Kerala Board Result 2026: Check DHSE Plus Two, SSLC Result Online

Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2026 were announced in an official press conference on May 26, 2026. The result were declared at 3 PM following which the link to check the result were activated on the respective websites.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 were declared online on May 26, 2026. The link to check the result were activated after the official press conference at 3 PM. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results. Along with the official websites, students will also be able to download their online marksheets through the DigLocker App, SAPHALAM 2026 and iExaMS Kerala App. Kerala SSLC Result 2026 has been declared in an official press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the website keralaresults.nic.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in and the DigiLocker portal - digilocker.gov.in to check the results. Candidates must login with their class 10 roll number and date of birth to check the result online Apart from the official website, students can also check their Kerala SSLC and KErale Plus 2 Result 2026 through the Saphalam App and the DigiLocker App. To download the marksheets candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 result 2026 are available on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates were provided with a link on this page to check their KErala Board Class 10 and class 12 result 2026. Kerala Board Result 2026 Highlights Board name Kerala Board of Public Examinations Exam name Kerala SSLC Exams DHSE Plus 2 Exam Kerala SSLC Result 2026 date May 2026 Kerala +2 Result 2026 date May 2026 Kerala Board Result 2026 website keralaresults.nic.in dhsekerala.gov.in Mode of result Online Kerala Board Result 2026 List of Websites The Kerala board SSLC and plus 2 results 2026 will be announced by board officials online. The list of websites to check the results are also given below. keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

How to Download Kerala Board Result 2026 Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 results will be announced by board officials via a press conference. To download the online marksheets candidates need to follow the steps provided below. Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board Step 2: Click on the SSLC/ Plus 2 Result link Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth Step 4: The SSLC/ Plus 2 marksheet will be displayed Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2026 for further reference How to Check Kerala Board Result 2026 On Saphalam App Students unable to check their results on the official website will also be able to check their Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 results via the Saphalam App. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets Step 1: Visit the Saphalam App Step 2: Click on the SSLC/ Plus 2 result link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password Step 4: Click on the SSLC. Plus 2 marksheet link Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference Kerala Board Result 2026 Details Mentioned Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results will be available for download online. When downloading the marksheets candidates need to check the following details Candidate name

Registration Number

School Name

Exam details

Subject details

Marks scored

Total Marks

Qualifying status Kerala Board Result 2026 Statistics During the press conference, when announcing the Kerala board SSLC and Plus 2 result 2026, the education minister will also announce the statistics of the performance of candidates in their class 10 and class 12 exams. Check the previous year statistics below Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Statistics

Check the class 10 statistics from 2025 here Overall Pass Percentage 99.5% Total Appeared 4,27,020 Total Passed 4,24,583 A+ Achievers 61,449 Top District Kannur (99.87%) Lowest District Thiruvananthapuram (98.59%) Full A+ Schools 2,331 schools achieved a 100% pass rate Source: Kerala Board Result 2026 Jagran Josh Kerala HSE Plus 2 Statistics 2025 Overall Pass Percentage 77.81% Total Appeared 3,70,642 Commerce 74.21% Science 83.50% Humanities 69.16% Top District Ernakulam (83.09%) Source: Kerala Board Result 2026 Jagran Josh Kerala Board Result 2026 Rechecking/ Revaluation After the release of theKerala board SSLC result 2026, candidates will be provided with the applications to submit their answer sheets for rechecking or revaluation. The applications will be available on the official website. Students who wish to submit their answer sheets for rechecking must submit the applications as per the deadline.