NIFT 2026 Spot Counselling Registration Begins at nift.ac.in/admission: Check Details Here
The NIFT SPOT Counselling Round 2026 for UG and PG programmes is ongoing. All the candidates who have a Common Merit Rank, CMR, are eligible to apply before July 22, 2026. Candidates can check the vacant seats at nift.admissions.nic.inltentative-vacancv-position.
The NIFT 2026 SPOT Counselling round for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is ongoing. The candidates having Common Merit Rank, CMR, are eligible to apply on or before midnight on July 22, 2026. The active status of left out seats can be checked at nift.admissions.nic.inltentative-vacancv-position.
The deadline for document verifications is the same as applying for the counselling that is July 22, 2026. This is applicable for new registered candidates and for NRI candidates too. By the deadline candidates should complete their choice filling, locking of college/ campus preference and make modifications. Before starting the choice filling process new candidates have to pay the SPOT Counselling Registration fee of INR 5,000.
Schedule for NIFT Spot Counselling 2026: Date Highlight
Check out the schedule below for NIFT Spot Counselling 2026, for better understanding:
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Event
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Dates
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Registration & Participation Fee (₹5,000 Non-Refundable)
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July 19, 2026 to July 22, 2026 (Until 12:00 Midnight)
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Document Verification (For new candidates)
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July 19, 2026 to July 22, 2026 (Until 6:00 PM)
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Choice Filling & Locking
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July 19, 2026 to July 23, 2026 (Until 12:00 Midnight)
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Seat Allotment
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July 24, 2026
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Admission Fee Payment
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July 24, 2026 to July 27, 2026 (Until 12:00 Midnight)
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Physical Reporting (At allotted campus)
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July 29, 2026
Who can register for NIFT 2026 Spot Round?
- Candidates who are eligible and have a Common Merit Rank (CMR)
- Candidates who have been allotted a seat and paid the fee in previous rounds.
- Candidates who have not been allotted a seat in previous rounds of SeatAllotment.
- Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 1st to 3rd Round but have not paid the fees.
- Candidates who have withdrawn the seat allotted in previous rounds of Seat Allotment.
- Candidates with a valid Common Merit Rank (CMR) who have not registered for Seat Allotment and/or not filled in preference/choice filling & not uploaded the required documents during the registration for Seat Allotment.
- All the Eligible Candidates having a common merit rank under NLEA (Lateral Entry Admission)
Who are not Eligible to Register for SPOT Round Seat Allotment
The candidates who were rejected during the process of document verification due to not fulfilling the eligibility criteria or not having the valid documents like Category Certificate and more will not be allowed for SOPT Round. Artisan Category are not allowed for the same and Pure NRI candidates admitted based on SAT /GMAT/GRE Score.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.