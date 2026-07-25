Kerala SAY +2 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Class 12 HSE Marks Memo Released; Check School-Wise Results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala +2 Say Result (OUT) 2026:The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) SAY Result 2026 today, July 25 at 10 am. Students can now download their Save A Year (SAY) examination result and marks memo on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in or via the direct link provided here. Students need to enter their registration number and date of birth to access their scores.

Official Websites To Download Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

Steps To Download Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026

Visit the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in . On the homepage, click on “Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Result” under the “Examination Year 2026” section. Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on “Check Result”. Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2026

Kerala SAY +2 Result 2026: Passing Marks

To pass the Kerala Plus Two SAY examination, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks (Grade D) in each subject. For subjects carrying 80 marks in theory, candidates need a minimum of 24 marks. In subjects with practical examinations, students must score at least 18 marks out of 60 in the theory component, along with the required practical marks, to be declared pass.

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