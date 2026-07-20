NIFT 2026 Spot Counselling Registration Begins at nift.ac.in/admission: Check Details Here

The NIFT 2026 SPOT Counselling round for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is ongoing. The candidates having Common Merit Rank, CMR, are eligible to apply on or before midnight on July 22, 2026. The active status of left out seats can be checked at nift.admissions.nic.inltentative-vacancv-position.

The deadline for document verifications is the same as applying for the counselling that is July 22, 2026. This is applicable for new registered candidates and for NRI candidates too. By the deadline candidates should complete their choice filling, locking of college/ campus preference and make modifications. Before starting the choice filling process new candidates have to pay the SPOT Counselling Registration fee of INR 5,000.

Schedule for NIFT Spot Counselling 2026: Date Highlight

Check out the schedule below for NIFT Spot Counselling 2026, for better understanding: