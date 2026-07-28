AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF Here
AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026: AIIMS NORCET 11 registration are underway and the candidates who are going to apply for the recruitment should begin their preparation for Stage 1 which is scheduled to be held on 12 September 2026 by downloading the AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus. The subject-wise syllabus pdf has been provided in this article.
Key Points
- AIIMS invited online applications for the NORCET-11 2026 Nursing Officer exam.
- AIIMS NORCET 11 Stage 1 is scheduled to take place on 12 September.
- The NORCET 11 exam has two stages (Prelims & Mains) with MCQs and negative marking.
AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited online applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-11 2026. The candidates who are going to apply and who have applied for the exam must start their preparation by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus plays an important role in the candidates preparation journey. The candidates can use the syllabus to create their study plan and follow it diligently. The AIIMS NORCET 11 Stage 1 is scheduled to take place on 12 September and therefore the candidates must have begun their preparation now. The AIIMS NORCET 11 exam consists of two stages- Stage 1 and Stage 2. Both the exams consist of objective-type questions (MCQs). Stage 1 consists of 100 MCQs and Stage 2 consists of 160 MCQs. There is also provision for negative marking.
AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The AIIMS will recruit Nursing Officers through the NORCET 11 examination. Check the highlights of the AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences
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Exam Name
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NORCET 11
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Post Name
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Nursing Officer
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Selection Process
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Prelims & Mains
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Question Type
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MCQs
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Number of Questions
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Prelims: 100
Mains: 160
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Negative Marking Scheme
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Yes
AIIMS NORCET 11 Exam Pattern 2026
The AIIMS NORCET Prelims stage is a qualifying examination. Those who are declared qualified in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for the NORCET Main exam. The marks obtained in the Stage 1 Prelims exam are not used to prepare the final selection list.. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The AIIMS NORCET 11 Prelims exam consists of 100 MCQs for 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for every incorrect answer. The question paper will be divided into 5 sections, each of 18 minutes duration.
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Subject
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Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Exam Duration
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General Knowledge & Aptitude
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20 MCQs
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100
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90 minutes
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Syllabus for Nursing Courses
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80 MCQs
AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026 PDF
The candidates who are planning to appear for the AIIMS NORCET 11 Prelims exam should down;load the syllabus pdf through the direct link provided here. The syllabus will help them in identifying the important topics that need to be covered.
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AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026
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Download PDF
AIIMS NORCET 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
The AIIMS NORCET 11 syllabus covers a wide variety of topics. The exam includes two-step selection process i.e. Prelims and Mains. The NORCET prelims syllabus consists of 2 subjects- General Knowledge & Aptitude and Nursing. The NORCET Mains syllabus includes the Nursing syllabus taught at the educational qualification level.
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AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus Subjects
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Topics
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Nursing
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Aptitude
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General Awareness
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Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.