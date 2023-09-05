Mysore University Results 2023 Declared for MCOM15, BARCH 17, 20; Get Direct Link Here

Mysore University Results 2023: The University of Mysore (UOM) has declared the results for various UG/PG Courses. These include MCOM 15 first semester, BSHAST fourth semester, BARCH 18 eighth semester, MARCH 20 sixth semester, and BADCB fourth semester. Candidates who have appeared in these exams must check out their results on the official website: results.uomexam.com.

They have to enter the login credentials to access UOM results 2023. Students whose results have been declared may directly apply online for Post Result Services i.e. copy of the answer script, re-valuation, or re-totaling of scores. They can check the step-by-step instructions to apply for them on the official website.

Mysore University Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access online Mysore University Results 2023 is provided below:

MCOM15 First Semester March - 2023 Click Here BSHAST Fourth Semester July - 2023 Click Here BARCH17 Eighth Semester July - 2023 Click Here BARCH20 Sixth Semester July - 2023 Click Here BADCB Fourth Semester July - 2023 Click Here

How to Check University of Mysore Results 2023?

Students can follow below-mentioned steps to access scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.uomexam.com

Step 2: Enter registration no. and DOB in the login window

Step 3: Submit the entered details

Step 4: UOM Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Details Mentioned on Mysore University Result 2023 Marksheet

Check out important information mentioned on the scorecard below:

College Name

Registration Number

Degree

Subject

Semester

Paper

Max Marks

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

