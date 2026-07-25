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Kerala SAY +2 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Class 12 HSE Marks Memo Released; Check School-Wise Results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Jul 25, 2026, 11:00 IST

Kerala +2 SAY Result (OUT) 2026: DHSE Kerala Class 12 Improvement (SAY) marks memo has been released today, July 25, 2026 at 10 am. Check direct download link, how to download scorecard online on result portal.


Kerala SAY +2 Result 2026 Out
Kerala SAY +2 Result 2026 Out

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Kerala +2 SAY Result declared today, July 25, 2026.
  • Students can download their scorecard on the official website.
  • Check the direct link to download result, marks memo here.

Kerala +2 Say Result (OUT) 2026:The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) SAY Result 2026 today, July 25 at 10 am. Students can now download their Save A Year (SAY) examination result and marks memo on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in or via the direct link provided here. Students need to enter their registration number and date of birth to access their scores.

Official Websites To Download Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026

  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in 
  • keralaresults.nic.in

Steps To Download Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026

  1. Visit the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on “Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Result” under the “Examination Year 2026” section.
  3. Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on “Check Result”.
  4. Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and save it for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2026

Kerala SAY +2 Result 2026: Passing Marks

To pass the Kerala Plus Two SAY examination, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks (Grade D) in each subject. For subjects carrying 80 marks in theory, candidates need a minimum of 24 marks. In subjects with practical examinations, students must score at least 18 marks out of 60 in the theory component, along with the required practical marks, to be declared pass. 

Kerala Class 12th Result 2026: What Happens If You Fail the SAY Exam Again?

 
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:51 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: What Time Were The Results Announced?

    The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala announced the plus two SAY 2026 results at 10 am on June 25, 2026. The marks memo can be downloaded using student's registration number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:48 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: 77.97 per cent Passed In Main Exam

    In the Kerala plus two main examination, 77.97 per cent students had passed with Science stream accounting for the highest pass percentage at 84.55%, followed by Commerce at 74.74% and Humanities at 66.38%.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:42 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Marks Memo

    • Student's name
    • Roll number/Registration number
    • Date of birth
    • School name
    • Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Grades obtained
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:39 IST

    Kerala SAY Result 2026: Official Websites To Download Marks Memo

    • prd.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.hse.kerala.gov.in
    • keralaresults.nic.in
  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:19 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY 2026 Result Live: Direct Download Link

    Check the direct link to download result here - "Kerala +2 SAY 2026 Marks Memo Direct Download Link"

  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:18 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY 2026 Result Live: How To Download Kerala 2 SAY Result?

    1. Visit the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
    2. On the homepage, click on “Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Result” under the “Examination Year 2026” section.
    3. Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on “Check Result”.
    4. Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and save it for future reference.
  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:13 IST

    Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026: Result Out

    The result has been announced. Students can now download the results on the official website using their registration number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 10:06 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result 2026: Login Credentials Required To Download Marks Memo

    Students will need to enter their eight-digit registration number and date of birth to download their marks memo. The memo will be available for download on the DHSE's official websites shortly.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 09:57 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY 2026 Result Live: 30,561 achieved A grades in all subjects.

    A total of 452,437 students appeared for the Kerala +2 main examination, of which 30,561 achieved A+ grades in all subjects.

    Science students topped the chart with the highest pass percentage of 84.52%, followed by Commerce at 74.74% and Humanities at 66.38%.

    Girls achieved a pass percentage of 86.89%, while boys scored 68.41%.


  • Jul 25, 2026, 09:49 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result Out?

    No, the Kerala +2 SAY 2026 result has not been yet declared and is expected to be announced today, July 25, 2026.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 09:30 IST

    Kerala Class 12 SAY Result 2026: Main Exam Pass Rates Across Streams

    Science - 84.55%
    Commerce - 74.74%
    Humanities - 66.38%
    Overall - 77.97 per cent

  • Jul 25, 2026, 09:17 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result 2026 Live: Official Websites To Download Result

    prd.kerala.gov.in

    dhsekerala.gov.in

    results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    results.hse.kerala.gov.in

    keralaresults.nic.in


  • Jul 25, 2026, 09:09 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY 2026 Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Marks Memo

    • Student's name
    • Roll number/Registration number
    • Date of birth
    • School name
    • Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Grades obtained
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 25, 2026, 08:42 IST

    Kerala SAY Class 12 Result Live: How Many Students Registered?

    Around one lakh students had registered for the Kerala +2 SAY 2026 examination and are eagerly awaiting the improvement result. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 08:41 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY 2026 Result Live: Ways To Download Result

    Students can download their result on the PRD mobile application, digilocker and official websites. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 08:30 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY 2026 Result Live: Minimum Passing Marks Required

    Students must secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks of grade D in each subject to pass the Save A Year (SAY) + 2 MAIN Examination 2026.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 08:13 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result 2026: Answer Key Out?

    The DHSE has not made any official announcement regarding the release of answer keys as of now. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 07:56 IST

    Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Result Live: Check Result Via SMS

    1. Open the SMS application on phone 
    2. Type “KERALA12(Registartion Number)”
    3. Send it to 56263
    4. The board will send the marksheet to your phone
  • Jul 25, 2026, 07:42 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result: How To Download Marks Memo?

    Visit the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

    On the homepage, click on “Kerala Plus Two SAY 2026 Result” under the “Examination Year 2026” section.

    Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on “Check Result”.

    Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and save it for future reference. 


  • Jul 25, 2026, 07:39 IST

    Kerala 2 SAY Result 2026 Live: Class 12 SAY Exam Result Out Today

    It is highly anticipated that the result for Kerala +2 SAY 2026 examination will be released today, July 25, 2026.

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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