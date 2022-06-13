Kerala Board Result 2026: Check DHSE Plus Two, SSLC Result Online

    Kerala Board Result 2022 (10th Result will be Declared on 15th June 2022): Know Kerala 10th and 12th Result Date, How to Check Here

    DHSE Kerala Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Examinations 2022 are scheduled to commence from March 31 and 30, 2022 respectively. The examinations will be conducted by the board officials in the offline mode across the various examination centres. Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board 10th and 12th Exams 2022 are advised to visit the official website for details on the class 10 and 12 examinations.

     To check the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in. Students must also note that a direct link to check the Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 results 2022 will also be available on this page. 

    Details 

    Specifications 

    Board 

    Kerala State Education Board 

    Exam

    Class 10 and 12

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    Kerala Board class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the examinations can check below the complete schedule for the examination along with the tentative dates for the release of the class 10 and 12 Kerala Board results 2022. The Kerala Board Datesheet will give the students a timeline of when the exams will be conducted and when to expect the 10th and 12th class results. 

    Events

    Dates

    Kerala SSLC Exams 2022

    March 31 to April 29, 2022

    Kerala HSC Exams 2022

    March 30 to April 22, 2022

    Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Exams 2022

    March 30 to April 22, 2022

    Results

    May 2022

    Students must note that the Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and DHSE Kerala. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are awaiting the class 10 and 12 Kerala Board results 2022 can check the complete steps and details here.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

    Step 2nd: Click on direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2022 or Kerala HSE Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticket

    Step 4th: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button

    Step 5th: View and save the Kerala Board Result 2022

    Kerala Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan and DHSE Kerala. To check the Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 Results 2022 students can visit the direct link provided on this page or the list of websites provided below.

    • keralapareekshabhavan.in, 
    • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, 
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in, 
    • results.kerala.nic.in, 
    • prd.kerala.gov.in 
    • sitekerala.gov.in

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Kerala Board (Pareeksha Bhavan DHSE)

    Kerala Board SSLC & Plus Two Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the SSLC/ DHSE Result link

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022

    Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the SSLC/Plus Two (DHSE) registration number in the result link

    Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022

    Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2022

    Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Kerala Board Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Along with the link available on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 will also be able to check the results of the exams via SMS. To check the Kerala Board Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

    • In order to check the Kerala Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 students are required to type in - KERALA10/12 (Registration Number) in the message bar and add space and enter the class 10/12 registration number
    • Send the same to 56263
    • Kerala 10th and 12th results will be sent on the same mobile number.

    What details will be mentioned in the Kerala Board Result 2022?  

    Kerala Board SSLC and HSC Results sheets 2022 will contain all the detailed information regarding the performance of the students and the marks secured in the examinations. Candidates when checking the Kerala Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are required to cross check all the information provided in the Kerala Board 10th/12th marksheet. The following details will be given on the marksheet for reference

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Students must make sure that the following details and mentioned in the Kerala Board SSLC and HSC exam result sheet and in case of any changes candidates can contact the school authorities. 

    Kerala Board Results 2022 Statistics

    Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results will be announced by the board officials after which the link to download the results will be available on the official website. Along with the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 the board officials will also release the coKeralalete statistics of the exam, the overall pass percentage, stream wise pass percentage and other details. Candidates can check the statistics of the Kerala Board 2021 examinations here.

    Category

    SSLC

    Plus 2

    Pass percentage

    99.47%

    87.94

    Total 10th

    4,22,226

     3,78,702

    passed

    4,19,651

    3,28,702

    Previous Year Kerala SSLC Results Statistics

    Year

    Students appeared in Exam

    Overall pass percentage

    2021

    422226

    99.47

    2020

    422092

    98.82

    2019

    434729

    98.11

    2018

    441103

    97.84

    2017

    458494

    95.98

    2016

    493000

    95.47

    2015

    479085

    94.17

    Previous Year Kerala Plus 2 Results Statistics

    Year

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Boys Pass Percentage

    Girls Pass Percentage

    Students appeared in the Exam

    2021

    100

    100

    100

    378702

    2020

    83.13

    -

    -

    319782

    2019

    84.33

    -

    -

    442434

    2018

    80.94

    -

    -

    460743

    2017

    95.98

    -

    -

    458494

    2016

    95.47

    94.44

    96.53

    493000

    2015

    94.17

    94

    95.35

    479085

    What After the Announcement of Kerala Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th? 

    After the Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 are declared on the official website, candidates who have appeared for the exams and qualified with the required minimum marks will be eligible for the admissions to the higher education courses.

    Candidates who have issued with the marking will be able to apply for the rechecking and re-evaluation process. The applications for the same will be released on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

    Kerala Board will also be conducting compartmental exams for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The Kerala Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be conducted by May 2022 itself so that the results can be released soon and candidates can apply for further admissions. The results of Kerala Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be announced on the official website of the board and the changes in the marks will be given in an updated result copy. 

    Kerala  Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    The Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 Re-evaluation process will be conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for a second time. Candidates are required to fill in the Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Revaluation applications which will be available on the official website. After submitting the revaluation application and submitting the application fee the board will conduct the revaluation for the subjects applied for.

    The results of Kerala Board class 10 and 12 revaluation process will be announced shortly after the revaluation is conducted. Students will be able to check the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Rechecking and scrutiny results through the link provided on the official website. 

    Kerala  Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam 

    Kerala Board class 10 and 12 Compartmental exams are conducted for those who did not qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board compartment exams will first have to submit the applications through the link available on the official website.

    The board will issue the admit card for the compartment exams and the time table to be followed. After the Kerala Board Compartment exams are conducted the results will be declared within a month. 

    The results of the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 compartmental exams will be published on the official website of Kerala board. Students who have changes in marks after appearing for the compartmental exams must note that the same will be mentioned in the updated marksheets.

    Kerala  Board Results 2022 - Toppers

    Kerala Board announces the class 10 and 12 results as a whole giving the total number of students who secured a full A+ in the state and in each district which is why there is no separate list of toppers. Candidates when checking the Class 10 and 12 Kerala Board results can check here the number of students who have secured a full A+ in the exams.

    About Kerala Board School Examination Board 

    The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education was established 1990 to conduct the Secondary, Higher Secondary and Vocation Higher Education examinations in Kerala and segregate the pre-degree courses from the university education and integrate the same under a single authority. The DHSE conducts the SSLC and the HSC examinations which includes Class 11 and 12 at the higher secondary level.

    The Vocational Higher Secondary Education Scheme on the other hand had a humble beginning in 1983-84 with a limited number of courses in 19 schools. The board has since increased the number of associated schools to 389 in a span of over three decades with more than 45 modernised courses being offered by the board.

    FAQ

    When is the Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 results 2022 expected to be released?

    The Kerala Board 10th and 12th results 2022 are expected to be released on the official website by May 2022.

    How to check Kerala Board 10th and 12th Results 2022?

    To check the Kerala Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the link given.

    Will the board conduct the revaluation process?

    Kerala Board will conduct the revaluation and scrutiny for those students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for totalling errors.

    Will the Kerala Board Class 10 and 12 results 2022 be released offline?

    Kerala Board officials will be announcing the Class 10 and 12 results 2022 in a press conference first after which the link to check the board results will be available on the official website.

    When will the Kerala Board Compartmental Results be announced?

    The Kerala Board class 10 and 12 compartmental results will be announced by May-June 2022.