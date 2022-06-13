Kerala Board Result 2026: Check DHSE Plus Two, SSLC Result Online

DHSE Kerala Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Examinations 2022 are scheduled to commence from March 31 and 30, 2022 respectively. The examinations will be conducted by the board officials in the offline mode across the various examination centres. Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board 10th and 12th Exams 2022 are advised to visit the official website for details on the class 10 and 12 examinations.

To check the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students must also note that a direct link to check the Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 results 2022 will also be available on this page.

DHSE Kerala Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Kerala State Education Board Exam Class 10 and 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

DHSE Kerala Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Kerala Board class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the examinations can check below the complete schedule for the examination along with the tentative dates for the release of the class 10 and 12 Kerala Board results 2022. The Kerala Board Datesheet will give the students a timeline of when the exams will be conducted and when to expect the 10th and 12th class results.

Events Dates Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 March 31 to April 29, 2022 Kerala HSC Exams 2022 March 30 to April 22, 2022 Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Exams 2022 March 30 to April 22, 2022 Results May 2022

How To Check Kerala Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Students must note that the Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and DHSE Kerala. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are awaiting the class 10 and 12 Kerala Board results 2022 can check the complete steps and details here.

Step 1st: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2nd: Click on direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2022 or Kerala HSE Result 2022

Step 3rd: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticket

Step 4th: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5th: View and save the Kerala Board Result 2022

Where to Check DHSE Kerala 10th and 12th Results 2022

Kerala Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and DHSE Kerala. To check the Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 Results 2022 students can visit the direct link provided on this page or the list of websites provided below.

keralapareekshabhavan.in,

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in,

results.kite.kerala.gov.in,

results.kerala.nic.in,

prd.kerala.gov.in

sitekerala.gov.in

Kerala Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Kerala Board (Pareeksha Bhavan DHSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the SSLC/ DHSE Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the SSLC/Plus Two (DHSE) registration number in the result link

Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Kerala Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the link available on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 will also be able to check the results of the exams via SMS. To check the Kerala Board Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

In order to check the Kerala Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 students are required to type in - KERALA10/12 (Registration Number) in the message bar and add space and enter the class 10/12 registration number

Send the same to 56263

Kerala 10th and 12th results will be sent on the same mobile number.

What details will be mentioned in the Kerala Board Result 2022?

Kerala Board SSLC and HSC Results sheets 2022 will contain all the detailed information regarding the performance of the students and the marks secured in the examinations. Candidates when checking the Kerala Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are required to cross check all the information provided in the Kerala Board 10th/12th marksheet. The following details will be given on the marksheet for reference

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Students must make sure that the following details and mentioned in the Kerala Board SSLC and HSC exam result sheet and in case of any changes candidates can contact the school authorities.

Kerala Board Results 2022 Statistics

Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results will be announced by the board officials after which the link to download the results will be available on the official website. Along with the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 the board officials will also release the coKeralalete statistics of the exam, the overall pass percentage, stream wise pass percentage and other details. Candidates can check the statistics of the Kerala Board 2021 examinations here.

Category SSLC Plus 2 Pass percentage 99.47% 87.94 Total 10th 4,22,226 3,78,702 passed 4,19,651 3,28,702

Previous Year Kerala SSLC Results Statistics

Year Students appeared in Exam Overall pass percentage 2021 422226 99.47 2020 422092 98.82 2019 434729 98.11 2018 441103 97.84 2017 458494 95.98 2016 493000 95.47 2015 479085 94.17

Previous Year Kerala Plus 2 Results Statistics

Year Overall Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Students appeared in the Exam 2021 100 100 100 378702 2020 83.13 - - 319782 2019 84.33 - - 442434 2018 80.94 - - 460743 2017 95.98 - - 458494 2016 95.47 94.44 96.53 493000 2015 94.17 94 95.35 479085

What After the Announcement of Kerala Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

After the Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the exams and qualified with the required minimum marks will be eligible for the admissions to the higher education courses.

Candidates who have issued with the marking will be able to apply for the rechecking and re-evaluation process. The applications for the same will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

Kerala Board will also be conducting compartmental exams for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The Kerala Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be conducted by May 2022 itself so that the results can be released soon and candidates can apply for further admissions. The results of Kerala Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be announced on the official website of the board and the changes in the marks will be given in an updated result copy.

Kerala Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 Re-evaluation process will be conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for a second time. Candidates are required to fill in the Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Revaluation applications which will be available on the official website. After submitting the revaluation application and submitting the application fee the board will conduct the revaluation for the subjects applied for.

The results of Kerala Board class 10 and 12 revaluation process will be announced shortly after the revaluation is conducted. Students will be able to check the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Rechecking and scrutiny results through the link provided on the official website.

Kerala Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for those who did not qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board compartment exams will first have to submit the applications through the link available on the official website.

The board will issue the admit card for the compartment exams and the time table to be followed. After the Kerala Board Compartment exams are conducted the results will be declared within a month.

The results of the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams will be published on the official website of Kerala board. Students who have changes in marks after appearing for the compartmental exams must note that the same will be mentioned in the updated marksheets.

Kerala Board Results 2022 - Toppers

Kerala Board announces the class 10 and 12 results as a whole giving the total number of students who secured a full A+ in the state and in each district which is why there is no separate list of toppers. Candidates when checking the Class 10 and 12 Kerala Board results can check here the number of students who have secured a full A+ in the exams.

About Kerala Board School Examination Board

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education was established 1990 to conduct the Secondary, Higher Secondary and Vocation Higher Education examinations in Kerala and segregate the pre-degree courses from the university education and integrate the same under a single authority. The DHSE conducts the SSLC and the HSC examinations which includes Class 11 and 12 at the higher secondary level.

The Vocational Higher Secondary Education Scheme on the other hand had a humble beginning in 1983-84 with a limited number of courses in 19 schools. The board has since increased the number of associated schools to 389 in a span of over three decades with more than 45 modernised courses being offered by the board.