CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi syllabus 2026 is now available on the official website of the board. This is part of the language curriculum and offered under regional language for students. This is an additional second/third language option which students can opt to learn. This helps students develop reading, writing and communication skills in Punjabi to use in everyday routine. Learning an additional language is always helpful and gives benefits in future.

For the current academic year, 2026-27, CBSE has given the complete latest PDF for Class 10th students to focus on. This article provides a complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi items that students must study for their exam. Additionally, it includes course content, course structure and chapter-wise details along with learning outcomes. Students can refer to the article and download the complete syllabus PDF link from here.