APSC AE Exam 2026 Postponed at apsc.nic.in, Download Assistant Engineer Notice PDF Link Here
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) due to flood situation across the state. Earlier the Commission was to release the APSC AE Admit Card 2026 on August 03, 2026 for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) on its official website.
APSC AE Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) due to flood situation across the state. Earlier the Commission was to release the APSC AE Admit Card 2026 on August 03, 2026 for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) posts against Advt. No. 31/2025 is scheduled to be held on August 09, 2026 across the state.
Short notice further says, " In pursuance to earlier notification dated Guwahati the 10th July, 2026, it is for information to all concerned that in view of the prevailing flood situation in Assam, the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. (Advt. No. 31/2025, Dated Guwahati the 9th September, 2025) which was scheduled to be held on 9th August, 2026 has been postponed by the Commission."
APSC AE Exam 2026 Postponement Notice
Short notice further says, " In pursuance to earlier notification dated Guwahati the 10th July, 2026, it is for information to all concerned that in view of the prevailing flood situation in Assam, the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. (Advt. No. 31/2025, Dated Guwahati the 9th September, 2025) which was scheduled to be held on 9th August, 2026 has been postponed by the Commission."
APSC AE Admit Card 2026 Overview
The Preliminary Examination for the the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) posts against Advt. No. 31/2025 was scheduled to be held on August 09, 2026 . To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|Post Name
|Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical)
|Advt. No.
|31/2025
|Examination Date
|August 09, 2026 (Postponed)
|Exam Mode
|OMR mode
|Shift Timining
|10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
|Official Website
|https://apsc.nic.in/
Download APSC AE 2026 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential
Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.
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