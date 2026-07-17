DHSE Kerala 11th First Year Result 2026 (OUT): Download Marksheet PDF at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Plus One School Wise Result 2026 on the official result website results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Along with the individual scorecards, schools can now access the HSE Result 2026 and download their marksheet PDF. The school-wise result facility enables school authorities to view and download the results of all candidates from a single login for record-keeping and academic purposes. Students can check their individual results using their registration number and date of birth, while schools need their institutional login details to access the school-wise result website.

Official Websites to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Candidates can access the result from the following official websites: