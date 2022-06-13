    Kerala Board 12th Result 2022: Know Kerala Plus 2 Result Date, How to Check; Get Direct Link

    Updated: Jun 13, 2022 16:55 IST
    Kerala Plus Two results 2022: Kerala Plus Two results 2022 are expected to be released on the official website by May 2022. The Kerala Board class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream examinations will be conducted by the board from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Candidates appearing for the Kerala Board 12th Exams 2022 can visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in and click on the link provided here to check the Plus 2 Results. Candidates will also be able to check the Kerala Board class 12 results 2022 through the direct link given here. Students are hence advised to bookmark this page to receive all further updates and information regarding the Kerala Board Class 12 Results 2022.

    Details 

    Specifications 

    Board 

    Kerala State Education Board 

    Exam

    Class 12

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    Since the Kerala Board class 12 exams will conclude in April 2022 it is expected that the board officials will complete the evaluation of the Class 12 answer sheets by May 2022 and declare the results in the same month itself. 

    Notification of the release of the Kerala Board 12th Results will be published by the board officials before the results are declared on the official website. 

    Events

    Dates

    Kerala 12th Exams 2022

    March 30 to April 22, 2022

    Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Exams 2022

    March 30 to April 22, 2022

    DHSE kerala 12th Results

    May 2022

    Kerala class 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. Candidates must also note that a direct link for candidates to check the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 will also be available here. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the Kerala Board 12th Results 2022. 

    Step 1st: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

    Step 2nd: Click on direct link for Kerala 12th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticket

    Step 4th: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button

    Step 5th: View and save the Kerala Board 12th Result 2022

    Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of DHSE Kerala. To check the Kerala Board 12th Results for the Humanities, Science and Commerce streams students are required to visit the official website and click on the result link given. Candidates can visit the list of websites provided below to check the Class 12 Kerala Board Results 2022. 

    • keralapareekshabhavan.in
    • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kerala.nic.in
    • prd.kerala.gov.in 
    • sitekerala.gov.in

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Kerala Board

    Step 2nd: Click on the HSC Result link

    Step 3rd: Enter the 10 registration number in the result link

    Step 4th: The DHSE Plus 2 Results 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Along with the link available on the official website, the candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board exams will also be able to check the class 12 results via SMS. students can follow the steps provided below to check the Kerala Board 12th results via SMS. 

    • Enter - KERALA12 (Registration Number)  in the message bar and add space and enter the class 12 registration number
    • Send the same to 56263
    • Kerala Plus 2 results 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number.

    What details will be mentioned in the Kerala Board 12th Result 2022?  

    When checking the Kerala Board 12th Results students are advised to cross check all the details mentioned on the result sheet. The Kerala Board Plus 2 Result sheet will contain the details of the candidates along with the examination details. Candidates can check the complete list of details on the PLus 2 Result sheet below.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Kerala Board Plus 2 Results Statistics

    Kerala Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials after which the link to check the Plus 2 Results will be made live on the official website. Along with the Kerala Board Class 12 Results 2022 the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the overall performance of the students in the exams.

    Candidates can check the Kerala Board class 12 exam statistics of 2020 below. 

    Category

    Plus 2

    Pass percentage

    87.94%

    Total 10th

    378702

    passed

    328702

    Kerala Class 12 Detailed report

    Category

    Numbers

    Total students passed

    328702

    Overall passing percentage in Science stream

    90.52%

    Overall passing percentage in Commerce stream

     89.13%

    Pass percentage in Humanities stream

    80.4%

    Number of students appeared in Kerala plus two exams from open school

    47121

    Total students passed in open school

    21292

    Number of students appeared from unaided

    23358

    The overall passing percentage for unaided 

    87.67%

    Previous Year Kerala Plus 2 Result Statistics

    Year

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Boys Pass Percentage

    Girls Pass Percentage

    Students appeared

    2021

    100

    100

    100

    378702

    2020

    83.13

     

     

    319782

    2019

    84.33

    -

    -

    442434

    2018

    80.94

    -

    -

    460743

    2017

    95.98

    -

    -

    458494

    2016

    95.47

    94.44

    96.53

    493000

    2015

    94.17

    94

    95.35

    479085

    What After the Announcement of Kerala Board 12th Result 2022? 

    After Kerala Board Plus 2 Arts, Commerce and Science stream results 2022 are released on the official website, students will be able to download the Kerala Board 12th result online copy through the link provided on the official website. Candidates will be able to complete the initial stage of admissions for higher education courses with the online result sheet copy. The board will issue the original marksheets of the students shortly after the results are declared.

    The board will also be conducting the re-evaluation and scrutiny process and the compartmental exams for the students. Those students who have doubts in the markings for any particular subject and wish to get the same rechecked can apply for the rechecking process. The compartmental exams will be conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt can apply for the compartmental exams and qualify the exams for further admission procedures. 

    Kerala Board 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Kerala Board Class 12 revaluation process is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets reached for totalling mistakes. Candidates applying for the Kerala Board rechecking process are first required to visit the website and complete the application process.

    After submitting the applications, the re-evaluation process will be conducted. In case of any changes in the revaluation process, the same will be mentioned in the updates marksheets of the students. 

    Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam 

    Kerala Board Plus 2 Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to crack the exams in the first attempt. The applications for the Kerala Board Class 12 compartmental exams 2022 will be released on the official website of the board shortly after the results are announced on the official website.

    Those who apply for the exams will be provided with the admit card for the exams shortly. The Kerala Board 12th compartmental exams will be conducted soon after and the results will be declared within a stipulated amount of time to speed up the further admission process. 

    Kerala Board 12th Results - Toppers

    Kerala Board class 12 toppers 2022 will be announced by the board officials along with the results of the board examinations. The board announces the toppers with the number of students who have secured an all A+ in the class 12 examinations in various streams. Candidates can check the complete list of toppers here after the release. 

    About Kerala Board School Examination Board

    The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducts the Kerala Board class 10 and 12 examinations and the vocational higher secondary examinations annually for the class 10 and 12 students. The exams are conducted annually across the board affiliated schools.

    The Vocational Higher Secondary Education Scheme began in 1983-84 with a limited number of courses in 19 schools. The board has since increased the number of associated schools to 389 in a span of over three decades with more than 45 modernised courses being offered by the board.

    Read more

    FAQ

    How to check the Kerala Board class 12 Results 2022?

    To check the Kerala Board class 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 registration number in the link given.

    Where will the Kerala Board 12th Results be released?

    The Kerala Board class 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website of Kerala Board. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the results here.

    Will the Kerala Board 12th results be released streamwise?

    The Board officials will announce the Kerala Board 12th results streamwise while the link will be a single link where students will have to enter the registration number to get the results.

    What details will be mentioned in the Kerala Board 12th Result sheet?

    The Kerala Board 12th Result sheet will include the details like the name and roll number of the students along with the marks secured.

    Will the board conduct the revaluation of answer sheets?

    The applications for the revelation process will be provided on the official website shortly after the results are declared on the website.