM on the official website of the Government. Students have to use their registered number and date of birth to access the marks.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:24 IST

    Kerala Board Results 2026 Live: Result Link

    The declaration of the results would be done on the respective portal simultaneously this evening. According to the senior board authorities, the tech team is conducting some server balancing tests to ensure that the heavy traffic generated due to the massive number of applicants in close to four lakhs does not cause any disruption in the system. There is an organized strategy followed in terms of primary government portals, mirror portals, app servers, and school dashboards.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:22 IST

    Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Results Will Be Released Today

    the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, is all set to announce the Class 11 annual results today. The verification process has been completed by the evaluation processing centers for the general stream candidates, vocational stream candidates, and specialized stream candidates. It has been suggested to students that they should always keep the admit card of exams in possession to fetch their credentials online.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official Websites To Check 

The official website where the Kerala Board Results 2026 can be accessed is the website results.hse.kerala.gov.in. However, to spread out the burden of the workload on the server during heavy load traffic, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, also publishes the results through some other websites.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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