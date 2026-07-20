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Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 OUT: Check DHSE Class 12 Result Online

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 25, 2026, 10:23 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the results for Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates can check their revised scores and download their provisional marksheets on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check their scores offline via SMS facility.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 OUT: Check DHSE Class 12 Result Online
Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 OUT: Check DHSE Class 12 Result Online

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result (OUT) 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the results for Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates of class 12 can now check their revised scores and download their provisional marksheets on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2026 were held for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the main annual examinations. Students will need their log in credentials to check online marksheets. Alternatively, students can also check their scores offline via SMS facility. The Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) examinations were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode.

How to check the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 marksheets: 

  1. Visit the official result portal at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link.
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth to submit.
  4. Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 online scorecard will appear. 
  5. Check your details and download the marksheet. 

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 via SMS

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to get their marksheets offline via SMS facility offered by the board: 

  1. Open the SMS application on phone 
  2. Type “KERALA12(Registartion Number)”
  3. Send it to 56263
  4. The board will send the marksheet to your phone

Details Mentioned on DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026

Candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 marksheet: 

  • Student's name
  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • School name
  • Course/Stream
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Grade obtained
  • Result status (Pass/Fail)

What After Release of Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026?

Candidates will need to collect their official Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 marksheets from their respective schools. The online marksheet is provisional and only for the reference of the students. In case of any error or discrepancy in the marksheet, candidates will need to inform their respective schools and get it rectified immediately. Candidates who clear the SAY examination will be able to continue their higher education without losing an academic year in their respective streams. 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 18:46 IST

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