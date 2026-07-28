AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points AIIMS invited online applications for the NORCET-11 2026 Nursing Officer exam.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Stage 1 is scheduled to take place on 12 September.

The NORCET 11 exam has two stages (Prelims & Mains) with MCQs and negative marking.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited online applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-11 2026. The candidates who are going to apply and who have applied for the exam must start their preparation by downloading the syllabus. The syllabus plays an important role in the candidates preparation journey. The candidates can use the syllabus to create their study plan and follow it diligently. The AIIMS NORCET 11 Stage 1 is scheduled to take place on 12 September and therefore the candidates must have begun their preparation now. The AIIMS NORCET 11 exam consists of two stages- Stage 1 and Stage 2. Both the exams consist of objective-type questions (MCQs). Stage 1 consists of 100 MCQs and Stage 2 consists of 160 MCQs. There is also provision for negative marking.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026 Highlights The AIIMS will recruit Nursing Officers through the NORCET 11 examination. Check the highlights of the AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences Exam Name NORCET 11 Post Name Nursing Officer Selection Process Prelims & Mains Question Type MCQs Number of Questions Prelims: 100 Mains: 160 Negative Marking Scheme Yes AIIMS NORCET 11 Exam Pattern 2026 The AIIMS NORCET Prelims stage is a qualifying examination. Those who are declared qualified in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for the NORCET Main exam. The marks obtained in the Stage 1 Prelims exam are not used to prepare the final selection list.. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The AIIMS NORCET 11 Prelims exam consists of 100 MCQs for 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for every incorrect answer. The question paper will be divided into 5 sections, each of 18 minutes duration.

Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Exam Duration General Knowledge & Aptitude 20 MCQs 100 90 minutes Syllabus for Nursing Courses 80 MCQs AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026 PDF The candidates who are planning to appear for the AIIMS NORCET 11 Prelims exam should down;load the syllabus pdf through the direct link provided here. The syllabus will help them in identifying the important topics that need to be covered. AIIMS NORCET 11 Syllabus 2026 Download PDF AIIMS NORCET 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 The AIIMS NORCET 11 syllabus covers a wide variety of topics. The exam includes two-step selection process i.e. Prelims and Mains. The NORCET prelims syllabus consists of 2 subjects- General Knowledge & Aptitude and Nursing. The NORCET Mains syllabus includes the Nursing syllabus taught at the educational qualification level.