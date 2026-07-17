CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026: The CBSE syllabus for Class 10 Punjabi for the academic year 2026-27 is now available on the official website of CBSE. Get here the latest CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026-27. Students can download FREE PDF from here.
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi syllabus 2026 is now available on the official website of the board. This is part of the language curriculum and offered under regional language for students. This is an additional second/third language option which students can opt to learn. This helps students develop reading, writing and communication skills in Punjabi to use in everyday routine. Learning an additional language is always helpful and gives benefits in future.
For the current academic year, 2026-27, CBSE has given the complete latest PDF for Class 10th students to focus on. This article provides a complete list of the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi items that students must study for their exam. Additionally, it includes course content, course structure and chapter-wise details along with learning outcomes. Students can refer to the article and download the complete syllabus PDF link from here.
Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27, Subject-wise
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026: Key Highlights
Check out the table below for basic information about CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Board
|
CBSE
|
Subject
|
Punjabi
|
Subject Code
|
004
|
Practical
|
80 Marks
|
Theory
|
20 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026-27 (Year End Written Exam and Internal Exam)
Annual Written Examination
Check out the table below for the area of learning for year end exam
|
Unit / Area of Learning
|
Marks
|
Language
|
(a) Advanced Reading Skills
|
10
|
(b) Grammar
|
12
|
(c) Effective Writing Skills
|
18
|
Literature (Based on Textbooks)
|
40
Internal Assessment
Check out the table for the internal assessment and the allocated marks for the same:
|
Practical Work (Activity/Assignment)
|
Marks
|
Activity / Assignment
|
20
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026-27
As the syllabus is provided in pubjabi, we have attached few images for your reference. Students can check and download the PDF from the below link provided.
To download complete Punjabi Class 10 Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Students can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
Check: CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2026-27 Downlaod PDF
The CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear understanding for students preparing for exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown to make their study plan easy and focused.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.