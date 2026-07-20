Kerala Plus Two SAY Result (OUT) 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the results for Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates of class 12 can now check their revised scores and download their provisional marksheets on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Save A Year (SAY) Examinations 2026 were held for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the main annual examinations. Students will need their log in credentials to check online marksheets. Alternatively, students can also check their scores offline via SMS facility. The Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) examinations were held from June 29 to July 3, 2026, in offline, pen-and-paper mode.