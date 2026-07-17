DHSE Kerala 11th First Year Result 2026 (OUT): Download Marksheet PDF at results.hse.kerala.gov.in
School Wise Plus One Result 2026: DHSE Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One School Wise Result 2026 at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Check how schools can download the marksheet PDF and access Class 11 results.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Plus One School Wise Result 2026 on the official result website results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Along with the individual scorecards, schools can now access the HSE Result 2026 and download their marksheet PDF. The school-wise result facility enables school authorities to view and download the results of all candidates from a single login for record-keeping and academic purposes. Students can check their individual results using their registration number and date of birth, while schools need their institutional login details to access the school-wise result website.
Official Websites to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026
Candidates can access the result from the following official websites:
- results.hse.kerala.gov.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- keralaresults.nic.in
How to Download Kerala Plus One School Wise Result 2026 PDF?
- Visit the Official Website: results.hse.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the Kerala Plus One School Wise Result 2026 link
- Enter the school’s log in details: school code which is mentioned on the admit card
- Click on submit
- The overall result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the result
How Can Students Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: results.hse.kerala.gov.in
- Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link
- Enter your login details
- Click on Submit
- Download and save it for future reference
Kerala Plus One School Wise Result 2026: Direct LINK
VHSE NSQF First Year March Examinations 2026: Direct LINK
Details Mentioned on Kerala Plus One Marksheet 2026
- Student’s Name
- Parents Name
- Registration Number
- School Name
- Date of Birth
- Subject-wise Marks
- Total Marks
- Grade
- Qualifying Status
What After Kerala Plus One Result 2026?
After the declaration of Kerala Plus One Result 2026, students who have successfully cleared the exam will be promoted to Class 12 (Plus Two). Students should download and keep their online marksheet, as the original marksheet will be provided by the respective schools once issued. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation, scrutiny, or obtain a photocopy of their answer scripts within the given timeline announced by the DHSE Kerala. Applications must be submitted through the respective schools along with the prescribed fee.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.