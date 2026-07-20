Kerala Plus Two SAY Result (OUT) 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the results for Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates of class 12 can now check their revised scores and download their provisional marksheets on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
The Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2026 were held for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the main annual examinations. Students will need their log in credentials to check online marksheets. Alternatively, students can also check their scores offline via SMS facility. The Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) examinations were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode.
How to check the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 marksheets:
- Visit the official result portal at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth to submit.
- Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 online scorecard will appear.
- Check your details and download the marksheet.
Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 via SMS
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to get their marksheets offline via SMS facility offered by the board:
- Open the SMS application on phone
- Type “KERALA12(Registartion Number)”
- Send it to 56263
- The board will send the marksheet to your phone
Details Mentioned on DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026
Candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 marksheet:
- Student's name
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- School name
- Course/Stream
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Grade obtained
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
What After Release of Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026?
Candidates will need to collect their official Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 marksheets from their respective schools. The online marksheet is provisional and only for the reference of the students. In case of any error or discrepancy in the marksheet, candidates will need to inform their respective schools and get it rectified immediately. Candidates who clear the SAY examination will be able to continue their higher education without losing an academic year in their respective streams.