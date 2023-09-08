OJEE 2023 BAMS/BHMS Round 1 Counselling Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE BAMS/ BHMS Counselling Round 1 Registration: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the round 1 counselling registration process for OJEE BAMS/BHMS programmes today, September 8, 2023. According to the official schedule released, the counselling registrations for the first round will begin at 12 noon today. Candidates applying for the first round counselling can complete the registrations through the link to be available on the official counselling portal.

The last date for students to submit the registrations for OJEE BAMS/ BHMS round 1 counselling is September 11, 2023. Candidates must note that registrations are mandatory for students to be considered for the round 1 allotment process. The link for choice locking will be available from September 11, 2023. Before the choice locking process, however, the mock allotment based on the choices entered by the students will be displayed on September 10, 2023.

OJEE BAMS/ BHMS 2023 round 1 counselling registration link will be available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Eligible candidates can also register for the counselling process through the link provided here.

OJEE BAMS/ BHMS Counselling Link to be available soon

How to Register for OJEE BAMS/ BHMS Counselling

The link for eligible candidates to register for OJEE BAMS/ BHMS counselling will be given on the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Board. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the counselling process

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE

Step 2: Click on the round 1 registration link for BAMS/ BHMS

Step 3: Enter the required details and create the login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Enter the choice of college and course in the choice filling link

Step 6: Save the choices in the order of preference

Step 7: Submit the registration fee and click on submit

