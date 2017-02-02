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Kerala Board Result 2026: Check DHSE Plus Two, SSLC Result Online

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 15, 2026, 11:16 IST

Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2026 were announced in an official press conference on May 26, 2026. The result were declared at 3 PM following which the link to check the result were activated on the respective websites. 

Kerala Board Result 2026: Check DHSE Plus Two, SSLC Result Online
Kerala Board Result 2026: Check DHSE Plus Two, SSLC Result Online

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 were declared online on May 26, 2026. The link to check the result were activated after the official press conference at 3 PM. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results. Along with the official websites, students will also be able to download their online marksheets through the DigLocker App, SAPHALAM 2026 and iExaMS Kerala App. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 has been declared in an official press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the website keralaresults.nic.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in and the DigiLocker portal - digilocker.gov.in to check the results. Candidates must login with their class 10 roll number and date of birth to check the result online

Apart from the official website, students can also check their Kerala SSLC and KErale Plus 2 Result 2026 through the Saphalam App and the DigiLocker App. To download the marksheets candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth. 

Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 result 2026 are available on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates were provided with a link on this page to check their KErala Board Class 10 and class 12 result 2026. 

Kerala Board Result 2026 Highlights

Board name

Kerala Board of Public Examinations

Exam name

Kerala SSLC Exams

DHSE Plus 2 Exam

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 date

May 2026

Kerala +2 Result 2026 date

May 2026

Kerala Board Result 2026 website

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Mode of result

Online

Kerala Board Result 2026 List of Websites

The Kerala board SSLC and plus 2 results 2026 will be announced by board officials online. The list of websites to check the results are also given below.

How to Download Kerala Board Result 2026

Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 results will be announced by board officials via a press conference. To download the online marksheets candidates need to follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board 

Step 2: Click on the SSLC/ Plus 2 Result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The SSLC/ Plus 2 marksheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2026 for further reference

How to Check Kerala Board Result 2026 On Saphalam App

Students unable to check their results on the official website will also be able to check their Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 results via the Saphalam App. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

Step 1: Visit the Saphalam App

Step 2: Click on the SSLC/ Plus 2 result link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: Click on the SSLC. Plus 2 marksheet link

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Kerala Board Result 2026 Details Mentioned

Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results will be available for download online. When downloading the marksheets candidates need to check the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Registration Number

  • School Name

  • Exam details

  • Subject details

  • Marks scored

  • Total Marks

  • Qualifying status

Kerala Board Result 2026 Statistics

During the press conference, when announcing the Kerala board SSLC and Plus 2 result 2026, the education minister will also announce the statistics of the performance of candidates in their class 10 and class 12 exams. Check the previous year statistics below

Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Statistics

Check the class 10 statistics from 2025 here

Overall Pass Percentage

99.5%

Total Appeared

4,27,020

Total Passed

4,24,583

A+ Achievers

61,449

Top District

Kannur (99.87%)

Lowest District

Thiruvananthapuram (98.59%)

Full A+ Schools

2,331 schools achieved a 100% pass rate

Source: Kerala Board Result 2026 Jagran Josh

Kerala HSE Plus 2 Statistics 2025

Overall Pass Percentage

77.81%

Total Appeared

3,70,642

Commerce

74.21%

Science

83.50%

Humanities

69.16%

Top District

Ernakulam (83.09%)

Source: Kerala Board Result 2026 Jagran Josh

Kerala Board Result 2026 Rechecking/ Revaluation

After the release of theKerala board SSLC result 2026, candidates will be provided with the applications to submit their answer sheets for rechecking or revaluation. The applications will be available on the official website. Students who wish to submit their answer sheets for rechecking must submit the applications as per the deadline. 

Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2026 SAY Exams

Kerala board conducts the SSLC and Plus 2 SAY examinations for those candidates who wish to improve their examination scores. Such candidates must submit their applications for the SAY Exams through the link given online. Candidates who failed their exam in the first attempt can also apply for the SAY Examinations. The results will likely be released by August-September 2026. 


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Feb 2, 2017, 18:14 IST

FAQs

  • Where to check Kerala board SSLC Plus 2 result 2026?
    +
    The Kerala board SSLC and DHSE plus 2 results 2026 will be announced on the following websites1. keralaresults.nic.in 2. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • How to download Kerala Board Marksheets?
    +
    Kerala board will be announcing the SSLC and class 12 exam results in the online mode. To download the exam marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login using the roll number and date of birth.
  • When is the Kerala board result 2026 expected?
    +
    The Kerala Board plus 2 and SSLC results 2026 are expected to be released in May 2026. The official announcement regarding the date and time for the announcement of the board results will be made by board officials soon.
  • When will Kerala SAY exams be held?
    +
    Kerala board class 10 and class 12 SAY exams will be conducted in August 2024. The complete schedule for the exam will be announced by officials after the results are announced.

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