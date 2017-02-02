Kerala Board Result 2026: Check DHSE Plus Two, SSLC Result Online

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 were declared online on May 26, 2026. The link to check the result were activated after the official press conference at 3 PM. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results. Along with the official websites, students will also be able to download their online marksheets through the DigLocker App, SAPHALAM 2026 and iExaMS Kerala App.
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 has been declared in an official press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the website keralaresults.nic.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in and the DigiLocker portal - digilocker.gov.in to check the results. Candidates must login with their class 10 roll number and date of birth to check the result online
Apart from the official website, students can also check their Kerala SSLC and KErale Plus 2 Result 2026 through the Saphalam App and the DigiLocker App. To download the marksheets candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth.
Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 result 2026 are available on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates were provided with a link on this page to check their KErala Board Class 10 and class 12 result 2026.
Kerala Board Result 2026 Highlights
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Board name
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Kerala Board of Public Examinations
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Exam name
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Kerala SSLC Exams
DHSE Plus 2 Exam
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Kerala SSLC Result 2026 date
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May 2026
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Kerala +2 Result 2026 date
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May 2026
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Kerala Board Result 2026 website
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keralaresults.nic.in
dhsekerala.gov.in
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Mode of result
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Online
Kerala Board Result 2026 List of Websites
The Kerala board SSLC and plus 2 results 2026 will be announced by board officials online. The list of websites to check the results are also given below.
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keralaresults.nic.in
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results.kite.kerala.gov.in
How to Download Kerala Board Result 2026
Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 results will be announced by board officials via a press conference. To download the online marksheets candidates need to follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board
Step 2: Click on the SSLC/ Plus 2 Result link
Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth
Step 4: The SSLC/ Plus 2 marksheet will be displayed
Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2026 for further reference
How to Check Kerala Board Result 2026 On Saphalam App
Students unable to check their results on the official website will also be able to check their Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 results via the Saphalam App. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets
Step 1: Visit the Saphalam App
Step 2: Click on the SSLC/ Plus 2 result link
Step 3: Login using the login id and password
Step 4: Click on the SSLC. Plus 2 marksheet link
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
Kerala Board Result 2026 Details Mentioned
Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results will be available for download online. When downloading the marksheets candidates need to check the following details
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Candidate name
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Registration Number
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School Name
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Exam details
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Subject details
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Marks scored
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Total Marks
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Qualifying status
Kerala Board Result 2026 Statistics
During the press conference, when announcing the Kerala board SSLC and Plus 2 result 2026, the education minister will also announce the statistics of the performance of candidates in their class 10 and class 12 exams. Check the previous year statistics below
Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Statistics
Check the class 10 statistics from 2025 here
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Overall Pass Percentage
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99.5%
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Total Appeared
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4,27,020
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Total Passed
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4,24,583
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A+ Achievers
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61,449
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Top District
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Kannur (99.87%)
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Lowest District
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Thiruvananthapuram (98.59%)
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Full A+ Schools
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2,331 schools achieved a 100% pass rate
Source: Kerala Board Result 2026 Jagran Josh
Kerala HSE Plus 2 Statistics 2025
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Overall Pass Percentage
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77.81%
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Total Appeared
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3,70,642
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Commerce
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74.21%
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Science
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83.50%
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Humanities
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69.16%
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Top District
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Ernakulam (83.09%)
Source: Kerala Board Result 2026 Jagran Josh
Kerala Board Result 2026 Rechecking/ Revaluation
After the release of theKerala board SSLC result 2026, candidates will be provided with the applications to submit their answer sheets for rechecking or revaluation. The applications will be available on the official website. Students who wish to submit their answer sheets for rechecking must submit the applications as per the deadline.
Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2026 SAY Exams
Kerala board conducts the SSLC and Plus 2 SAY examinations for those candidates who wish to improve their examination scores. Such candidates must submit their applications for the SAY Exams through the link given online. Candidates who failed their exam in the first attempt can also apply for the SAY Examinations. The results will likely be released by August-September 2026.