Kerala Class 12th Result 2026: What Happens If You Fail the SAY Exam Again?

Kerala HSE Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 is now available online. Candidates who failed the SAY Exams can check here the next steps to continue with their higher studies.

The wait is finally over as the Kerala HSE Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 has been announced online. The link to check the results was activated at 10 AM on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the SAY Examinations can visit the official website to check the result and download the marksheets. To download the online marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates can download the Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 marksheets using their roll number and date of birth. Kerala HSE SAY Result 2026 is available on the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the marksheets. Check live updates of kerala plus 2 say result 2026 here Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 - Click Here (Link Active)

Details Mentioned on the Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2026 The link for students to download the provisional marksheets is available on the official website. When downloading the marksheets, students are required to cross-check the details mentioned on their marksheets Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subjects

Exam session

Class

Stream

Subjects

Marks/ Grade

Qualifying status Kerala HSE SAY Result 2026 Declared: What Next? The much-awaited SAY Results have been announced online. All those who have appeared for the SAY examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the marksheets. Those who have appeared for the exams must collect their revised marksheets and certificates from their respective schools. The marksheets and certificates will be issued by the board. Candidates must note that changes will be made only to the marks for the subjects for which they attempted the SAY Exams. Based on their qualifying status, students can continue with their higher studies.

What If I Failed My SAY Exams? Kerala conducted the Save a Year (SAY) examinations for students so that they can improve their marks in the same academic year instead of losing an entire year. The SAY exams are, however, only a single-chance exam. Those who fail the SAY Exams will have to forfeit their current admission and repeat the exams in the next academic year. Students who fail their Kerala Plus 2 SAY Examinations will not be declared passed and will not be eligible for higher education. If a candidate has failed in only a few subjects or they have failed in the subjects they attempted in the SAY exams, the marks obtained in the main exam for subjects passed will remain as it is and valid for further admissions. Students are required to appear for the re-exam in March 2027 next year to pass Kerala Plus 2 and continue with higher studies.